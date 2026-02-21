As a type A, Virgo, home wellness writer, it should come as no surprise that 'CleanTok' is a major part of my algorithm. And come New Year's, my feed is flooded with new trends, techniques, and so many fresh challenges to take on for a healthy, clutter-free home. However, not all of them work.

So, I've rounded up the trending decluttering challenges that are actually worth your time. And there's something for each type of person, too. 30-day minimalism for practical decluttering, the Vinted challenge for anyone looking to make an extra buck, '10 items a day' for the sentimentalists, and more.

To better understand how each challenge works, where to apply it to declutter your home, and whether it fits your habits, let's take a deeper look.

1. 30-Day Minimalism

This is the challenge to take on if you prefer a guided, practical approach. (Image credit: Gibeon Photography. Design: ALI & SHEA)

One of the most popular quests on social media right now is the 30-day decluttering challenge. This method involves removing a number of items equal to the date on the day.

So, for instance, on the 1st of February, you'd remove one item from your home, two on the 2nd, three on the 3rd, and so on, until you remove 28 items on the 28th. This leads to a total of 406 items decluttered by the end of the month, and 496 if you complete the challenge in March.

This is a perfect undertaking if you have a large home or if you can't remember the last time you decluttered your space. Your decluttering schedule can start with smaller rooms with less clutter and build up to larger spaces that need major paring back.

When it comes to successfully engaging with this challenge, I recommend holding yourself accountable by making a physical note of the space you're meant to tackle each day and the items you manage to declutter.

While you could do so on your phone, I find that putting pen to paper is much more satisfying. And a diary like this Paper Trails Notebook from Papier is a stylish accessory. Plus, it feels like the ultimate ode to the year of the horse.

2. 'Use It or Lose It'

From bathrooms to kitchens, this ruthless challenge will bring significant results. (Image credit: Rana Gunes)

The 'use it or lose it' challenge helps you declutter your home ruthlessly for better efficiency. Essentially, you start by picking a space in your home and enforcing a time limit (10 to 21 days). Hypothetically, let's say you're decluttering your bathroom and your challenge time spans 15 days.

Over those 15 days, you will transfer everything you actually use into a box. This will clearly outline the cosmetics, skincare, and other topical items that fall into your daily routines. Next, clear all of the untouched items from your bathroom before re-organizing the things that ended up in the 'use it' box.

Now, for the items that went unused over the 15 days, you can put them in a box and store them in a cupboard in your bathroom for another 15 days. If after this period you have not reached for any of the items in the box, it's a clear sign that it's time to lose it.

This method can be especially helpful for anyone with overflowing cabinets holding onto things 'just in case'. If 30 days later you haven't used it, chances are it's taking up precious storage space that's worth freeing up.

This Lidded Rattan Storage Basket from John Lewis is a great option for this challenge. And when you're done decluttering, you can repurpose it as charming storage.

3. The Vinted Challenge

Embrace sustainability and enjoy a financial reward for your decluttering efforts. (Image credit: Dan Hearne. Design: Anna Møller and Tomasz Redzimski at Builder and Decorator)

The best way to keep yourself motivated through an arduous task is to introduce an incentive. And in the case of the Vinted challenge, the incentive is a pretty penny for things in your home that no longer serve your current self.

While this challenge is most commonly directed towards decluttering your closet, it can also be applied to any unopened cosmetic gifts, old furniture that's in good shape, and even decor that doesn't suit your present aesthetic.

All you have to do is take clear pictures of these items to upload onto reselling platforms. And rather than focusing your efforts on Vinted alone, you can branch out and try Facebook Marketplace, Depop, and other pre-loved reselling sites. After you put your decluttered items on sale, it's important to set a deadline for yourself.

Let's say certain items have no luck being sold after a month of being up, it's time to get those items into a box to be passed on to local charity shops and shelters. This will ensure that there's a plan in place to declutter your clothes, regardless of whether they sell or not.

I am currently taking on this challenge and have found that there are a few ways to help the challenge go smoothly. Firstly, don't place the items to be decluttered back into your wardrobe, as this could lead to stagnation if not sold. Instead, put all of the items you plan on selling in a suitcase or a separate storage cabinet. Additionally, I recommend keeping some of these Gray Mailing Bags from Amazon on hand to help package any items that receive interest.

4. '10 Items a Day'

This challenge sets out a clear limit, allowing you to declutter with a clear end goal. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: mera Studio Architects)

Next is the '10 items a day' challenge. This technique is pretty straightforward and suitable if you're decluttering with ADHD. The challenge calls for you to get rid of at least 10 things every day for 10 to 20 days.

There are no further rules to this tidying quest, which means that you can pick a couple of items from your bathroom, a handful from your kitchen, and a few from your entryway, if you please.

Not only does this broaden the playing field, but it also helps take some of the stress off of focusing on one dedicated zone. In order to make sure this challenge works, I recommend using the library cart method.

Instead of using it to organize, flip the concept on its head. Stroll the cart through your home and pick up things that are long overdue to be banished and toss them into the cart. Once you've reached 10 items, you can recycle what needs to be discarded and donate anything in good shape.

5. 12-12-12 Challenge

The 12-12-12 challenge will help you declutter, tidy, and donate belongings in one well-structured format. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Another trending decluttering challenge is the 12-12-12 method. Divided into three steps, this strategy calls on you to find 12 items to throw away, 12 things to donate, and 12 belongings that need to be re-homed to a different room.

While the first two steps deal with helping you declutter, the final step is an easy organization idea that makes you act in the moment, rather than defer the task to another day.

This is another challenge for which a cart would be a helpful companion. Something like this 3 Tier Metal Multipurpose Wheeled Storage Cart from B&Q or this Storage Trolley on Wheels from Amazon will do the trick.

6. Upside-Down Decluttering

In this challenge, visual cues play a lead role to help you come face to face with clutter. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Nancy Gouldstone Architects)

The upside-down decluttering method is another challenge I have personally tried and tested. And let me tell you, it works just as well in the kitchen as it does in your skincare fridge or vanity.

Rather than decluttering your kitchen in the moment, it asks you to turn the items in a particular storage spot upside down. Then, as you use any item in the cabinet, you turn it back the right way round.

After a week, any items that are still upside down can go into a donation box. And anything particularly special can be rehomed with a loved one. Eitherway, this challenge's use of visual cues will ensure that you can't ignore the items that are seldom used (if ever).

Helpful Decluttering Books

For more insight into the latest decluttering techniques and trends, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter. And until the next one hits your inbox with all the hottest interior ideas, let me put you onto the Japanese art of the 5Ss to help you declutter your kitchen.