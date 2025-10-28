Christmas will be here before you know it, and no home decorating brings as much joy as festive decorations do. Whether you lean maximalist or minimalist in your seasonal displays, the warmth of Christmas cheer is unabated.

Deciding how to decorate your home for Christmas is all about choosing decorations that reflect that Christmas spirit — and I've gone through the beauty that is the Livingetc archives to find the very best Christmas decorating ideas to suit any space.

From Christmas living room decor ideas to hallways and dining spaces, there's something for everyone in these 29 expertly styled spaces. Prepare to be inspired and to want to start decorating even earlier this year than usual.

1. Use a Tension Rod to Hang Decorations From Above

(Image credit: Future)

Using a tension rod to display your favorite Christmas decorations is a simple yet incredibly impactful way to transform your space. Using an adjustable rod, like this Ivilon Tension Rod from Amazon, allows you to experiment with your desired length and location. You can also explore different types of decorations, whether it be foliage, string lights, garlands, ribbons, or a combination of them all to suit your style.

2. Use String Lights to Bring a Wall Feature to Life

(Image credit: Future / Kristy Noble)

Turn a living wall into a magical wonderland with this Christmas lighting idea. String lights are not only affordable, but when styled correctly, can completely bring a space to life. Even without a living wall, you can use string lights to add a festive glow to other wall features — these Ollny Fairy Lights on Amazon are 10 meters long and battery-operated for flexibility in placement.

3. Add Decorations to Your Entryway Floor

(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

Add some thoughtfully arranged paper tree decorations — like this Decorative Tree from Søstrene Grene — and lanterns around your entrance floor and table for a lovely Christmas entryway idea. This Haversham Antique Brass Lantern by The Cotswold Company is super elegant and contemporary, and is also available in small, medium, and large sizes. Style all three together for a warm and cozy festive scene.

4 And Paper Shades to Your Staircase

(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

For more Scandinavian Christmas decor ideas, choose different-sized paper lampshades hung at varying heights along your stair rail to create a stunning focal point. This Paper Star Lampshade and Plain Series Large Paper Star, both available at H&M, would work perfectly.

5. Scatter Pinecones Among Candles for an Elegant Display

(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

Adding some pinecones to a table or mantel, among some candles, will instantly give your space a festive feel. Why not make like designer Abigail Ahern and scent your pinecones with your favorite Christmassy essential oil? Neom Wellbeing's Scent the Season Essential Oil Set, available at Selfridges, has six different oils to wrap you in different festive aromas, to suit your mood.

6. Add a Surprise Pop of Color

(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

In the neutral color scheme of this space, the pops of pink added to the tree are a wonderful Christmas decorating idea for creating contrast without disrupting the harmony of the rest of the space. The tone of pink used creates the perfect balance, whereas an overly bright or saturated shade would have been too garish.

7. Create a Table Decoration With a Bowl of Baubles

(Image credit: Future)

It doesn't get much simpler than adding a collection of baubles to a bowl, but it really works! Choose bright and patterned baubles and place them in a more neutral-hued bowl so that the decorations really pop. This Pack of 6 Satin Christmas Baubles at Habitat would do just the trick — mix and match with baubles in other colors for added contrast and flair, and style them in something like this Large Marble Pedestal Bowl from H&M.

8. Frame a Space With a Leaf Garland

(Image credit: Future)

There's something so elegant about this leaf garland decoration — both delicate and tactile, it frames this festive space so beautifully. Choose colors in keeping with the rest of your Christmas decorations and drape two same-sized leaf garlands, like in this scene, depending on the size of frame. These Lightstyle London Gold Eucalyptus LED Battery String Lights would be a nice touch, too, or else you could opt for a traditional garland.

9. Create a Festive Arrangement In a Hallway

(Image credit: Future)

Design a festive scene around a hallway table — a glorious Christmas wreath, a couple of candles, and a display of crackers in tonal colors is all it takes to transform a lackluster space into a festive feast for the eyes. This Partridge in A Pear Tree Luxury Christmas Crackers Pack at Selfridges would work gloriously paired with this Luxury Woodland Christmas Wreath at Etsy, along with a couple of these Handmade Moroccan Vintage Tamegroute Shaded Green Candlestick Holders from eBay.

10. Keep It Minimalist in a Home Bar

(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

Have a stylish home bar? Sprinkle some paper star decorations within your setup to bring a touch of the festive spirit to every corner of your home, like these Paper Star Lampshades from H&M. Even if you're working with a bar cart, a solitary standing or hanging paper star above the space would work perfectly — you could even swap out some of your glassware for those with a dose of Christmas color, like these Red Ribbon Handcrafted Drinking Glasses from Pottery Barn.

11. Or Opt for a Minimalist Festive Living Room

(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

Even in this space, the addition of a couple of paper lampshades and ceramic Christmas tree ornaments instantly creates a more festive feel. When it comes to minimalist Christmas decor, it's all about being intentional with the items you choose — a sprinkle of joy, without the clutter. This Set of 3 White Light-Up ceramic Christmas Trees at Next would work well for a minimalist festive scene.

12. Create a Joyful Glow With Neon Lights

(Image credit: Future / Polly Wreford)

What says Joy more than a Neon sign saying 'Joy'? This Joy LED Neon Sign from London Neon is the exact product we used in our Livingetc shoot above. You can, however, find similar, slightly cheaper alternatives, such as this Joy Neon Sign from Etsy. Style it as part of a festive, floral hanging decoration, as shown here, either above a fireplace or console table to create an impactful display.

13. Use Tonal Decor to Match Your Space's Scheme

(Image credit: Future)

The festive decorations in this space are inspired by the room's color palette — the deep plum shade on the walls is brought onto the baubles on the Christmas tree, and the green of the candlestick holders highlights the vibrancy of the trees' green pine branches. The color of the cushion is also brought into the trees' decorations, making the whole scheme feel cohesive and considered. The Handmade Moroccan Vintage Tamegroute Shaded Green Candlestick Holders from eBay are a good match for this Christmassy scene.

14. Craft a Christmas Wreath Display

(Image credit: Future / Catherine Gratwicke)

This is a lovely Christmas craft idea, if you're into making some of your festive decorations yourself. The 'wreaths' seen here are actually embroidery hoops covered in ferns — something that you may already have in your arsenal at home, or which could be easily sourced second-hand, or else you can buy this Four-Piece Set of Four Sizes of Bamboo Embroidery Hoops on Amazon. It creates a wonderful rustic vibe and brings festive interest to an oft-overlooked space when it comes to decorations.

15. Opt for Non-Traditional Tree Decor

(Image credit: Future)

Make like our editor, Hugh Metcalf, who decorated his entire Christmas tree and mantelpiece with gypsophila one year — the full glory of which can be seen in how the Livingetc team decorates at Christmas. The gypsophila was "spray-painted in an ombre color palette, with matching spray-painted baubles arranged in a gradient up the tree," he says. "For the mantelpiece decor, the gypsophilia was dried out, then spray-painted and put into two rolls of chicken wire — so simple!" You can buy Dried Gypsophila Branches from Amazon if you fancy giving it a go this year!

16. Adorn a Doorway With a Garland

(Image credit: Future)

"A beautiful, natural wreath and garland around the doorway always make an inviting statement," says interior designer Marie Flanigan. And I couldn't agree more. The garland decoration around this arched doorway brings a cozy, cocooning feel to the space, wrapping you in a warm, festive hug. This 10ft Christmas Garland with Lights from Amazon is the perfect size to adorn a doorway.

17. Add Vases of Foraged Foliage to a Mantel

(Image credit: Future / Kristy Noble)

Style some foraged foliage in contrasting-hued vases for a simple yet impactful Christmas decorating idea. "I personally love natural accessories and decorations," says paint and color expert Annie Sloan. "Repurpose Christmas tree clippings — foliage throughout the home creates a big impact at a low cost, and the smell of pine is so nostalgic!" This Kate Spade New York Yellow Make It Pop Small Vase at Amazon would give the same vibes as this space with some cut pine branches.

18. Go for a Giant Wreath

(Image credit: Future / Paul Raeside)

Go big or go home, as they say. I love the simplicity of the design, but the large scale gives it a gravitas that lends itself wonderfully to the all-white backdrop of the walls. Paired with the tabletop tree decorations, like these Decorative Trees from Søstrene Grene, it makes for a considered festive scene that makes a big statement, in a very refined way.

19. Create Pockets of Festive Glow

(Image credit: Future)

Turning a console table from your everyday console table display to a festive delight can be as straightforward as winding some string lights around your ornaments and scattering a few baubles in amongst them. Choose baubles that complement the ornaments and/or foliage on display to create a cohesive, cozy scene that's rich in color and warmth. These Ollny Fairy Lights available at Amazon are your first port of call.

20. Use a Stand to Play With Height

(Image credit: Future / Simon Bevan)

Create a layered approach to your festive console table setup by adding varied levels of height for your ornaments. A simple cake stand that you already have would do the trick, or else I love this large Gavivi Mango Wood Stand at Nkuku for an organic, textural touch.

21. Illuminate a Feature In Your Hallway

(Image credit: Future / James Merrell)

Adding a few considered pieces to your otherwise overlooked hallway will make a huge difference to the Christmassy vibes in your home. Light up a wall feature with string lights and drape a colorful garland over a hallway chair for an effortless festive feel. I'm obsessed with this Festive Garland from Anthropologie, which brings the same vibes as the one featured in this space.

22. Make Your Wreath a Focal Point Above a Fireplace

(Image credit: Future)

Give your wreath center stage status by hanging it as a piece of art above your fireplace. Display baubles of varying sizes on your mantel that complement the pops of color in your wreath for a balanced, yet layered display with added visual interest. I'm a fan of this Glass Mercury Oversized Bauble at M&S for this type of arrangement.

23. Create a Hanging Garland of Foraged Foliage

(Image credit: Future / Simon Bevan)

Such a unique and clever way to display foraged foliage, hung upside down like this in a way that looks like a row of real miniature Christmas trees! I love it. Affixed to branches for an all-over organic feel that's truly authentic. It also pairs perfectly with the red of the Christmas tree decoration on the side table. This Large Paper Fir Tree Decoration at H&M has the same feel and comes in a range of colors to suit your scheme.

24. Use a Table to Elevate Your Tree

(Image credit: Polly Wreford)

Elevating your tree off the ground is a great Christmas tree idea if you have a small to medium-sized tree, to give it more height and make sure it is the star of the show in your space. I also love the large gold-hued picks within the tree which brings the whole scheme together beautifully — add a collection of these Gold Poinsettia Clips from Dunelm to create a similar aesthetic.

25. Create an Ornate Mantelpiece Display

(Image credit: Future / Simon Bevan)

Go all out with your Christmas fireplace ideas and incorporate any and all decorations that make you happy — a garland, a wreath, baubles; all are welcome — just keep the color theme consistent so that the different decorations sing together and don't clash. nkuku's metal Christmas wreaths would be the perfect addition to this sort of setup, particularly the Charita Wreath.

26. Add Festive Charm to Your Dining Chairs

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to your Christmas table decor ideas, don't forget your dining chairs! Adding decorations to your chairs keeps the whole scheme cohesive and adds a lovely, special touch. I love the vintage chic vibes of the silver-hued leaf garland seen here, but even some foraged foliage would work well, as would mini wreaths, like this Four-Piece Set of Small Eucalyptus Wreaths at Amazon.

27. Go Elaborate With Your Stair Rail

(Image credit: Future / Simon Bevan)

Want to make your entryway more Christmassy? An ornate stair rail decoration will create an instant impact on arriving guests. "For me, as soon as I turn the key in the door, I want to feel like I’m transported to a magical world," says designer Abigail Ahern. As the entryway is a transitional area that you don’t tend to linger in for very long, why not up the drama?" You could use a pre-lit faux garland as a base — like this 9ft Oakley Fir Garland at Wayfair — and add bows and baubles to your heart's content.

28. Add a Collection of Paper Trees to Your Mantel

(Image credit: Future)

With sustainable interior design front and center of our minds, selecting decorations made from eco-friendly materials, such as paper, is a great choice. Simple, yet elegant and choosing paper tree decorations in different colors and at varying heights creates a wonderful visual display that is easy on the eye and cost-effective, too. My favorite paper trees are these Three Paper Tree Decorations from M&S — so chic.

29. Pepper Baubles and Berries Into Your Coffee Table Arrangement

(Image credit: Future)

As with your console and mantelpiece, your coffee table can be a source of festive cheer with a sprinkle of baubles, winter berries, and sparkly candle holders. This Set of 4 Silver Antique-Effect Tea Light Holders at Wayfair will give off a warm glow while adding extra sparkle to your baubles.

When it comes to decorating your home for Christmas, do whatever will make you happy — whether that be an all-out maximalist display in every corner of your home, or a pared-back minimalist approach.

Christmas is a feeling as much as it is a season, and your Christmas decorating ideas will feed that warm and joyful feeling — make them personal, characterful, and playful.

If you're looking for some more inspiration, with burgundy being the color of the season, designers share tips on how to style a burgundy Christmas tree this year.