The 'Sandwich Method' Is the Simple yet Genius Technique for Organizing Your Storage That Makes So Much More Sense

As much as I'd love to label my home 100% clutter-free, that is definitely not the case. That's not to say that I have a heap of things out of zapping up design points, but some amount of visual chaos is fairly unavoidable — especially if you're a maximalist.

But there's good news, too. The Sandwich Method has gone beyond the fashion books and interior pages and is now one of the best ways to conceal clutter in your living room and other principal storage spaces in your home.

Curious to know how this brilliant trick makes a massive difference in your home's first impression? Let's discuss.

What Is the Sandwich Method for Storage?

Sandwiching your 'clutter' with chic decor is the solution. (Image credit: Enric Badrinas. Design: COLAPSO STUDIO)

When you're translating this technique from the sandwich method in interior design to home organization, the essence remains the same, but the application is a little different.

"The sandwich method for storage is a practical and easy home organization strategy where you layer items by frequency of use," says professional organizer Di Ter Avest. "Think of it like building a sandwich. The most-used items go in the middle shelves, less-used items are stored up top, and the least-used or seasonal items go on the bottom."

Di tells me that it’s all about placing your 'everyday ingredients' front and center. And she points out that the sandwich method can help you alleviate signs of clutter in your home, too.

Typically, when picking the 'bread' for this method, you'd use items that don't come across as clutter at first glance. And then let your 'filling' be any bits of unintentional clutter that need concealing.

So if you're looking for ways to conceal clutter in your kitchen, your bedroom, or anywhere that needs a calm, clutter-free atmosphere, this is the trick to try.

How Does it Work?

It leads your eye across with ease and adds symmetry, too. (Image credit: Mustard Made)

Although you're not necessarily decluttering your home with this technique, it does help give off the impression of a less-busy and, in turn, tidier space. How?

Well, it tricks you by helping your storage space come across as symmetrical and thoughtfully organized. Instead of your open storage looking positively messy, it transforms your shelving into a space that looks intentionally curated.

"For example, with kitchen organization, this method keeps your daily essentials, like plates, cups, and pantry staples, right where you need them," says Di. "It saves time and reduces stress because you’re not constantly digging through clutter or bending and stretching for things you use all the time. Your shelves stay more functional, and your kitchen feels more peaceful and efficient."

And if you truly want to commit to this technique, cohesion is key. By introducing matching organizing baskets, filing racks, and storage accessories, you can make your home look totally put-together.

Where to Apply the Sandwich Method

Anywhere with open storage, first. And everywhere else, second. (Image credit: Tatjana Plitt. Design: DOOD Studio)

The best part about the sandwich method for organization is definitely its versatility. Instead of isolating the method towards living rooms and kitchens, you can also use it in other open storage-heavy rooms.

For instance, it's one of the most clever ways to conceal clutter in a bathroom. And it can also come in handy when styling a bookcase. Or if you're keen on making even the most boring spaces in your home look camera-ready, like utility room shelving, the sandwich method will help you accomplish just that.

Plus, if you're the kind of person who can't quite live life the 'out of sight, out of mind' way, your hidden storage spots can be treated with the sandwich method, too.

This is definitely not the answer to a heavily cluttered home, as it only helps conceal clutter in small batches and organize your existing storage to look even prettier. But if you're looking for ways to cut clutter for good, I recommend keeping up with these 10 decluttering challenges to let your chaos-free home shine.