I'm Taking on This Decluttering Challenge for Lent — 40 Items to Say Goodbye to in 40 Days

There's plenty to look forward to in Spring and lent marks the start of this bountiful season. But before we get to the celebration of it all, there are tons of home tidying tasks to tackle — which is why we will be taking part in the lent decluttering challenge.

When it comes to decluttering your home, you may be unsure of where to begin which could set you back and in turn discourage you from taking on this task with spirit. Now, that's where the lent decluttering challenge comes in clutch.

Speaking to the significance of the season, Renovation Editor Faiza Saqib says: "Lent is celebrated by many Christians around the world. It's also a time when many commit to letting go of things, and this is where the aspect of cutting clutter also comes in. The Lent decluttering challenge is a great way to let go of items you no longer need and clear your space for items that are no longer of use to you. Think of 40 items in 40 days.

"Personally, for me, letting go of certain items helps me clear my mind and my space. And although I don't celebrate Lent myself, I still feel that it's a great little challenge to throw into my routine."

So whether you're looking to pare back your home in time for Easter or simply looking to get some much-needed decluttering done and dusted, here are some problem points to consider.

Living Room

Spontaneous guests will no longer be stressful to host with a clutter-free living room on hand. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Suzanne Hunt Architect)

1. Frayed Cushions and Throws

Since living rooms are central to any home, it's important to keep these spaces guest-ready at all times. And frayed couch accessories will make a lasting impression of the wrong kind. Instead, swap them out for this adorable Tufted Cotton Cushion Cover from H&M for an instant cozy spruce.

2. Cracked Vinyl and Scratched CDs

One of the first things to go when decluttering your living room should definitely be any damaged pieces in your music collection. This includes cracked vinyl and scratched CDs that remain among the rest.

3. Old Magazines and Newspapers

I love lounging in my living room, flipping through a glossy magazine with a cup of tea by my side. But this hobby has led to a mountain of magazines taking my space hostage. So I've chosen to finally regain my territory through the lent decluttering challenge.

4. Wilting Houseplants

Living rooms are made to spotlight popular houseplants but this also means that the moment they start to wither, they knock off major style points. So if you've put off removing dead or drying houseplants from your home, consider this is your sign.

5. Damaged or Dated Furniture

Your living room is probably sporting some of your favorite furniture buys but as you make your house a home and break in each piece, they're bound to weather. Take a look around and if you see any pieces that don't push the interior narrative you've worked hard to curate, consider donating or recycling.

Kitchen

Keeping your culinary space clutter-free will make Easter preparation a breeze. (Image credit: Derek Swalvell. Design: Zen Architects)

6. Expired Food

Although this may seem fairly obvious, it's one we've all been guilty of at some point and there's no shame in admitting that — as long as you act quickly. So as part of your lent decluttering challenge checklist, we recommend going through your kitchen cabinets and throwing away any expired items.

7. Lidless Containers

While decluttering your kitchen, one of the non-negotiables to rid your home of is lidless containers. You might have convinced yourself that they'll serve you at some point but they probably won't and are better gone now.

8. Cracked Cookware

Worn-down cookware is inevitable. After all, these dishes are made to scrape, whisk and stir. And the more use they endure, the more they're likely to wear out. But their journey on your shelf should come to an end as soon as they chip or crack.

9. Bulky Pantry Packaging

While it might not seem like it, the items in your pantry might be taking up more space than they need to. All because of the bulky packaging they come home in. That's exactly why I will be administering clever pantry storage solutions to save space and get that aesthetic look Khloé Kardashian's Pantry has managed to master. These Small Robbed Glass Storage Jars from M&S are an elegant addition to any kitchen.

10. Torn Cloths and Mitts

Just as you would rid your wardrobe of any torn pieces of clothing, kitchen-bound items like washcloths and mitts should be no exception. They won't do their job as well and in the case of oven mitts, even a tiny hole can cause major harm.

Dining Room

Your dining room should be decluttered all year round, so lent is a great starting point. (Image credit: Mike Van Tassell. Design: OAD Interiors)

11. Outdated Table Linens

The dining table is the star of this space and should be dressed as such. So outdated table linens are a hard no. Instead, try repurposing them in other spaces or add them to your donation box.

12. Mismatched Cutlery

If it's been a while since you last hosted a dining room declutter, you probably have a couple of mismatched cutlery sets in your collection. So instead of accidentally setting your table with an odd salad spoon or an odd butter knife, now's your chance to get your sets in order.

13. Last Season's Centerpiece

If you're decorating for Spring and are keen to get your dining room all ready for the season, last season's centerpiece has got to go. Aside from clearing your dining table of clutter, this will also help set an indoor ambiance that matches the vibe outdoors.

14. Excess Table Dressing

When it comes to dressing your dining table, we strongly believe that less is more. So if you have layered napkins and multiple placemats sitting on your dining table, maybe a touch of table stripping is due.

15. Misplaced Randoms

Dining rooms tend to take on multiple roles. But whether you use this space to work, paint, or play, it's important to restore it to its original tidy self so it can serve the cause it's made for.

Bedroom

Clutter has no room in a space that's designed to reduce overwhelm and promote tranquility. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: The Unlisted Collective)

16. Nightstand Clutter

It starts with a book, then a water bottle (or two), and ends with your nightstand becoming a catch-all. So the first space to attach when decluttering your bedroom should in fact be your nightstand.

17. Faded Sheets

Whether you're working with your primary or sorting through your guest bedroom, it's time to bid adieu to any faded sheets. They're quick to dull down a space and are not worth holding onto, especially if they look totally different from when you first bought them. This seemingly simple change is one of the best tricks to make your guest bedroom look expensive.

18. Bedroom Bin

Bins in litter-heavy spaces like kitchens tend to get cleaned out every day. However, since the bins in your bedroom won't fill up easily, they might sit stagnant. But as you tackle your bedroom during the lent decluttering challenge, remember to empty it out the first chance you get.

19. Cords and Wires

"I absolutely dislike seeing tangled cords and wires in my bedroom," Faiza Saqib tells me. "Once I discard the cords that no longer work, I've chosen to use these Magnetic Cable Clips from Amazon to organize the wires that do make the cut. This is a great way to keep wires in check and sort through the mess."

20. Anything Under the Bed

Bedroom Feng Shui dictates that under-bed clutter can disrupt the harmonious energy that's meant to flow through this space. So if you have any items collecting dust under your bed, consider going through them to get rid of what you don't need and attempt to relocate the rest.

Closet

If anything, clearing your wardrobe of clutter will create space for chic new buys you've been eyeing. (Image credit: Alexander James Photography. Design: MWAI)

21. Torn Clothes

While learning how to declutter a closet, one of the first things any expert will tell you to rid your wardrobe of is torn garments. You won't ever wear them and the last thing you want is to forget and step out in a sweater only to later discover an unsightly hole in the sleeve. So get ahead of the scenario and remove them from your closet now.

22. Worn Out Shoes

As gorgeous as they might have once been, worn-out shoes don't deserve precious closet real estate that could go to a new pair instead. When attempting the lent decluttering challenge, I find that it's important to be honest with yourself about what's worth keeping. And although shoes happen to be a tough genre to boot, it's important to get through this clutter culprit.

23. Extra Hangers

You know those extra hangers sitting at the end of your closet rail, they don't need to be there. Get rid of the hangers that are on their last leg and stow the rest away until the occasion calls for one.

24. Unworn Apparel

If you haven't worn any piece of clothing in over a year, chances are they won't get to see the light of day anytime soon. So why not do a good deed and give them to someone who will fashion them with the flair you know they deserve?

25. Bulky Coats and Jackets

Unless you live in a place that's constantly facing frigid temperatures, there's no reason for your bulky coats and jackets to be hanging in your closet. Donate the ones you don't reach for and store the rest in a seasonally-themed closet. Pro-tip, pop your winter apparel in these Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags from Amazon as a space-saving tactic.

Bathroom

Keeping your bathroom clutter-free will make your morning routine so much smoother. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten)

26. Expired Cosmetics

The first thing to dump when decluttering your bathroom should be expired cosmetics. Not only is it harmful to use expired makeup and skincare but keeping them among your fresh cosmetics can lead to cross-contamination.

27. Empties

Whether it's nail polish bottles with one coat left or lipstick that needs depotting for use, cosmetic empties are not worth keeping in your bathroom cabinet. So as you get through your lent decluttering challenge checklist, remember to cross this off.

28. Old Medication

If you store your medication in your bathroom closet, take this opportunity to check each and every bottle to weed out any expired prescriptions. This is an especially important item that should not be overlooked.

29. Counter Clutter

Bathroom counters are small enough as it is without having random items strewn across the surface. So I will be removing all my counter clutter and restoring my bathroom countertop to its clean and clear glory.

30. Tired Towels

If your towels look tired, perhaps it's time to retire them for a fresh set. Look for towels that are frayed, discolored, or torn and send them straight to the recycling bin. And if you're looking for a replacement set, feast your eyes on this fun Peach Sloane Stripe Trim Soft Cotton Towel Set from Anthropologie.

Home Office

The answer to your chaotic home office is a thorough declutter. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Studio Sven)

31. Dated Tech

If you have a WFH space, make sure your lent decluttering list covers this room. And the first to go should be any dated tech that's not in use. Whether that's big-ticket items like an ancient printer or smaller pieces like excess USBs and drives, this is a great way to streamline your workspace and improve productivity.

32. Paperwork Piles

When it comes to under-the-radar items you should declutter, loose paperwork is at the top of the list. Although there may be some justification for paperwork in a home office, more often than not there tend to be outdated files that don't really need holding on. So this is your chance to purge this space of paperwork.

33. Inkless Pens

I don't know about you but I definitely have a couple of inkless pens standing in my stationary cup. And every time I reach for a pen I realize they're no longer fit to write and then end up putting them back in a rush to find a new one, only to forget and perpetuate this vicious cycle. If you can relate, factor in a stationery sort-through to finally put an end to scraggly notes.

34. Bulky Calculators

Let's be honest, bulky calculators are no longer an item of need. But for some reason, most homes tend to have more than just one. If you don't need a handheld calculator and are happy with the efficiency of the one on your phone, add these to your donation box too.

35. Multiple Water Bottles

I'm all for staying hydrated while you're hard at work, but there's really no reason your work desk should be cluttered with a clique of water bottles. You might have started with a mid-work drink from your Stanley but by the end of the week, your Frank Green and Chilly's have joined the troupe too. Take this challenge as an excuse to get your water bottle collection out of your office, into your sink for cleaning, and back in your kitchen cabinet.

Miscellaneous

Expand your concept of decluttering to beyond just the typical home spots for holistic improvement. (Image credit: Tom Kurek. Design: SIKORA < INTERIORS)

36. Broken Toys and Incomplete Board Games

When it comes to the miscellaneous category of items worth decluttering, I would be remiss if I didn't mention broken toys and incomplete board games. When you declutter your kid's bedroom, be sure to keep a box handy for any toys that look like they've been through it. As for me, I will be tackling my collection of board games to remove any that are missing key components needed for a friendly round.

37. Pet Buys

If you're lucky enough to have a furry friend in your life, you might have spoilt them with a ton of fun little gifts. But as part of the lent decluttering challenge, I recommend rifling through your pet buys to retain toys your dog hasn't outgrown or bitten through.

38. Phone and Computer Files

Decluttering isn't limited to just your immediate physical space. So if you're like me and have an overflowing library of photographic memories and scrolls of messages snatching storage space, consider deleting and detoxing your phone of anything you no longer need at your fingertips.

39. Books

If you ask me, books are incredibly tough to part from. But I find that taking heart in the fact that someone else will get to enjoy a good read is a great stepping stone to help you tidy up your library. Plus, there's the fringe benefit of having an extra spot or two for new reads on your wishlist.

40. Ancient Bills and Receipts

Check your wallet, your pockets, and your bag for old bills. Then scrunch them up and chuck them right into the bin. After taking account of your expenditure, there's absolutely no need to have them folded in the bottom of your purse. So to quote NSYNC, bye bye bye.

FAQs

When is Lent?

This year, lent begins on 5th March and concludes on 17th April. This timeframe represents the 40 days Jesus spent fasting and praying in the desert. And it's typically taken as an opportunity to give up something of your own in the lead up to Easter.

If you're partaking in lent and are interested in giving your home a thorough declutter, this checklist will give you a clear idea of what to get rid of. However, decluttering isn't a one-size-fits-all, so consider it inspiration rather than a set of hard and fast rules to stick by.

Even if you're not taking part in the 40-day period of lent, this decluttering checklist is still worth actioning. And by the end of it, you'll have a home that's perfectly put together for lush spring hosting.