Winter, Summer, Spring, or Autumn — When Is the Best Time to Declutter Your Home?
Why put off today what you'll only need to do tomorrow? Well, there might be a best time to tackle your decluttering projects, say these experts
Decluttering our homes should be a task that we incorporate into our everyday lives rather than a major event that needs to be blocked out on the calendar, but sometimes that's easier said than done.
Do you feel like your home is becoming overwhelmed with stuff that you don’t necessarily need or use? Maybe it’s just one room in your home that needs a little TLC. With everything in life, it’s easier to break down one big task into smaller ones so you don’t feel overwhelmed.
Are you keen to know how to declutter your home and when the best time of year to do this is? We spoke to the experts who gave us their top tips on how we can carve out time in our busy schedules and why certain times of the year are better than others for decluttering.
Spring
We are all familiar with the popular phrases 'spring cleaning' and 'spring decluttering', which follow the same guidelines. Once springtime rolls around, the brighter mornings begin to set in, and the festive period is over. It often signifies a period of new life and a fresh start. It's also a great way to start off your household cleaning schedule, too
This time of year can be extremely motivating to tackle bigger jobs around the house, which can include decluttering. "Spring symbolizes renewal, making it a great time for decluttering," explains Muffetta Kreuger from Muffetta Housekeeping. "Tackle closets, deep-clean overlooked areas, and pack away winter items."
Muffetta explains, "Decluttering during spring prepares your home for warmer months and creates a fresh, inviting environment."
Muffetta Krueger is a driving force in the domestic service business, with over 15 years of operational management experience in the industry. As a domestic service provider and executive, she understands what clients are looking for.
Summer
Summer is the ideal time to take a closer look at your backyard items to declutter and decide whether or not they need some tidying up. Our gardens often fall into a state of disrepair in the winter, and we like to focus on the interior of our homes in the springtime.
"Summer is ideal for outdoor decluttering. Organize patios, sheds, and garages while focusing on seasonal items like pool toys and beach gear. Preparing outdoor spaces ensures they’re ready for the summer activities," says Muffetta.
Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing goes on to say "summer is a great season to declutter because the warmer weather allows you to open the windows which creates the perfect environment for decluttering and organizing."
However, if the climate is particularly hot where you are, then you may be more inclined to spend more time outdoors than in. In order for decluttering to be successful, you must be focused and have ample time available.
Fall
As fall approaches, our social schedules tend to quiet down as the back-to-school deadline is just around the corner. This is a great opportunity to declutter our homes, ready for the new beginnings that lie ahead.
"Fall decluttering is a good choice as the holidays approach, decluttering guest rooms, kitchens, and living areas creates a welcoming home for gatherings. Back-to-school season is also perfect for families to organize study spaces and bedrooms," says Muffetta. Utility rooms should also be a decluttering priority in the fall to ensure you’re ready for the entertaining season that lies ahead.
"The most effective way to simplify your home is to reduce the number of items in it. Dedicate a weekend in a less busy season for you, say spring or fall and spend it letting go of things you no longer want or need — whether those are duplicates, gifts you received but would never use, empty boxes and whatever else isn’t serving you. Sell, give away, and recycle what you can," advises Shara Kay from SK Organizing.
Shara Kay is a professional organizer based in Los Angeles, California. Her and her dedicated team help clients develop and implement a customized organization plan for any area of the home.
Winter
Muffetta claims that "Winter offers time to focus on storage spaces, such as attics and basements, and to declutter holiday decorations. Indoor activities like organizing closets or sorting through paperwork can make your home feel cozier and more functional." So, ensure you know how to correctly declutter a closet before you get started.
Winter is arguably an ideal time to declutter. You’ll likely spend more time at home, so you’ll be more inclined to want a clear and organized space. You’ll also be prepping for the festive season, and if you plan on hosting guests, a tidy and functional space is necessary.
Price: £9.91, Type: Paperback
Written by Dana K. White
"You don't have to live overwhelmed by stuff — you can get rid of clutter for good! Decluttering expert Dana White identifies the emotional challenges that make it difficult to declutter and provides workable solutions to break through and make progress."
Price: £19.99, Type: Hardcover
Written by Kate Humble
"Kate Humble's fresh and frank exploration of a stripped-back approach to life is uplifting, engaging and inspiring — and will help us all find balance and happiness every day."
Price: £12.49, Type: Hardcover
Written by Marie Kondo
"Transform your home into a permanently clear and clutter-free space with the incredible KonMari Method. Japan's expert declutterer and professional cleaner Marie Kondo will help you tidy your rooms once and for all with her inspirational step-by-step method."
FAQs
Does Timing Really Matter When It Comes to Decluttering?
Yes, timing plays a crucial role in decluttering. “Certain periods, like the start of a new season or a major life event, can serve as natural motivators. Decluttering during these times often aligns with changes in priorities, allowing you to let go of what no longer serves you."
"However, the best time is ultimately when you feel ready to commit to the process. Whether it’s a practical seasonal change or an emotional milestone, timing can boost your focus and productivity," explains Muffetta.
There are reasons why each individual season is potentially a good time to declutter, but the most important thing to consider is when it is best for you and your family to successfully organize your home and give it a new lease on life.
Spring is known as the season of new beginnings, and it makes sense to review all of the things taking up space in your home and decide whether or not they deserve a place. However, if you feel like summer, fall, or winter are quieter times for you, then perhaps these seasons would work best for you.
To avoid making more mess in the long run, figure out a time of year when you can sit down and declutter your home. This will help you fall back in love with your space again.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.
-
-
Inspired by the Runways, Copper Is Having an Interiors Reinvention That's More Sophisticated This Time Around
The shimmering copper tones on the winter season’s runway are also making waves in the interiors world — here's what we'd buy the get the look
By Marina Rabin Published
-
A Houseplant for Every Zodiac Sign — Which One Matches Your Personality Traits?
Do you have a fiery personality? Maybe a strong, low-maintenance evergreen will calm you down. Here are some must-have zodiac plants for your home
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Organize Low Kitchen Cabinets — 6 Ways To Sort Hard-to-Reach Storage That Make So Much Sense
Your low, closed storage doesn't have to be unapproachable if you know how to keep it organized. Here's an easy guide
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
The Basic Feng Shui Principles You Should Know About Before You Design Your Home
Want to create harmony and balance within your home? These are the key tenets of Feng Shui you need to know about to improve the flow of energy
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
5-Minute Decluttering Tasks That Will Rescue Your Home From Chaos — Even If You Have (Almost) No Time
A little goes a long way with these expert-approved tasks to remove mess from your space
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Clean Outdoor Cushions — And Get Them Looking Fresh Again for Sunnier Days
A professional guide to preparing your outdoor living space with effortlessly clean soft furnishings
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Organize Kitchen Utensils (Beautifully) — Because Just Throwing Them Into Drawers Is No Fun
Bring order to your utensils by using these expert tips
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Clean Outdoor Patio Furniture — And Prepare Your Space for Luxurious Parties and Dining, Come Spring
Choose the best cleaning approach for your outdoor furniture with this professional step-by-step guide
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
A Feng Shui Expert Just Explained Why It Matters Where You Put Your Crystals — And Mine Are All in the Wrong Place
Eliminate negative energy and invite positive qi by displaying your crystals in the areas where they align best, this Feng Shui practitioner tells me
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Look After a Money Tree — Care for This "Prosperous" Plant, and Legend Says It'll Give You Good Fortune
Money might not grow on trees, but you reap what you sow when it comes to the care of this classic houseplant
By Lilith Hudson Published