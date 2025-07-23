5 Decluttering Tricks That Just Don't Work, According to Some Professionals — "Effective Techniques Aren't About Magical Shortcuts"

What decluttering tips simply do not work? Well, according to one expert — there seems to be quite a few.

"The promise of an effortless, instant transformation is incredibly appealing, especially when dealing with overwhelming clutter," says storage expert Max Wilson. And yet, there's no such thing as a quick fix with any clutter-culling technique.

"People are constantly seeking that one clever trick that will solve all their storage problems. But in reality, effective decluttering isn't about magical shortcuts," he notes. Instead, he explains that it's about making conscious decisions about your belongings and developing sustainable habits to help you declutter your home.

So, which room decluttering tricks are worth ditching for long-term results? Let's find out.

1. 'Only Touch It Once' Rule

This rule doesn't always apply, for a single touch does not a declutter-worthy item make. (Image credit: Mustard Made)

Also known as the one-touch decluttering rule, this concept revolves around the idea of putting things back after a single touch to prevent countertop chaos. "While this sounds efficient, applying it as an absolute rule to every item is a common misstep," explains Wilson.

"True decluttering involves thoughtful decision-making, especially for items with emotional resonance or significant value. Forcing an immediate 'keep or discard' choice often leads to either regret or keeping items out of indecision, creating an ongoing 'maybe' pile elsewhere."

Instead, you can use the 'didn't know' decluttering rule to slowly cut away at the items in your home that no longer deserve a dedicated spot.

Max Wilson Social Links Navigation Storage Expert Max Wilson is a storage expert and co-founder of brand new self-storage service Pocket Storage, offering 24/7 access to a range of city centre locations.

2. 'Buy Bins First' Hack

Declutter first, and then buy the bins to organize. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Black Lacquer Design)

Buying fins first is a common pre-emptive step to cutting clutter, and this rule toes the line between being a bad organizing habit and a decluttering rule to avoid.

"The idea of buying beautiful storage containers before you've even decluttered your possessions is a classic case of organizing clutter," he says. "You end up with a collection of empty or half-filled containers, and the fundamental problem of having too much stuff remains unaddressed. It’s an aesthetic band-aid, not a solution."

I recommend decluttering your space first and then investing in organizers for the items that remain in your possession. And once you're at the point, the biophilic decluttering trend is worth a go.

3. 'Sentimental Items First' Rule

Not a one-size-fits-all rule for decluttering your living space. (Image credit: Milo Hutchings. Styling: Late Afternoon Home)

"Some advice suggests tackling the hardest items first to 'get it over with,' but with sentimental possessions, this can completely derail your efforts," Wilson advises.

"These items carry significant emotional weight, and confronting them at the outset can lead to emotional exhaustion, decision fatigue, or even abandoning the entire decluttering project. It’s far more effective to build confidence in less charged categories first."

And once you're done decluttering the items that aren't as close to your heart, I recommend taking a scroll through our guide on how to declutter sentimental items for a helping hand.

4. 'Mass Purge Everything at Once' Technique

Take your time and work in categories to avoid regret. (Image credit: Studio KEETA)

"The idea of pulling every single item out and sorting it all in one go might seem decisive, but it’s a recipe for overwhelm and disaster," says Wilson. This facet of ruthless decluttering can do more harm than good.

"This hack often leaves homes in a state of utter chaos, leading to burnout and a quick retreat, with the clutter simply rearranged or shoved back in. Sustainable change comes from manageable, incremental steps, not one gigantic, exhausting effort."

To keep your energy high and your focus centered on the task at hand, I recommend following the decluttering burst method to manage the chore in front of you with confidence.

5. 'One In, One Out' Rule

Use this in conjunction with other rules to keep your space clear. (Image credit: Annika Kafkaloudis. Design: Without Studio)

Whether you know it as the mailbox decluttering method or the 'one in, one out' rule, you're probably familiar with this technique. But don't worry, it's not all bad news.

"This rule is fantastic for maintaining a decluttered home, but as a primary hack for an already cluttered space, it's insufficient," Wilson explains.

"If you have years of accumulated excess, simply replacing one item with another isn't going to significantly reduce your existing volume. You need a more aggressive initial declutter before this maintenance hack becomes truly effective."

If you're looking for techniques to keep your home in check throughout the year, peruse our guide to the 52-week decluttering challenge for a beautiful home that feels healthy from January to December.