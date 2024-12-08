Purple Bathroom Ideas Were Not a Trend We Expected, but These Spaces Make Us Question Everything

We've all fallen victim to burgundy as a trend of late, but with both Glidden and Lick announcing the shade as their color choice for 2025, it seems these plum hues, and variations of, are already being welcomed into our bathrooms. It's a shade often associated with royalty and creativity, and purple bathroom ideas can make quite the statement, depending on how far you choose to push it...

“Purple bathrooms are certainly trending right now and will continue to dominate in 2025 because people are becoming more and more color confident, and are learning how versatile purple is as a color,” explains Tash Bradley, a color psychologist and Lick's director of interior design. It’s refreshing to think people are becoming braver with color, and they seem to be owning it when it comes to their bathroom. We are seeing modern bathroom ideas drenched in violet, as well as deep purple coming through more naturally in the veining of stone — both ideas beautifully designed, but completely different levels of use and therefore, outcome.

So, if you’re pining for a little purple, we’re here to inspire you with the help of some design experts, who have shown how to include this shade from a small to large scale, how to style it, and which products are good for featuring this color. Here are the best purple bathroom ideas.

1. Introduce purple through the power of paint

(Image credit: Far Studio)

Introducing a shade of purple through simply painting the walls is one effective way to go about it. “We love the power of paint!” says interior designer Emily Brown, founder of Emily Lauren Interiors. She advises mixing different sheens, such as matte and satin to add depth and texture to the space.

As far as bathroom color ideas go, this project by Far Studio is the perfect example. An otherwise neutral-decorated bathroom which is given personality and generally elevated by the color on the walls. The slight and subtle texture from the textured paint adds interest, detail, and character — often needed when a large area is one color.

2. Color block through furniture

(Image credit: Jenifer McNeil Baker. Design: Maestri Studio)

Choose one piece of furniture to paint in your chosen hue. Emily recommends, “A low budget option to involve purple is to paint your vanity a deep plum which looks beautiful with either light or dark countertops.”

The outcome will be a unique statement and cost effective alternative to some of the large scale options. Whether it be a vanity unit, chest of drawers or chair, it allows a rich and intense pop of color, injecting life and vibrancy into the space, especially an all-white white space.

3. Color drench your space in purple

(Image credit: Tim Veresnovsky)

Well, this is just the ultimate purple bathroom. "Purple doesn't have to be an accent color, it can be the main attraction," suggests interior designer, Holly Kopman. It’s perhaps a little intense for some, but for others this bathroom could be exactly the thing to livens up the morning routine.

Emily suggests, “For a dramatic, affordable, and all-out approach, consider a color-drenched room where the walls, trim, and ceiling are painted in the same shade of purple.” That doesn't necessarily need to be done with paint, though. This breath-taking example by interior designer Tim Veresnovsky is brought together by tiles and a fully mirrored wall to double the purple.

4. Find Color in Nature

(Image credit: Madeline Harper. Design: Emily Lauren Interiors)

If you're undergoing a full renovation and you’re looking for a more subtle way to incorporate just a hint of purple, consider a marble with purple veins, like Calacatta viola, for your countertops and accents. It’s the elegant, natural option when it comes to purple bathroom ideas, and the use of stone will bring more grandeur and substance to any space.

This project by Emily Lauren Interiors shows how this can be done, complementing the merlot-veined marble with Zellige tiles in white and soft brushed brass shower fittings and fixtures, so the richness really stands out.

5. Allow purple to pop out of wallpaper

(Image credit: James Merrell)

A punchy wallpaper full of color including purple can be an easy way to bring an enveloping feel to a bathroom. The purple will no doubt stand out just as it does in this floral romantic design, while the dark green wall paneling anchors the look, giving it a more traditional feel.

"If you want a colorful moment in your home and you don't want to commit to curating an entire room, the bathroom is the perfect place to experiment," adds Holly.

6. Feature purple through your choice of tiles

(Image credit: Studio DIY)

Sometimes all you need is a single line of purple. And as interior designer Palmer Weiss suggests, “If you are willing to commit in a more permanent way, obviously there are endless opportunities with colored tiles. If you can tie your selected color back, then you can use a lighter touch with the hard materials. Even a single row of colored tile will create a big impact when coordinated well.”

The beautiful Zellige tiles in this purple bathroom by Studio DIY vary slightly in not only shape and texture, but tone, softening the impact of the rich, vibrant color choice. These tiles — and their color — were actually the kick-starter for the whole bathroom, which has been drenched in a similar shade of plum, for complete cohesion.

7. Leave purple to the finishing touches

(Image credit: Amanda Marie Birnie. Design: Yond Interiors)

If you're a fan of the color yet don't want to commit to a permanent marker of it, taking steps such as styling your vanity unit with some purple flowers, using a purple hand towel, some purple candles — even if they don't match, the varied tones should act as a sprinkling of the color.

It will introduce the hue enough for it to sit prominently and speak for itself. There's no need to overwhelm a space, should you want a subtle inclusion.

How to Style Purple Bathroom Ideas

(Image credit: Holly Kopman)

Let's not forget the grandeaur and weight purple holds as a color. Perry Walter, founder of Walter Studio Interior Design suggests you “Choose accessories that complement the purple color scheme, such as metallic accents or natural materials.”

We’ve seen copper, brass and chrome feature throughout this article, so why not “Mix and match different textures, such as smooth marble, fluffy towels and textured wallpaper to create visual interest,” he adds.

You can lessen the intensity with an earthy and grounding approach, in this case, think light and dark woods, neutral towels and lots of greenery. But on the other hand, you could embrace the royal connotations purple holds and opt for luxury materials such as marble and position this alongside gold accents like the mirror and wall sconces.

Holly recommends we, "Go crazy and lacquer your ceiling amethyst or hang a vintage Venini Polyhedral chandelier and create some magic." What's your vibe?

Complement the color

(Image credit: Holly Kopman)

Complementing the color is a huge factor to creating a cohesive design, and it all depends on the purple you use and the look you’re aiming to achieve. Tash Bradley from Lick gives us some advice on colors that go with purple, adding that “White with warm pink undertones will work well with a purple such as Lick’s ‘Purple 03’ due to its own red undertones.”

Whereas if you decide to color drench in purple, she recommends you “Create a moodier, dark bathroom and lean into Purple 03's luxurious feel, pairing it with brass taps and cabinet fittings. The golden tones of these metals will draw out the warm yellow tones in the purple, again creating tonal harmony.”

The purple and golden yellow colour combination is also very traditional, so this combination lends itself particularly well to period homes.

FAQs

Is purple a good color for a bathroom?

“Absolutely!” says Tash. Bathrooms are typically very small spaces and don’t get a huge amount of light, or attention. “Historically, people would lean towards light colors in the hope they would make a small bathroom feel bigger, but actually, people are learning that drenching your bathroom in a dark color can actually create more depth and the illusion of space. This is because the dark color hides corners, blurring the lines between the walls.” It’s the perfect choice for small, pokey bathrooms.

Palmer adds, “I think any color you love is a good color for a bathroom. If you consistently love a color in fabrics and furnishings, there is no reason you should not love it in your bathroom.” Something to think about, if you’re feeling hesitant.

(Image credit: Holly Kopman)

It seems in today's fast-paced world, people are seeking sanctuary in their homes. With its rich, calming nature, purple offers a serene and sophisticated escape with a playful edge. It offers the chance of bold color in a plethora of shades, as well as pairing naturally with all metallic finishes allowing you to tailor your bathroom to suiting you to perfection.