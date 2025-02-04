Winter, Summer, Spring, or Autumn — When Is the Best Time to Declutter Your Home?

Decluttering our homes should be a task that we incorporate into our everyday lives rather than a major event that needs to be blocked out on the calendar, but sometimes that's easier said than done.

Do you feel like your home is becoming overwhelmed with stuff that you don’t necessarily need or use? Maybe it’s just one room in your home that needs a little TLC. With everything in life, it’s easier to break down one big task into smaller ones so you don’t feel overwhelmed.

Are you keen to know how to declutter your home and when the best time of year to do this is? We spoke to the experts who gave us their top tips on how we can carve out time in our busy schedules and why certain times of the year are better than others for decluttering.

Spring

We are all familiar with the popular phrases 'spring cleaning' and 'spring decluttering', which follow the same guidelines. Once springtime rolls around, the brighter mornings begin to set in, and the festive period is over. It often signifies a period of new life and a fresh start. It's also a great way to start off your household cleaning schedule, too

This time of year can be extremely motivating to tackle bigger jobs around the house, which can include decluttering. "Spring symbolizes renewal, making it a great time for decluttering," explains Muffetta Kreuger from Muffetta Housekeeping. "Tackle closets, deep-clean overlooked areas, and pack away winter items."

Muffetta explains, "Decluttering during spring prepares your home for warmer months and creates a fresh, inviting environment."

Muffetta Kreuger Social Links Navigation Founder, Muffetta's Housekeeping Muffetta Krueger is a driving force in the domestic service business, with over 15 years of operational management experience in the industry. As a domestic service provider and executive, she understands what clients are looking for.

Summer

Summer is the ideal time to take a closer look at your backyard items to declutter and decide whether or not they need some tidying up. Our gardens often fall into a state of disrepair in the winter, and we like to focus on the interior of our homes in the springtime.

"Summer is ideal for outdoor decluttering. Organize patios, sheds, and garages while focusing on seasonal items like pool toys and beach gear. Preparing outdoor spaces ensures they’re ready for the summer activities," says Muffetta.

Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing goes on to say "summer is a great season to declutter because the warmer weather allows you to open the windows which creates the perfect environment for decluttering and organizing."

However, if the climate is particularly hot where you are, then you may be more inclined to spend more time outdoors than in. In order for decluttering to be successful, you must be focused and have ample time available.

Fall

As fall approaches, our social schedules tend to quiet down as the back-to-school deadline is just around the corner. This is a great opportunity to declutter our homes, ready for the new beginnings that lie ahead.

"Fall decluttering is a good choice as the holidays approach, decluttering guest rooms, kitchens, and living areas creates a welcoming home for gatherings. Back-to-school season is also perfect for families to organize study spaces and bedrooms," says Muffetta. Utility rooms should also be a decluttering priority in the fall to ensure you’re ready for the entertaining season that lies ahead.

"The most effective way to simplify your home is to reduce the number of items in it. Dedicate a weekend in a less busy season for you, say spring or fall and spend it letting go of things you no longer want or need — whether those are duplicates, gifts you received but would never use, empty boxes and whatever else isn’t serving you. Sell, give away, and recycle what you can," advises Shara Kay from SK Organizing.

Shara Kay Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Shara Kay is a professional organizer based in Los Angeles, California. Her and her dedicated team help clients develop and implement a customized organization plan for any area of the home.

Winter

Muffetta claims that "Winter offers time to focus on storage spaces, such as attics and basements, and to declutter holiday decorations. Indoor activities like organizing closets or sorting through paperwork can make your home feel cozier and more functional." So, ensure you know how to correctly declutter a closet before you get started.

Winter is arguably an ideal time to declutter. You’ll likely spend more time at home, so you’ll be more inclined to want a clear and organized space. You’ll also be prepping for the festive season, and if you plan on hosting guests, a tidy and functional space is necessary.

FAQs

Does Timing Really Matter When It Comes to Decluttering?

Yes, timing plays a crucial role in decluttering. “Certain periods, like the start of a new season or a major life event, can serve as natural motivators. Decluttering during these times often aligns with changes in priorities, allowing you to let go of what no longer serves you."

"However, the best time is ultimately when you feel ready to commit to the process. Whether it’s a practical seasonal change or an emotional milestone, timing can boost your focus and productivity," explains Muffetta.

There are reasons why each individual season is potentially a good time to declutter, but the most important thing to consider is when it is best for you and your family to successfully organize your home and give it a new lease on life.

Spring is known as the season of new beginnings, and it makes sense to review all of the things taking up space in your home and decide whether or not they deserve a place. However, if you feel like summer, fall, or winter are quieter times for you, then perhaps these seasons would work best for you.

To avoid making more mess in the long run, figure out a time of year when you can sit down and declutter your home. This will help you fall back in love with your space again.