I Asked Designers What Colors They're Painting Dining Rooms Right Now, and Coincidentally, They All Said the Same One

With every new color story, trend, or palette I uncover lately, I grow more convinced that 2026 is going to be purple's year. For too long, it's been deemed outdated or too juvenile to be taken seriously in design — depending on what shade you go for — but now, purple, especially in its deepest, reddish-brown tones, is the color that every interior designer can't stop talking about, particularly when it comes to the dining room.

Recently, I asked a number of different designers to share the one color they have been eyeing off when it comes to fresh dining room color ideas for 2026, and, coincidentally, they all said the same thing: "That smoky, near-black eggplant tone that is red in some lights and purple in others, and feels like candlelight turned into paint," as San Francisco-based interior designer Lorri Hicks Cazenave put it.

So, as we move ever farther away from the era of all-gray, juicy jewel tones are redefining how we gather. Though decorating with purple may seem daunting, done in mesmerizing aubergine shades is much more timeless than you may imagine. Consider this my official apology for ever doubting purple's chicness. Here's how designers do it.

Even though this aubergine paint color is dark, with the right decor and pairings, it doesn't come across as stuffy or confining. (Image credit: Austin Leis. Design: Studio Keeta)

So, why has purple become the dining room trend of the moment? Central to many contemporary interior design musings, people are craving spaces rich with soul again, which naturally translates to colors with depth, mystery, and mood.

"Aubergine brings all of that without tipping into theatrical," explains Lorri Hicks Cazenav. It's refined, a little unexpected, and the natural evolution from the safe neutrals everyone is tired of.

"Decorating with deep purples tends to slow everything down in the best way," adds Lori. "Dinner feels longer, conversations feel deeper, and it flatters everyone in the room. It's essentially the visual equivalent of dim, glowing light."

And looking great simply because you've been greeted with a fabulous backdrop is something every dinner guest will appreciate.

Lorri Hicks Cazenav Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lorri Hicks Cazenave is the founder and creative director of Hicks Cazenave Interior Design, a San Francisco studio known for creating interiors with patina, pulse, and personality. Her work has touched homes from President Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard retreat to San Francisco’s most character-rich residences, always guided by the same philosophy: that beauty should feel lived in, not staged.

If you don't want to go as full-purple as shades like Livingetc's color crush, Cosmic Purple, leaning slightly red is actually the best way to make it feel more versatile and livable.

"Deep, warm purple-reds like aubergine can envelop a room in a cozy, cocooning vibe; yet, it's the rich, dark reds with slightly cooler undertones that really set the mood," says interior designer Susan Jamieson of Bridget Beari Designs.

They can even stimulate the appetite, invigorate conversation, and spark exciting connections at the table — purple is regal, yet passionate, and perfect for an entertaining space.

Susan Jamieson Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Susan M. Jamieson is an award-winning interior designer and founder of the Richmond, Virgina-based Bridget Beari brand: Bridget Beari Designs, Bridget Beari Colors paints, Bridget Beari Papers wallpaper, and Bridget Beari Home Store. Susan has over three decades of experience as an interior designer, with degrees in both Interior Design and Art History. Her guiding belief is that the best-designed homes are those that reflect, inspire, and enhance the unique personalities and lifestyles of the people who live in them. She has projects spanning from historic Southern restorations to contemporary Mexican retreats.

How to Use Purple in a Contemporary Dining Room

Image 1 of 2 This shade of purple has stronger burgundy tones, bringing so much warmth to the space. (Image credit: Lindsey Brown. Design: Avery Cox Design) From this angle, it even reads as hot magenta. Purple can be a true chameleon, depending on the undertones. (Image credit: Lindsay Brown. Design: Avery Cox Design)

The best way to embrace a dark purple or aubergine in your dining room is to fully commit to it. "Treat it like a moody neutral and let it take over the architectural envelope — walls, trim, even the ceiling if you want the full cocoon effect," says Lorri.

Color drenching in the shade will bring the most captivating and atmospheric results. "If you have the room height, take your aubergine purple all the way up onto the ceiling as a remarkable jewel in the crown," adds interior designer Kelly Neely.

However, if you decide to drench your dining room, Lorri suggests, "Sticking to a matte finish rather than a paint finish with too much sheen, to keep it soft, luxe, and atmospheric."

An ultra matte finish or even a limewash will give some texture to the walls and help the purple shine as a statement without overwhelming the room.

"Purples, plums, aubergines, and even burgundies are the new neutrals," says Kelly. Yes, you read that right — purple coordinates well with so many colors once you understand its place on the color wheel.

Kelly Neely Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Kelly Neely has an interior design degree from the CIDA design program at the University of Alabama. Kelly began her career as a partner in Chickadee Interiors, rebranded to Hartman Neely Interiors, before founding Kelly Neely Interiors in 2021. As a result of her involvement in a multitude of residential projects, she has a vast knowledge of the furniture and design industry and uses that knowledge to create spaces that are equally beautiful and functional.

The walls in this dining room are painted a maroon red, while the ceiling is color-capped in a deeper purple. (Image credit: Little Greene)

Purple sits between red and blue, and its direct complementary is yellow. So, while people are quick to group purple with the cool colors vs warm colors, it can actually live harmoniously on either side.

For example, dusty ochre, moss green, bone white, bold magentas, chocolate browns, and smoky blue all play beautifully with it. "It also gives versatility in the result of the room," says Kelly. "You can create a space that's very moody and dramatic, or one that's more modern and playful."

But with all the different, entertaining decor elements, focusing on finishes will be your guiding light when planning your purple dining room ideas. Kelly recommends, "Materials like aged brass, dark timber, and natural linen add texture and keep the palette grounded and timeless."

Pair these materials with a little purple decor, and your dining room will be hosting-ready in no time.

In 2026, it looks like interior design will be pursuing all things purple. Painting your dining room in an aubergine shade creates atmosphere and drama — it's the perfect color for such a space. But who knows? Maybe you'll be jumping on the purple sofa trend next.