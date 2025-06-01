Our Latest Color Crush Makes for High-Risk, High-Reward Decorating — Meet 'Cosmic Purple'

Wherever you are right now, stop and look around. What colors do you see? Perhaps you're in your living room, staring at cream walls and gray furniture. Or maybe you're at a coffee shop, with green counters and brown decor. What I'm willing to bet, though, is that wherever you are, there's isn't much purple. Especially a shade as deep and electrifying as our June Color Crush: Cosmic Purple.

And why is that? Well, decorating with purple is a bold choice. And, honestly, most of us aren't up the challenge. "It's a complex color," admits Dmitrii Mironov of experimental design studio KIDZ, and using it requires a bit of guts.

Our chosen shade — which we're calling Cosmic Purple — absolutely demands attention. "It walks a fine line between feeling luxurious and overwhelming," says Dmitrii. But, if you are able to walk that line, the results are outstanding, and demonstrate a design dexterity that not many can do. Want to know more? (Of course you do.) Read on...

Here at Livingetc, we're drawn to the captivating nature of the Cosmic Purple color trend, and all of its dark, otherworldly, and enchanting qualities. "It's both powerful and calming," says Dmitrii Mironov.

But the attraction goes even deeper. According to interior designer Iwetta Ullenboom, "Purple is a powerful color steeped in symbolism — from the mystical and magical to the spiritual, even sacred. It evokes a sense of mystery and depth, which I believe is a big part of its allure," she explains.

Cosmic Purple has all sorts of qualities that add to its appeal, but the reality is, it's a hard color to incorporate in design. So how do you do it? One word: thoughtfully.

As Iwetta tells me, Cosmic Purple is vastly different than colors like green and blue. It's not subtle — rather, it's bold and statement-making. "That can make it intimidating for some, but also incredibly rewarding when used thoughtfully," she says.

So, how do you use Cosmic Purple thoughtfully in interior design? Try it first through small details. "If a full purple sofa feels too bold, try incorporating it through accent pieces — an armchair, a side table, or even artwork," Iwetta suggests. "Sometimes a single pop of color is all a space needs to feel transformed."

Benjamin Moore's color marketing manager Arianna Barone agrees. "If you are hesitant to bringing this color into a room, consider using it smaller doses like painted furniture, accent walls, or even smaller spaces," she recommends. "Be sure to consider all the design elements in the space work together to create the look you are trying to achieve."

But if you're completely drawn to the shade, don't rule out color drenching a space in it. For this, Dmitrii recommends experimenting with the color in bedrooms, lounge rooms, or reading nooks — "anywhere you want to encourage rest, reflection, or a sense of escape," he says.

Complemented by the perfect lighting scheme, Cosmic Purple can make these rooms feel enveloping an expansive, he points out.

When decorating with Cosmic Purple, it's also important to consider what other colors go with purple. Since it's such a strong shade, it needs balance — which can be achieved by pairing it with light colors or neutral materials.

"[Cosmic Purple] works beautifully with natural materials like light wood, creamy tones, and natural stone," adds Iwetta.

If you want to lean into the celestial charm of Cosmic Purple, pair it with cool metallics. But for a richer depth, Dmitrii suggests pairing it with brass or muted gold. It can even be layered with other deep shades, like brown, black, or dark gray, which can create a moody and luxe vibe, according to Arianna.

Cosmic Purple is a high risk, high reward color. Inherently, it has a 'star of the show' quality, according to Iwetta. "Your eyes are naturally drawn to it," she says.

Because its presence is so uncommon in interior design, it's a shade that is guaranteed to spark conversation and opinions — but with thoughtful usage, those opinions will be positive, for sure.

So, whether you use this shade for a bold statement in your home or a subtle hint of color, one thing is for sure — when you decorate with Cosmic Purple, the results are bound to be mesmerizing.

Cosmic Purple isn't the easiest color to decorate with, but when done right, the results are truly captivating and otherworldly.

It works best in small spaces "for an unexpected pop of color," says Arianna. Our pick? Go for a bold purple bathroom idea (and, of course, we've got a few of those to get you started).