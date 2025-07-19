I Just Discovered This 10-Second Belt Folding Hack That Will Make Your Closet So Much More Put Together

One of the key rules to a well-organized home is that each and every item you possess requires a space of its own. And anything that can't seem to find a neat spot must go.

Call it the natural selection of wardrobes, but I've never found an organized way to store my belts, and so my collection has minimized over the years. But I just discovered a genius 10-second closet organization hack for folding these lengthy accessories, and it's safe to say my love for this accessory is about to make a comeback.

So let's get into how to roll a belt the right way so it stays in shape, in place, and organized.

Belt Folding Hack

Perfectly coiled and ready to style. (Image credit: Stackers)

Daryn Daniels, professional organizer and founder of She Cleans Up Nice, was my first introduction to this belt-folding trick. As a part of her 'if your house was my house' series on Instagram, she explains that this technique for belt organization is the best way to keep these accessories in place.

How does it work? In her reel, Daryn recommends taking your bet with the buckle facing upwards to the sky and the end of your belt curling inwards and facing the floor. She then weaves the belt through the buckle and wraps it around all neat and tight.

The buckle will then act as a fastener and keep your wrapped belt in place, without any issue of it unravelling and expanding in your drawer. The best part about this trick is that it's a great way to make the most of a small closet. Especially if you prefer folding belts to hanging them up.

And if you'd like to go one step further and keep them perfectly arranged, then a sleek belt organizer will do just the trick.

Stackers Taupe Belt Organizer £25 at stackers.com Capacity: 5 Belts This Taupe Belt Organizer is the ultimate storage solve for your perfectly coiled belts.

Out of sight storage is one of the most common closet mistakes that results in you wearing less of your wardrobe. And a stylish belt organizer paired with this 10-second belt organization trick is an unbeatable combination to keep your wardrobe tidy and your outfits fresh.

Allowing your belts a dedicated storage spot of their own will also allow you to be intentional with your organization and accountable with your accessories. And if you have an extensive collection, I recommend keeping your belt organizer front and center for the most versatile belts in rotation and rolling the rest of the belts into a drawer.

Belt Organizer 6 Compartments £19.99 at Amazon UK Color: Log This belt organizer from Amazon is perfect for minimalist wardrobes with a clean wood aesthetic. 8 Section Drawer Organizer £4 at dunelm.com Material: Linen You can also use a storage box like this 8 Section Drawer Organizer to keep your belts tidy. Clear Belt Box £6.29 at Amazon UK Features: 3 Tiers This Stackable Clear Belt Box from Amazon is perfect if you're looking to optimize vertical storage room.

FAQs

Is it Better to Store Belts Hanging or Rolled?

Generally, both rolling and hanging are trusted ways to store belts. However, depending on the fabric of your belt you can go one way or the other.

For instance, cloth and fabric belts are best rolled. However, delicate leather belts and other fragile materials are better off hung. But keeping them softly wound instead of tightly coiled works, too.

On the topic of beautiful accessories that are typically aimlessly organized, I recently learnt how to hang scarves, and it's revamped my wardrobe for the better. So if you're living a dolce vita summer, it might be time for you to give your scarves the organized love they deserve.