How to Reset Your Home for Summer — 8 Tasks for the Next Month to Bring Calm Back to Your Rooms
Get your home back in neutral gear ahead of the busy summer months with this easy checklist of what to prep ahead of the holidays
To me, summer is all about embracing the warmth. And when you live in a city like London, it's important to do all you can to bring the season indoors so you can truly experience summer the way you're meant to.
Don't worry, it's more than just summer decluttering. To help your home feel in tune with the ambiance al fresco, you can give your home a beautiful summer reset.
Think nostalgic scents to emulate a citrus garden, vibrant colors to brighten the space, seasonal art to set the mood, and plenty of other summery ideas, as explored below.
1. Map Out a Reset Plan
Before you get to resetting your home for the summer, it's important to outline a plan of action. This will allow you to work your way through your home, room by room, for a home that feels totally summery.
Just as you would with a Sunday reset, this is a clever first step to ensure no space gets left behind. As someone who loves a list (yes, I'm type A), I recommend physically writing down everything you need to do for a full summer reset.
I find that an upbeat summer playlist and a refreshing cool beverage of choice are a great way to set the mood as you blueprint your reset. Bad Bunny's DTMF and a matcha tonic were the key to my planning routine this year.
2. Adjust the Warmth
First things first, you can embrace the warmth while also keeping it comfortably cool. And while it does help to learn how to cool down a room with a sleek standing fan (like this Shark TF200SUK Flex Bladeless Tower Fan) or otherwise, it goes beyond appliances and tricks and crosses over into design choices, too.
"Even in a physically cooler home, fiery elements like red walls, animal prints, and a lot of geometric shapes create an energetic heating effect, yielding excessive passion or activity," says holistic interior designer Gala Magriñá.
"If your walls and furniture are already activated with color, I suggest swapping out some accent decor pieces, like throw pillows, blankets, and drapes, in soft, light colors and natural textures like linen. These, both visually and physically, make everything feel more easy breezy."
Gala’s creative journey began in 2008 with the launch of M Crown Productions, an award-winning design and production agency, which paved the way for a flourishing career in interior design. In 2016, Gala embraced meditation, which sparked her interest in holistic design and mindfulness practices. This shift led her to transition from events and temporary spaces to permanent interiors, a direction that continues to shape her business mission.
3. Cull the Summer Clutter
Although carrying out a seasonal reset isn't all summer decluttering, that's not to say it isn't a key part of the process. In fact, it might even be the best first step to take for a clean slate before you dress your home for the season.
"Summer starts with subtraction," says interior designer Rachel Blindauer. "Tuck away the heavy throws, moody candles, and winter layers. A decluttered room allows natural light to become the main design element."
Now's the best time to declutter and truly make space for a refresh. And if you need a quick chore to kickstart the process, look to our five-minute decluttering tasks for instant results.
And in keeping with the vibe of the season, I also recommend taking inspiration from the biophilic decluttering trend.
Rachel Blindauer is an award-winning interior and product designer known for crafting spaces that feel as good as they look. With over 15 years of experience, she blends architectural discipline with an artist’s intuition — balancing elegance, function, and emotional resonance. A graduate of Kansas State University, Rachel also studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Architectural Association in London. Her studio serves clients across the U.S., from Sarasota to Nantucket, and her product designs have appeared in collections for Williams-Sonoma and other leading retailers.
4. Revive Your Indoor Garden
What would a summery space be without a relaxing indoor garden to make your home feel lush and comforting? "Plants create a connection to nature for an instant mood boost and have even been reported to lower stress and blood pressure," says Gala.
"I love to style plants with a mix of playful art to create a sense of warmth and happiness. A few of my air-filtering houseplant go-tos include lady palms and dragon trees, but snake plants and pothos are other great options for those of us with browner thumbs."
Plus, if you're looking to keep up with houseplant trends, there's nothing like a flourish of moss to keep your home green. For one, Sofia Vergara's coffee table moss centerpiece is a stunning example.
Height: 75 cm
What's more summery than an indoor lemon tree? These beautiful houseplants are a clear sign that summer has begun.
5. Refresh Your Bedscape
One of the first things I aim to do once the weather warms is switch out bulky warming bedding for moisture-wicking linens and bamboo sheets instead. "I recommend swapping out heavier textures for breathable cottons and gauzy sheers," says Rachel.
Look to summer color palettes to give your bed linen a splash of vibrance that feels right for the season. But instead of going overboard and risking a busy bedroom, find a happy medium in bedding colors to improve sleep.
Not to mention, you can also enliven your bedroom with charming summer decor. And good news, our summer round-up, 'The Fifty', just dropped, and it has all the hottest homewares of the season.
6. Reset Your Gallery Wall
As the seasons pass, consider lending your home a beautiful new look by bringing in art that suits the spirit of summer. "We rotate linens and clothes. So why not wall art?" says Rachel.
"Consider trading out deeper-toned or moody artwork for prints that feature open skies, coastal scenes, or botanical illustrations. It’s a simple change that recalibrates a room’s energy almost immediately."
And you don't have to rethink the art in every room of your home. You can begin with your living room wall art and continue with any other hosting spaces that catch a lot of foot traffic over the summer.
7. Embrace Negative Space
Rachel tells me that summer invites us to pause, and I couldn't agree more. With the energetically colored decor and the vignette of textures you're building, you also need something to ease the space.
"To take a pause, it's best not to fill every corner," she notes. "Let some surfaces remain unstyled. Open space becomes its own form of luxury, especially when the rest of life is so full."
The Japanese concept of 'Ma' (間) is built on this principle, and if you've ever felt like your home is overstimulating, take this as a sign to let your home breathe.
8. Complete the Reset with Summery Scents
"Don’t overlook the power of a scent," says Rachel. And if you have been so far, trust me, a summery scent or two can make all the difference. Consider garden candles, these Malin+Goetz room sprays, or even an incense bowl to bring the ambiance together.
"Especially in the entry, bathrooms, and scented linens," she advises. "Move away from musks and into sea salt, citrus, basil, or fig. It’s the sensory cue that tells the brain: We’re in a new season."
And if you want to go beyond the mainstream scenting avenues to make your home smell good, I recommend Courteney Cox's laundry care. It'll make the chore a tad easier, and you'll be rewarded with clothes that smell wonderfully clean. And in the case of the Neroli Leaf Linen Spray, garden fresh without having to sun dry your clothes at all.
Burn Time: 30 Hours
I know Loewe's Tomato Leaves Candle is a summer favorite. However, I think that their mimosa scent is just as summery, and dare I say, a little more fun.
FAQs
When Does Summer End?
Since summer always ends at the start of the autumnal equinox, as of 2025, the last day of summer will likely land on September 22nd. Typically, this is around the time that the days and nights are of equal length.
What is the Best Temperature to Leave an Empty House in Summer?
If you plan on jetsetting this summer, it's important to ensure that the temperature inside your vacant home is properly regulated. A temperature of 78° F to 85° F or 25° C to 29° C is ideal to keep your home mold-free and safe from potential heat damage.
And if you're enjoying the season but you can't seem to get a good night's sleep, I recommend looking at our guide to summer insomnia for expert advice (from actual sleep experts) on how to beat the heat for sound slumber.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
I’m an Interior Designer, and This Is How I’ve Made Budget Kitchens Look Expensive in My Projects
Starting with a budget kitchen frame, I've transformed my fair share of spaces into luxurious-looking, elevated design schemes
-
The Most Innovative Anti-Aging Secret Might Not Be a Serum — It Might Be This Cleverly-Designed Pillow
This unusually-shaped pillow promises to stop sleep wrinkles before they start — taking the pressure off in more ways than one
-
Everyone's Swapping Their Cotton and Linen Bedding for Bamboo — This Is Why, and Where to Buy the Sets That Look Just as Good
Design-forward brands are launching bamboo bedding, a 'smart fabric' that might just make you sleep more soundly across the seasons
-
I'm Following This Interior Designer's Method for Growing Supermarket Basil Into Giant Plants — They Look Incredible in Her Kitchen
When it comes to getting basil plants to grow big and bushy, it's all about hydrating it the right way
-
6 Lessons in How to Hang Scarves From Closet Organizers That Will Make Your Wardrobe Feel So Much More Aesthetic and Elevated
These clever tips will keep your scarves in shape for the perfect finishing touch to your summer outfits
-
What to Declutter for Summer — 7 Areas That Need Your Attention Now
These seasonal decluttering tasks will help restore freshness to your home as you head into the summer season
-
This Classic Hallway Layout Could Be Ruining Your Home's Feng Shui — Hint: It's All to Do With Your Stairs
If you value the energy of your home, this is a crucial space to pay attention to
-
Alexa, Hit The Lights — These Smart Outdoor Lighting Options Are a Garden Game-Changer
Make illuminating your outdoor space that much easier to control by going all-in on Alexa-enabled garden lighting — this is what to know and what to buy
-
Did You Know 'Summer Insomnia' Is a Thing? Here's What's Keeping You From Drifting Off, and How to Beat It
Leave the counting of sheep to cartoons and pick up these sleep expert-approved tips for the summer season instead
-
I Spoke to the Garden Designer Behind This 5-Star Stand at the Chelsea Flower Show and Here's What I Learned
Tips from a five-star landscape designer to bring home some of the magic on display at the show