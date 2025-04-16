10 Decluttering Challenges to Have on Your Radar This Year — For a Tidier, More Mindful Home

I have found that a clean space makes for a tidy mind and a better day-to-day life. And I can't deny that the visual appeal of a freshly decluttered space is a sight for sore eyes.

But oftentimes, it takes more than just learning how to declutter a home to keep a space consistently neat. And thanks to all of the brilliant decluttering challenges making the rounds, there's a gamified aspect that makes this chore a little more fun while holding you accountable.

So I spoke to the experts, and these are the top decluttering challenges they swear by for a home that's beautifully pared back throughout the year.

1. 10-Minute Tidy-Up

When 10 minutes is all it takes, there's no excuse to be made. (Image credit: Julián Velásquez Studio. Design: Dinamita Taller)

Starting off strong and simple, professional organizer Meaghan Kessman recommends the 10-minute decluttering challenge.

"Set a timer for 10 minutes a day to keep decluttering manageable and stress-free," she says. "You don’t need to overhaul your whole house — just focus on a drawer, shelf, or small surface."

She finds that even a quick reset like this adds up fast and makes a big difference over time. This is a great hack if you spend most of your time outside your home and only have a couple of minutes to spare in the name of home organization.

Meaghan Kessman Social Links Navigation Professional organizer Meaghan is a professional organizer and the founder of a full-service organizing firm based in Los Angeles. As a Southern California native, Meaghan has been passionate about organization since childhood. After a 20+ year career as a Digital Media Executive for companies such as Pandora Media and People Magazine, and three years living abroad with her family in London, she now has the opportunity to do what she's always wanted to do: create beautiful spaces through organization.

2. The One-In, One-Out Rule

This rule allows for disciplining by decluttering and it makes all the difference. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: One Wolf Design)

Whether you know it as the mailbox decluttering method or the one-in, one-out rule, you're probably familiar with this game-changing technique. Meaghan tells me that this is one of her go-tos for a tidy space.

"This is a favorite I often recommend to clients," she says. "Every time something new comes into your home, be it a pair of shoes or a kitchen gadget, something else goes.

"It’s a simple, effective way to keep clutter in check without needing monumental, time-consuming big purges down the line."

3. 12-12-12 Challenge

Decluttering, tidying and donating in one go. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: MCK Architecture & Interiors)

Amalie Ankersen, co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organization, tells me that the 12-12-12 decluttering challenge is definitely worth having on your radar.

"This one is super simple, too," she says. "You find 12 items to throw away, 12 to donate, and 12 to put back where they belong. It can be done as a one-off, and it's great when you’re feeling overwhelmed and need to see progress immediately.

"As for why it’s worth trying, this challenge brings a sense of instant accomplishment and encourages decision-making across categories."

Amalie Ankersen Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Amalie Ankersen is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Arabella Drake, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces. Driven by a desire for more creative freedom and a deep-rooted love for interiors, she transitioned from the corporate world to focus on home organisation and styling. Hailing from Denmark, Amalie has an innate understanding of the concept of "hygge" and the importance of creating a cosy and highly personalised environment. She strives to understand her clients' vision of an ideal home and tailors her approach accordingly.

4. 30-Day Minimalism Game

30 days and almost 500 items later, you'll notice the magic of minimalism. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm. Stylist: Karin Bochnik)

If you're looking for a decluttering technique that isn't too difficult but still poses a challenge, Amalie recommends the 30-day minimalism game.

"This challenge is great for anyone who likes structure and visible progress," she explains. "It starts with just one item on day one, two items on day two, and so on. So by day 30, you've removed nearly 500 items.

"The 30-day minimalism game builds a daily habit, scales naturally in difficulty, and forces you to look at your belongings with a more critical eye. It’s also a bit of a numbers game, so it appeals to those who love a clear target!"

5. Category Cleanouts

Instead of casting a wide net, focus on one category at a time. (Image credit: Nicole England. Design: The Stylesmiths)

According to Meaghan, decluttering challenges don't just have to span the gamut. They can have a more genre-wise center of attention, like this category cleanout decluttering challenge.

"Instead of decluttering by room, this rule holds a focus on one category at a time — like books, clothes, or pantry items," she says. "Seeing everything in one group helps you make clearer decisions and prevents duplicates from sneaking in unnoticed."

I recommend starting by decluttering your books and then moving on to larger zones, like decluttering your entryway and so forth.

6. One-A-Day Declutter

One item a day will keep the clutter away. (Image credit: Simon Whitbread. Design: McMillan Design. Stylist: Jamee Deaves)

Amalie explains that the one-a-day challenge is perfect for those who are just beginning to learn how to declutter and don’t mind a slow-and-steady approach. Essentially, she explains that the goal is to remove one item per day — no more, no less.

"This challenge is ideal for busy people or those who struggle with letting go," she says. "It’s about consistency over intensity, and it often sparks deeper habits of intentional living - every day, you will unconsciously be keeping an eye out for an item you no longer need.

"It can also be adjusted to your needs, so it can be done for a month or six months. You also don’t need to go to the donation point often, but rather, you can keep a bag somewhere out of the way, gradually fill it, and only go once it is full."

7. Lent Decluttering Challenge

40 days and some serious decluttering to a happier, healthier home. (Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

Although we are almost at Easter, the Lent decluttering challenge is a thorough clutter-clearing experience that can be practiced even after the end of Lent, and the room for progress is impressive, to say the least.

It involves spending the 40 days leading up to Lent to declutter your home one category at a time. And since there are 40 days to work through, the categories range from basic to overlooked.

For instance, my guide to the Lent decluttering challenge involves sorting through each and every room and spans categories like books, expired makeup, and empties to paperwork piles, broken toys, and faded sheets.

8. The Mins Game

Essentially, the one-a-day challenge for expedited results. (Image credit: Rory Gardiner. Design: Edition Office)

If you could supercharge the one-a-day challenge and transform it into an ambitious decluttering concept, you would get 'The Mins Game'. Instead of only decluttering one thing a day, you match your goal to the number of the day instead.

For example, on day one of 'The Mins Game', you would have to declutter a single item, on day two, you would have to rid your home of two items, and as the days go by, your goal would exceed the day before by one.

I would recommend participating in this game for 30 days at first to see how much progress you have made so far. And if you find that your space could still do with some tidying, you can continue until you're pleased with your place.

9. 20/20 Decluttering Game

Clever and clutter conscious, this challenge will make you see tidiness in a new light. (Image credit: Raphael Thibodeau. Design: Atelier Paradis)

Next, we have the 20/20 decluttering challenge. This challenge involves removing items in your home that are under £20 and that you're able to replace in under 20 minutes.

When it comes to taking on this decluttering challenge, you don't have to apply it to every single space in your home. Rather, it's better to take on a more focused approach to pare back to the more cluttered living spaces you're surrounded by.

Think your 'everything' junk drawer, your linen closet and even the space underneath your bed.

10. 52-Week Challenge

52 weeks may seem overwhelming at first, but this daily approach is the ultimate guide to a simplified space. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm. Stylist: Karin Bochnik)

Last but not least, I recently discovered the 52-week decluttering challenge, and I find that it's an absolute game-changer if you prefer to have a full-fledged plan for the year ahead.

Depending on whether you have a cozy, small home or a sprawling living space, you can adapt the challenge to suit your space. However, it's a great way to keep on top of all of your rooms and work through them on a weekly basis.

This is yet another decluttering challenge that will help you stay ahead of the clutter and remain consistent with your tidiness.

Amazon The Neat Method Organizing Recipe Book by Ashley Murphy & Marissa Hagmeyer £20 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover The Neat Method Organizing Recipe Book by Ashley Murphy & Marissa Hagmeyer has all the information you need to practically approach the clutter-prone zones in your home. LifeStyled by Shira Gill £17.86 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover LifeStyled: Your Guide to a More Organized & Intentional Life by Shira Gill is a beautiful read full of inspiration for a pared-back home that's perfectly tidy. Amazon Beautifully Organized by Nikki Boyd £14.33 at Amazon UK Format: Hardcover Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home by Nikki Boyd is exactly what you need to transform your home into a satisfyingly put-together space.

Now that you know of the top decluttering challenges experts are using to tidy their home this year, you too can take inspiration from these concepts to cure your space of chronic clutter.

To make decluttering a little less arduous and a lot more fun, I recommend working through these techniques with friends and family. That way you can hold yourself accountable and take comfort in the fact that you're not doing it alone.

And if all else fails, I've found that a solid Spotify playlist and a post-declutter treat work wonders.