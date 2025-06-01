Our Latest Color Crush Makes for High-Risk, High-Reward Decorating — Meet 'Cosmic Purple'
Our June Color Crush is an entrancing shade that is the secret to creating captivating interiors. Here's how to embrace its boldness
Wherever you are right now, stop and look around. What colors do you see? Perhaps you're in your living room, staring at cream walls and gray furniture. Or maybe you're at a coffee shop, with green counters and brown decor. What I'm willing to bet, though, is that wherever you are, there's isn't much purple. Especially a shade as deep and electrifying as our June Color Crush: Cosmic Purple.
And why is that? Well, decorating with purple is a bold choice. And, honestly, most of us aren't up the challenge. "It's a complex color," admits Dmitrii Mironov of experimental design studio KIDZ, and using it requires a bit of guts.
Our chosen shade — which we're calling Cosmic Purple — absolutely demands attention. "It walks a fine line between feeling luxurious and overwhelming," says Dmitrii. But, if you are able to walk that line, the results are outstanding, and demonstrate a design dexterity that not many can do. Want to know more? (Of course you do.) Read on...
Here at Livingetc, we're drawn to the captivating nature of the Cosmic Purple color trend, and all of its dark, otherworldly, and enchanting qualities. "It's both powerful and calming," says Dmitrii Mironov.
But the attraction goes even deeper. According to interior designer Iwetta Ullenboom, "Purple is a powerful color steeped in symbolism — from the mystical and magical to the spiritual, even sacred. It evokes a sense of mystery and depth, which I believe is a big part of its allure," she explains.
Cosmic Purple has all sorts of qualities that add to its appeal, but the reality is, it's a hard color to incorporate in design. So how do you do it? One word: thoughtfully.
Iwetta Ullenboom is a designer who founded her Berlin-based interior design studio in 2019. Her work specializes in bespoke interior design for both residential and commercial spaces. With a focus on high-quality, custom furniture and premium natural materials, Iwetta and her team transform spaces into stunning environments tailored to the specific needs of each client.
As Iwetta tells me, Cosmic Purple is vastly different than colors like green and blue. It's not subtle — rather, it's bold and statement-making. "That can make it intimidating for some, but also incredibly rewarding when used thoughtfully," she says.
So, how do you use Cosmic Purple thoughtfully in interior design? Try it first through small details. "If a full purple sofa feels too bold, try incorporating it through accent pieces — an armchair, a side table, or even artwork," Iwetta suggests. "Sometimes a single pop of color is all a space needs to feel transformed."
Benjamin Moore's color marketing manager Arianna Barone agrees. "If you are hesitant to bringing this color into a room, consider using it smaller doses like painted furniture, accent walls, or even smaller spaces," she recommends. "Be sure to consider all the design elements in the space work together to create the look you are trying to achieve."
But if you're completely drawn to the shade, don't rule out color drenching a space in it. For this, Dmitrii recommends experimenting with the color in bedrooms, lounge rooms, or reading nooks — "anywhere you want to encourage rest, reflection, or a sense of escape," he says.
Complemented by the perfect lighting scheme, Cosmic Purple can make these rooms feel enveloping an expansive, he points out.
When decorating with Cosmic Purple, it's also important to consider what other colors go with purple. Since it's such a strong shade, it needs balance — which can be achieved by pairing it with light colors or neutral materials.
"[Cosmic Purple] works beautifully with natural materials like light wood, creamy tones, and natural stone," adds Iwetta.
If you want to lean into the celestial charm of Cosmic Purple, pair it with cool metallics. But for a richer depth, Dmitrii suggests pairing it with brass or muted gold. It can even be layered with other deep shades, like brown, black, or dark gray, which can create a moody and luxe vibe, according to Arianna.
Cosmic Purple is a high risk, high reward color. Inherently, it has a 'star of the show' quality, according to Iwetta. "Your eyes are naturally drawn to it," she says.
Because its presence is so uncommon in interior design, it's a shade that is guaranteed to spark conversation and opinions — but with thoughtful usage, those opinions will be positive, for sure.
So, whether you use this shade for a bold statement in your home or a subtle hint of color, one thing is for sure — when you decorate with Cosmic Purple, the results are bound to be mesmerizing.
Benjamin Moore's Gentle Violet is the closest color swatch to our Cosmic Purple. Arianna says it "can be designed into a space to evoke a luxe, moody, regal, dramatic and even playful feel." It's a dark color with an alluring intensity that can create a captivating look in interiors. For a dramatic effect, use this shade to drench the walls in a bedroom or bathroom.
Looking for that one furnishing to really make a difference in the design of your living room? Here it is — this Cosmic Purple lounge chair. Aside from its captivating color, the unique curved shape of this chair makes a bold style statement. But the best part? It's equally comfortable as it is stylish. That's a win win.
Catchall bowls are typically pretty small, so why not choose one that's bold in style? This one is made from crystal and features the deep and alluring Cosmic Purple hue. It could serve as the perfect entryway decor — a place to toss your keys, hold loose change, or just sit pretty as entryway table decor.
This stylish purple rug can create a sophisticated and elegant look in any room. It's crafted from New Zealand wool that's ultra soft and highly durable. The rug is just the right thickness at 14mm, and with its alluring color, can become a highlighting feature of any room.
Need some decorations to style your bookcase? Incorporate a cool vase, like this option in Cosmic Purple. It features unique and symmetrical cut outs as well as a tall mouth — adding just the right amount of visual intrigue to your bookshelf set up. Because this vase is already so stylish, you don't even need to place flowers inside. Leave it empty for a modern touch.
Cosmic Purple isn't the easiest color to decorate with, but when done right, the results are truly captivating and otherworldly.
It works best in small spaces "for an unexpected pop of color," says Arianna. Our pick? Go for a bold purple bathroom idea (and, of course, we've got a few of those to get you started).
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
