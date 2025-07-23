How to Store Pots and Pans in a Small Kitchen — 5 Ways to Avoid Clutter and Keep Your Cookware Neat and Tidy

In any kitchen, the key is to keep your counter clean and most, if not all, cookware out of sight. This gives off the impression of a completely tidy and well-organized space. However, this can be tough in a compact cooking space.

When it comes to small spaces, mapping out ways to store your pots and pans is one of the most important tasks at hand. And especially since these utensils can quite quickly come across as clutter.

So let's take a look at these five expert tips for storing pots and pans in a small kitchen. This way, it won't have to be a toss-up between donating your favorite pan and compromising your kitchen's visual appeal. All you need really is the right pan storage ideas.

1. Hanging Racks for the Win

Hanging your pots up on a sleek rod is the way to go. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Kate Strickler, the founder of Naptime Kitchen and the author of 'I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen,' is an expert at organizing small kitchens, and she recommends hanging your pots and pans up.

"Your walls want in on the action. A hanging rack is hands-down my favorite pan storage idea to free up cabinet space. Not only does it add instant charm and coziness to the kitchen, it also makes cleanup easier," she says. And these Dseap Bronze Pot Racks from Amazon are my current favorite.

"You don’t have to fully dry your pots before hanging them! Pro tip: if you have a sturdy windowsill, consider mounting a rod underneath it for an easy and affordable pot rack."

2. Stack Smart, But Not Too High

Stacking your pots will save significant space. (Image credit: David Butler)

Shantae Duckworth, professional organizer at Fresh Starts Registry and the founder of Shantae-ize Your Space, tells me that small kitchen pan storage can be tricky. However, she assures that a little creativity can go a long way.

"I recommend stacking pots by size inside one another, with a dish towel or pan protector in between to prevent scratches," she says. "But remember to keep it manageable. You want to be able to grab what you need without lifting five other things."

Although it might not be one of the more obvious organizers for a small kitchen, you shouldn't go without a pan protector, like this set of Orange Pan Pot Protectors from Amazon.

3. Double Space with Shelf Risers

Shelf risers will keep your cabinets well-stocked and your counters clutter-free. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

According to Shantae, one of the best ways to store pots and pans in a small kitchen is to invest in shelf risers to double up on your cabinet space. This is an especially brilliant trick to maximize your high pantry shelves.

"Shelf risers let you store smaller pans underneath and larger ones on top with ease," she explains. "Plus, there are no tools required, and they instantly give you more layers to work with."

This Acacia Black 2 Piece Stackable Storage Rack from Dunelm and this ARCCI Chrome Expandable Cabinet Wire Shelf Rack from Amazon are both winning options.

4. Store Your Lids Separately

Splitting your lids up from your pans is a game-changer. (Image credit: Enric Badrinas. Design: COLAPSO STUDIO. Styling: Susana Piquer)

According to Shantae, when storing pots and pans in a small kitchen, it's best to store lids separately. "Lids are always the troublemakers. A file sorter or dish rack can be repurposed to organize pan lids and tucked into a cabinet or drawer," she says.

IKEA's OSTBIT Bamboo Plate Holder is a neat makeshift lid organizer. However, you can also use their Stainless Steel VARIERA Pot Lid Holder if you prefer a chrome finish.

Kate also recommends finding a universal lid for your cookware. "I love the idea of one lid to rule them all, since pot lids take up more space than they deserve," she adds. "A silicone universal lid replaces most of them, saving major space in your cabinets. I still keep a few extras for those moments when multiple pots need covering, but the universal lid does most of the heavy lifting."

5. Maximize Vertical Storage Zones

Small kitchens are all about taking advantage of vertical storage. (Image credit: Luke Butterly. Design: Thitchener Consulting)

"Use vertical space (like, all of it)," says Shantae. "Think walls, cabinet doors, and even the sides of cabinets. Adhesive hooks or inexpensive wall-mounted racks can hold lids or lightweight pans and make use of space you weren’t using before."

Hanging storage solutions will help you maximize vertical space and make the most of a small kitchen. I recommend sticking these Black Adhesive Hooks from Amazon inside your pantry for a hanging display.

And, you can pop this Pot Lid Organizer Rack from Amazon on the inside of a cabinet or behind a pantry door to keep your lids tidy and within reach.



Now, if you've lived in a small kitchen for some time and you're simply looking to reorganize, these tips will come to your rescue. But if you're aiming to downsize your kitchen, a declutter might be the ideal first move before you take these organizers' advice to heart.