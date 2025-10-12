The Best Way to Make Your Kitchen's Awkward Corners Work? This Open Idea Can Stop Your Cabinetry From Feeling "Heavy and Boxed In"

Open kitchen corners make for the perfect storage solution and have been on the rise in kitchen design this year. But what exactly are these little spots? Well, it's in the name.

Kitchen corners are often awkward, and doors only add to how difficult they can be. The alternative? Opting for no doors and having open access to your corner storage, where you can place some of your kitchen essentials, making it convenient and easy to grab as and when you need them.

Kitchen storage ideas go hand in hand with the latest kitchen trends that have taken over the world of design. We're seeing an approach to open spaces in different forms, and open kitchen corners are just one sophisticated example of such.

But are open corners really any good, and will we see this design take over kitchen renovations in 2026? I spoke to a few kitchen designers and experts to find out just that. Here's what they had to say about it.

Why Have Open Corners in Kitchens Become so Popular?

We're seeing a rise in open corners, but is this design feature worth it? (Image credit: Juliet Murphy. Design: Iguana Architects)

Modern kitchen ideas have developed in many ways over the years, and open corners are just one design feature that adds storage ideas to a space, without the need and faff of extra cabinets or drawers. But why has this design become so popular?

"There is definitely still something to be said for using blind corners for clever, concealed storage, especially in smaller spaces where storage is at a premium," Geraldine Apponyi from Apponyi Design explains. "However, if you have the luxury of space or are able to prioritize design over storage, a corner that is left open instead of boxed-in storage can avoid that heavy, closed-off look.

Geraldine says this design gives the kitchen breathing space and "keeps the joinery visually lighter, giving more of a feeling of freestanding furniture as opposed to a built-in kitchen."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gladys Schanstra, owner and creative director at Drury Design Kitchen & Bath Studio, tells me there are two reasons why open kitchen corners have become quite the trend. "One, visual appeal," she says. "When you have an open corner, you can choose to organize usable items like plates and bowls, or you could put decorative items."

She continues, "It also doubles as open shelving if you didn't have any floating shelves, let's say. Also, it's very practical. You don't have to have doors that tend to be clunky. Corners in the past tend to have two panels that are a bifold opening door. Sometimes in the upper cabinets, you push the two doors in, and it rotates like a little lazy Susan, and the doors kind of get swallowed inside this cavity and come back out. So it's a really nice way to handle a turn or a corner in the kitchen where you go from one wall to the next one at 90 degrees."

Geraldine Appony Social Links Navigation Creative director Geraldine Apponyi is the creative force behind Apponyi Design, bringing a rich heritage in interiors and a background in fine arts, set design, and architecture. Known for blending luxurious detailing with warmth and practicality, she creates timeless, deeply personal spaces that balance modern and antique elements. With a collaborative approach and meticulous eye for detail, Geraldine crafts homes that feel authentic, inviting, and designed for living.

Gladys Schanstra Social Links Navigation Owner and creative director As the owner and wearer of many hats at Drury Design, Gladys strives to exceed client expectations by delivering a truly transformative experience from start to finish. “At the end of the day, people are what matters,” Gladys says, and she takes this view whether dealing with clients, employees, or colleagues.

What Are the Pros and Cons of This Design?

There are advantages and disadvantages, according to the experts. (Image credit: Assemble Collective. Design: Jean Armour)

This may be the latest kitchen cabinet idea taking over homes, but what are some of the advantages as well as disadvantages of open kitchen corners?

Geraldine says the first advantage is that it brings lightness and balance into even those small kitchen ideas. "By leaving the corner open, you stop the run of cabinets from feeling like a solid block of wood or color," she explains. "It introduces negative space, which can be just as important as storage."

Next up, it's ease of access: "Instead of a blind cabinet where things disappear into the abyss, the open shelves allow you to display useful or beautiful objects — plates, bowls, glassware," notes Geraldine.

Lastly, aesthetic warmth: The expert notes that "the recess becomes an opportunity to style, a place to add character. It draws the eye and makes the kitchen feel crafted and personal instead of generic."

But with a corner like this, the way that it is designed is crucial, according to Geraldine. "If the open corner isn’t carefully designed, and designed specifically in conjunction with the cabinetry around it, it can just look like missing cabinetry rather than a deliberate feature," she explains. "You do sacrifice volume compared to a closed corner unit, so the rest of the kitchen storage needs to be planned to compensate."

Although open shelving looks beautiful in a styled photoshoot, it can become messy quite quickly if it's not maintained properly.

Will We See Open Corner Kitchens in 2026 Renovations?

According to Geraldine, we'll certainly be seeing a shift towards this design in kitchen makeovers come 2026, but only if it's done right.

"The trend is moving away from maximising every inch with heavy cabinetry, toward kitchens that breathe and feel like part of the living space," notes Geraldine. "By 2026, in the same way that open shelving has become more commonplace as opposed to closed wall-hung cabinets, I think we’ll see more kitchens where corners are treated as design moments, styled niches, open shelving, transitions into dining areas, instead of dark, overstuffed cupboards."

The key is balance, however. "Clients want kitchens that are efficient and practical, but not oppressive," Geraldine continues. "We are spending more time in Kitchens and they should feel just as considered and beautiful as any other room in our house. Well-designed open corners give us the chance to add beauty, character, and personality while still keeping the kitchen highly functional."

Kitchen Corner Accessories for Your Space

Kave Home Nukha Set of Salt and Pepper Shakers £22.99 at kavehome.com Curves that make a statement, these salt and pepper shakes from Kave Home will look beautiful in any kitchen corner or perhaps on your kitchen countertop. ABASK Hand-Glazed Porcelain Salad Bowl £160 at ABASK Serve your favorites in style with this salad bowl from ABASK. Dripping in green and cream hues, this piece is sure to make a statement in your kitchen. Plus, it's so chic. Maison Flaneur Canisters £50 at maisonflaneur.com Tea or coffee anyone? These coffee, tea and sugar canisters from Maison Flaneurs bring a touch of home to any space with its hand-painted finish and bold text.

Could open corners make their way to kitchen island trends, too? You can keep up with the latest by reading our guide on all things kitchen design. Trust me, you're going to want to know what's hot and what's not in 2026.