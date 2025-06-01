I Tried the 'Floor Decluttering Method' and It Changed the Way I View My Home's Clutter for Good

Stubbing your toe on a side table (ouch) comes with the territory. It's pretty much a universal experience at this point. However, tripping over clutter is not a norm you should get used to.

If you ask me, floor clutter is the worst of all. It obstructs the path, makes your home come across as untidy, and steals the attention away from design and decor. And so the floor decluttering method has come to be. It's the perfect way to declutter room by room with a focus on keeping your home ground pristine.

I have tried this decluttering challenge in my own abode, and I must say, it's a method I can get behind. But first, here's how it works.

What Is the Floor Decluttering Method?

A clear floor sets the precedent for a clean home. (Image credit: Camila Cossio. Design: María Rubio. Architecture: Vasconcelos Arquitectura)

"The floor decluttering method is something I recommend when a space just feels completely overwhelming," says Tina Priestly, founder of Ready, Set, Refresh. "You start by focusing all your efforts on decluttering the floor. Even if the counters still need decluttering, having nothing underfoot creates a sense of calm and gives you back some control."

Tina explains that when your floors are clean and clear, the entire room feels instantly lighter. And I must admit that there's something about a tidy floor that dramatically transforms the look of a room for the better.

So while it might seem like a method that could underwhelm in results, trust me, there's nothing like the instant gratification of a spotless floor to signify a job well done.

Tina Priestly Social Links Navigation Founder of Ready, Set, Refresh Tina, founder of Ready, Set, REFRESH!, embarked on her journey into home decluttering and design during the pandemic. Her approach combines craftsmanship, sustainability, and a commitment to client satisfaction. With a focus on creating clutter-free, relaxing spaces, Tina helps clients declutter, reorganize, and refresh their homes.

How Does It Work?

It's all about making the pathways in your home as clutter-free as you can. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Sequence Studio)

When it comes to the floor decluttering method, the space of attack is clear, but it's just as important to have a plan of action in place for easy decluttering.

"If you are just starting your organizing journey, pick a room in your home and then start by sorting the floor clutter into piles," says Audra N George, owner at Pretty Neat. "From there, you can decide what to keep, toss, or donate."

I recommend enlisting help from the Four-Box Decluttering Method at this point in the process. "With the 'keep' piles, remember to sort like items together," she adds. "And then, continue sorting the rest of the space into specific piles so you know exactly what you have and what you need to store."

Once your clutter has been categorized, she suggests returning all of the items you've decided to retain. However, this time, they will get off the floor and up into a storage space in the present moment.

Audra N George Social Links Navigation Owner at Pretty Neat Audra is a pro-organizer and owner at Pretty Neat: An Organization Solution in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She runs a professional organizing company that serves the unorganized, the overwhelmed, and the busy family. She believes organization can truly impact every area of people’s lives.

Step one: declutter, step two: organize, step three: bask in the glory of your home's newfound tidiness. (Image credit: David Straight. Design: Young+Richards)

According to Tina, the key is to rid your floor of anything and everything that does not belong. "It could be shoes, laundry, shopping bags, or even unopened packages," she says.

"Once it’s clear, you can breathe a little easier. And that’s usually the moment my clients say, 'Okay, now I can actually think.' It truly sets the tone for the rest of the space."

Whether you're looking to reset your living room or declutter your bathroom, this technique is definitely worth a go. I spent an hour testing the method out for myself, and as someone who succumbs to the overwhelm of clutter quite easily, I was pleased with the results.

By the time my 60 minutes were up, I had popped my heels back into the rack, cleared grocery bags from the corner, returned my cleaning supplies to their closet, and ditched some cardboard boxes in my recycling bin.

But the efficiency of the floor decluttering method lies in instant follow-through. Whether it's disposing of the items you're throwing away or putting things back in their storage spots, you need to commit to the method in the moment, rather than simply shifting them from the floor to the table.

Wall-Mounted Storage to Aid Your Home

FAQs

How Often Should You Declutter Your Floor?

"I’d say it's best to practice the floor decluttering month once a week if you can, especially in the rooms you use the most," says Tina. "But even once a month makes a difference. Life gets busy and things pile up, so this is a simple reset that helps you stay ahead of the mess. And if you’re ever stuck on where to begin, start with the floor. It works every time."

While it does have my stamp of approval, the floor decluttering method is merely one part of the process of a full home decluttering. So here are 10 decluttering challenges to have on your radar for a beautiful home that's clutter-free and entertainment-ready.