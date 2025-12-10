The Japanese Philosophy That Will Change How You Think About Keeping Your Home Clean — And It Will Stop You From Letting Your Chores Pile Up

Have you ever noticed how most idyllic Japanese homes make a strong impression with their tranquil, clean interiors? And I don't mean in design alone. This soothing tidiness trails into the clutter-free spaces and spotless corners, too.

But the Japanese cleaning philosophy is about more than just completing your household cleaning schedule. It's about treating your home like a temple so every moment spent indoors feels refreshingly calm.

To better understand this lifestyle and the efforts that go into keeping each living space prim and proper, let's take a look at what it entails and how to bring it into your routine, according to Marie Kondo.

What Is the Japanese Cleaning Philosophy?

It's all about reforming spaces to support a simpler, slower way of life. (Image credit: Keiji Design)

Similar to principles of Japanese design, the cleaning philosophy that hails from this East Asian country is noticeably influenced by the desire for a zen space to live.

"In Japan, cleaning is not merely a task — it is an act of centering the mind and expressing gratitude. It goes beyond removing dirt; it reflects a sense of respect for the spaces that support us every day," says tidying expert Marie Kondo. "There is also the saying 'Tatsu tori ato wo Nigosazu', which translates to 'a bird departing leaves no trace'. This conveys consideration for the next person to use the space. Hence, at the heart of Japanese cleaning philosophy lies care, gratitude, and mindfulness."

Less about crossing chores off a to-do list, Japanese cleaning philosophy centers around discipline, mindfulness, and intentional tidying. It's about taking the time to restore peace to your home and give every living space the time and thought it deserves.

Think minimalist cleaning tools accompanied by thoughtful cleaning. Every broom stroke, every motion to rearrange furniture or put away belongings, and every swipe across a counter is a step towards a calmer, slower home.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marie Kondo Social Links Navigation Tidying Expert Enchanted with organizing since her childhood, Marie began her tidying consultant business as a 19-year-old university student in Tokyo. Today, Marie is a renowned tidying expert helping people around the world to transform their cluttered homes into spaces of serenity and inspiration.

Northern Cane Broom and Dustpan £219 at nordicnest.com Color: Rust This Cane Broom and Dustpan from Northern is one of the most stylish cleaning sets I've seen in a while. Gohar World Host Lace-Trim Rubber Gloves £50 at Selfridges Color: Yellow Bring whimsy into your washing up with these Host Lace-Trim Rubber Gloves from Gohar World. Iris Hantverk Table Brush Set £22.90 at nordicnest.com Color: Beech Start your Japanese cleaning journey with minimalist tools like this Table Brush Set from Iris Hantverk.

What Are the Principles of the Japanese Cleaning Philosophy?

From Soji to Shūsei, there's much to learn. (Image credit: Jonas Bjerre Poulsen. Design: Norm Architects)

When it comes to authentically embracing the Japanese cleaning philosophy in your home, there are a handful of principles that are worth understanding.

First, there's Soji, which refers to the act of daily tidying. Rather than letting your chores pile up until the end of the week, or sometimes the month, this principle recommends spending a little time each and every day to return your home to a clean state. The library cart method is especially helpful to imbibe this tip into your routine.

Minimalism and decluttering, commonly referred to as Shūsei, are also key to practicing the Japanese cleaning philosophy. By learning how to declutter room by room and differentiating between needs and wants in your home, you can pare back your space for efficiency.

Kiyomeru might not seem like your average cleaning principle, and that's because it's not. Literally translating to 'purify', this characteristic of Japanese cleaning goes beyond just physical cleansing and refers to a spiritual and mental cleansing. "Cleaning is not simply the act of removing dust. It is viewed as a way to reset the mind and refresh the energy of a space," says Marie. You can do this by opening up your windows, disposing of anything broken or expired, and making time for mindful practices.

Keeping an organized space is crucial. (Image credit: HDP Photography. Design: NC Design & Architecture)

Next, Japanese cleaning places importance on Ōsōji. "We clean with appreciation for our home, our belongings, and the people with whom we share the space," she explains. "And this spirit is reflected in the traditional year-end Ōsōji deep cleaning." This can refer to your post-Christmas cleaning and also involves decluttering before the new year. This way, you can enter into your next chapter of life with one less resolution to worry over.

Marie tells me that another part of imbibing the Japanese cleaning philosophy includes harmony. "By creating order, we cultivate an environment where people and energy can flow comfortably," she says. By inspiring your home's design with Japanese concepts like 'Nagame' and 'Iki', you can bring your spaces a couple of steps closer to feeling aesthetically tidy.

Community responsibility is a significant principle in the Japanese cleaning philosophy. Rather than placing the sole responsibility on your shoulders, the idea is to call on your family to share the weight in chores, in organizing your home, and keeping it clean. And Marie tells me that this concept is taught from a young age. "In Japanese schools, children clean their own classrooms, which nurtures independence and respect for the community," she notes. "Together, these principles form the foundation of Japan’s distinct approach to cleaning."

How to Apply the Japanese Cleaning Philosophy at Home

Bring small Japanese cleaning habits into your routine to notice a difference in the aesthetic of your home. (Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

To begin cleaning your home the Japanese way, Marie recommends taking a little time each day for a quick reset. "Even a short daily cleaning routine can serve as a form of purification for the mind, creating harmony within the home," she notes. This will restore some semblance of peace to your space every evening, so you can halve your Sunday reset and spend your free time relaxing.

Next, use Japanese decluttering methods to mindfully pare back your home, as does Japanese home organizer Marie Kondo's KonMari method. This will help you cut the clutter in your home and retain the belongings that truly matter, and spark joy.

Or, commit to the discipline of Japanese cleaning by committing to intentional tidying. (Image credit: Patina Osaka. Design: Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects and Strickland)

Introduce minimalism through Japanese decor and adept organization in crucial hosting spaces like your living room and dining room. This way, you can greet unexpected guests with a home that looks put together at a moment's notice.

Inspiring your design by curating a Muji living room can also improve the overall cleanliness of your home. And remember to make the act of cleaning go beyond just function by making it a mindful ritual that soothes your mood.

And you don't have to do it on your own. Call on family members to help keep up the neatness of your shared spaces. "A key approach is self-discipline, whereby each family member takes responsibility for cleaning their own room or personal space," says Marie. "Another is gratitude when expressing thanks to the person who cleaned, or cleaning the home with a sense of appreciation for it."

These two principles go hand in hand to promote tidying discipline and create a practice out of your cleaning ritual. Then, complete the tidy ambiance by using Kōdō, the Japanese art of fragrancing, to perfume your home and scentually express a clean space.

While we're on the topic of the Japanese way of life, 'Ma' (間) is their take on minimalism that will help you enter the new year with a home that feels restorative. But if you prefer embracing imperfection, then wabi-sabi is more your style.