How Often Should I Open my Windows in Winter? Experts Advise on Why Airing Your Home is a Winter Routine Must

Autumn is swiftly passing by and soon it'll be winter. The last thing we want is for our homes to be less than prepared for the cold weather that's sure to hit. So as you check your space heaters and dust off your heated blankets, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Winter home humidity is one of them. While this is one of the more technical aspects to consider as the chilly temperatures set in, it's definitely not one to ignore. The consequences of neglecting this factor can manifest in paint deterioration, condensation, and a less healthy living environment overall.

Not to worry, though, as there are plenty of ways to combat this natural climatic shift, and one that's super easy to do — and highly recommended — is the simple act of opening your windows. To answer how often you should be doing this and when to knock it off your task list, let's get into what the experts have to say.

How Often Should You Open Your Windows in Winter?

In conversation with Logan Taylor, cleaning expert and owner at Dazzle Cleaning Company, he tells us that it's best to open your windows at least once a day for about 10 to 15 minutes.

"This allows fresh air to circulate and prevents your home from feeling stuffy and stale," he says. "But, if you live in an area with extremely low temperatures or high pollution levels, then it might be best to limit window openings to a few times a week."

Colin Matei, owner of Clean Air Heating & Cooling, tells us that balancing indoor air quality and energy efficiency is crucial during winter. "Opening windows periodically, for a few minutes, can help refresh indoor air without a big energy hit," he notes. "If your zone is particularly cold, I suggest short, 5-minute openings during midday when temperatures are milder."

Aside from removing the stale air that's built up inside your home, this quick trick will also stop condensation on your windows. So while you may have to bundle up for a bit, it's well worth a try.

How to Open Your Windows in Winter?

If you want to freshen up your home without letting in too much cold air, Logan suggests opening windows on opposite sides of the house. "Not only does this create a cross breeze," he explains. "But it also allows for better circulation without making one specific area uncomfortably cold."

He also points out that it's important to make sure your windows are properly closed after use to prevent any drafts or heat loss.

If your home's window treatments are fairly breathable, we find that it's also a good idea to leave your windows open but keep the treatments on. That way you're still letting air in without having to experience strong gusts shocking your indoor temperature. However, it's important to note that this method will require you to keep your windows open for longer for sufficient airing.

When Should You Avoid Opening Your Windows in Winter?

According to Colin, you should avoid opening windows during harsh weather like strong storms or freezing temperatures. We find that this stands especially true for living room and kitchen windows that are larger in size. "This can cause rapid heat loss and an unnecessary strain on your home's heating systems," he says.

In areas with high pollution or allergens, Logan finds that it’s best to keep windows closed during those peak periods to maintain indoor air quality.

"You may have someone at home who is particularly vulnerable to cold temperatures, such as infants or elderly people," he notes. "In such cases, it’s better to limit window openings in their rooms."

Whether you're sensitive to the cold or not, the thought of opening up your windows and letting the frigid air waft through your home is not a pleasant thought. But as the experts have clearly noted, it's a must.

A little pro-tip from us would be to keep your windows open for a bit and treat yourself to some warmth soon after. Whether that's by a toasty fire, under a cozy throw or with a warm cup of hot cocoa — the choice is yours.

FAQs

How to Keep Your Room From Getting Damp in Winter?

Logan tells us that his advice would be to invest in a dehumidifier and regularly check the humidity levels in your home. He says that keeping windows open for short periods can also help reduce excess moisture. However, he adds that it's important to make sure to close them before it gets too cold.

"You can also use breathable materials like cotton or linen for curtains and bedding," he says. "As this also helps prevent dampness in your room during winter."

