This Timeless 'Sugary' Brown Color Is the New Neutral We're Crushing on for Rooms That Feel Understated, yet Energetic

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, a hazelnut latte warming a mug, caramel bonbons in a bowl on the coffee table... Livingetc's color crush for December is here, and if you can't already tell, it's a true embodiment of cozier moments in the home.

If November's color crush, Ultra Azure, was the forewarning of colder, shorter days, then consider December's shade, Sugar Nut Brown, our response. The weather outside may be getting ever so frightful, but our interiors? They're staying warm, stylized, and, yes, delightful. Sugar Nut Brown is defined as a caramel, milk chocolate color that manifests in everything from paint colors to wood panelling and even cozy throws.

We've seen our fair share of rich, deep mocha browns among the current color trend cycle, but Sugar Nut Brown is warmer, sweeter, and more of a cozy, teddy bear rendition. Perfect for warming up living rooms and welcoming a bit of muted color — here are all the details on our new favorite shade, and how to bring it into your home.

Sugar Nut Brown can be as subtle as a wooden wall, and still it helps bring warmth to a space. (Image credit: German Saiz. Design: Sierra + de la Higuera)

What Color Is Sugar Nut Brown?

There is a bit of orange in Sugar Nut Brown that makes it feel very warm and inviting, even when used as a color drench. (Image credit: Kelly Wearstler)

Sugar Nut Brown lives somewhere between burnt orange and light brown. However, there is no debate of warm vs cool colors; this shade "sits snugly on the warm side of the color wheel and hangs out on the murkier end of the orange and yellow segment," explains Amy Moorea Wong. It has toasted undertones while remaining upbeat and even a little zesty.

Amy adds, "It feels like a gentler, less intense take on the cocoa and chocolate tones that we have so loved of late, reminding us of soft winter sunlight infused with an extra dash of honeyed heat."

We've all loved a moment of sultry, decadent brown over the last year, but now we are adding a little bit more light to the situation. Dare I say, we are tiptoeing back to using more neutral color schemes in our interiors? With an elevated and more exciting edge, that is.

Which is exactly what Sugar Nut Brown is: familiar yet exciting, revamped. "The could-not-be-more-alluring delicate shade of caramelized sugar atop a crème brulée or of butterscotch hidden inside grandpa's pocket, you can practically smell the rich sweetness coming off Sugar Nut Brown," says Amy.

How to Style Sugar Nut Brown in Interiors

Because Sugar Nut Brown is a neutral, you can easily create tonal schemes with it. Image credit: Studio Dorion Drenching a room in Sugar Nut Brown feels more natural when used in wood-panelled spaces. Image credit: Res Studio

So, how do you style Sugar Nut Brown in your home? And should it be treated any differently from the decorating with brown ways we've come to love?

In interiors, Sugar Nut Brown feels both cozy and invigorated. The creamy caramel color works beautifully doused in a color-drenched fashion over multiple surfaces, "for an enveloping, swimming-in-a-latte feel," says Amy. You could even try bringing in timber in the same tone. Wood-drenched moments in Sugar Nut Brown would lead to the ultimate cozy aesthetic, while simultaneously showing off your eye for design.

Amy adds, "It's a wonderful color for larger surfaces and objects as it feels natural without overwhelming, and dotted across a room in smaller ways, it acts as an anchor to ground the space and stops other neutrals from seeming too flat or pale." However, proceed with caution: Sugar Nut Brown is heavier and less predictable than your classic beige.

As for what colors go with brown in this shade, there are several ways you can steer your palette. For a deep, dessert-y celebration of indulgence and comfort, Amy recommends, "mixing Sugar Nut Brown with a darker treacle or molasses tone for depth and warm decadence." To cut through that sweetness, be sure to weave in an off-white or cream.

For a bit more color, a vibrant forest green will create a velvety statement, or try powder blue for a muted juxtaposition. Just remember: "Cool shades, such as icy blues or grays, tend to feel cold and unforgiving against it, so they are best avoided," says Amy.

Brown color palettes can feel very luxe while also making your space comforting, warm, and inviting. Which is exactly why we are obsessed with Sugar Nut Brown this December. Will you be trying out this indulgent shade?