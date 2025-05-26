8 Art Deco-Inspired Bathrooms — And the Lessons to Learn From Them to Make This Style Work for Now

If there's a room in the house that Art Deco lends itself best to, I'd say it's probably the bathroom. The tiles, the brassware, the mirror as a centerpiece for the scheme — it's easy to give these smaller spaces even just a twist of this 100-year-old style, without making it too thematic.

However, Art Deco bathrooms are the spaces where, perhaps, you can lean into the theme a little bit more. They lend themselves to the glitzy, speak-easy wow-factor in a way that other rooms don't, and Art Deco interior design follows some of the wider trends we're seeing in bathrooms in 2025 anyway.

So, if you're an Art Deco lover, where do you start in the bathroom? Here's how designers approach it in a way that feels right for right now.

1. Mix styles

"The previous bathroom was a 1980s makeover, and so everything was removed to start from scratch, and the new elements were chosen for their tactile luxury," says Greg Bond. (Image credit: Jonathan VDK. Design: Atelier Bond)

If there's something to take from this bathroom, part of an Art Deco-inspired apartment designed by Atelier Bond, it's that it doesn't put all its eggs in the Art Deco basket. While there are clear references in the brassware, lighting, and bathroom mirror, there are other elements that introduce a contrast to what you'd consider classic motifs of this style.

The glitz is instated by the brass of the faucets, which were "selected for their jewelry-like form and to nicely complement the eye-catching repetitive curves of the brushed gold Temple & Webster mirror," says designer Greg Bond. Textured wall finishes don't necessarily feel appropriate for an Art Deco bathroom, but work brilliantly to contrast against the glamorous nature of these finishes. "Venetian plaster above the green mosaic tile line lends a luxurious tactile quality to the room," Greg says. All in all, it helps the Art Deco style fit better in a modern bathroom scheme.

2. Do I Choose Chrome or Brass?

You might instantly go to brass as the Art Deco finish, but don't rule out cooler metals. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Lore Group / Vinteriors)

Think Art Deco equals brass? Think again. "When it comes to metals, Art Deco is a lot more flexible than one might think, and utilized cutting-edge materials of the time," says Jacu Strauss of Lore Group, who designed this bathroom in an Art Deco-inspired cabin suite. That means you don't just have to turn to golden brass finishes for an Art Deco bathroom.

"Polished stainless steel finishes became more widely used in decoration than the eras preceding it (think of the Chrysler Building in New York clad in stainless steel)," Jacu says.

In this neutral bathroom, Jacu used a stunning polished metal bath as the centerpiece of the design. "The resulting effect is a strong palette that allows its strong geometry to stand out."

Jacu Strauss Creative director of the Lore Group Jacu Strauss, creative director of the Lore Group - a design firm that specializes in luxury hospitality projects

3. Choose an Art Deco-Inspired Shower Screen

The decorative elements of this bathroom give it an Art Deco feel. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

Your choice of shower screen can instantly make a bathroom feel more Art Deco. Think about channeling more decorative styles: reeded glass, arches and curves, and brass enclosures.

This bathroom, designed by London-based Maddux Creative, has an Art Deco feel, not least because of its steel-framed shower enclosure. Crittall windows are a hallmark of Art Deco architecture, even in colorful finishes, and this custom shower draws on this as a design element. "The bespoke metal shower screen made to our own design completes this stunning vignette and provides for elegant function," Jo leGleud​​​​, co-founder of Maddux Creative, says.

4. Art Deco Wallpaper Makes Easy Impact

Choose a color from your wallpaper to tie in with the tiles for a cohesive scheme. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: Clair Strong Interior Design)

For an instant Art Deco bathroom feel, just choose an Art Deco-inspired wallpaper for your space. When it comes to wallpapering a bathroom, usually it makes most sense to wallpaper the top half, and use something a little more durable for the lower half, such as tiling and paneling, but full walls will work in spaces like powder rooms.

However, the bathroom wallpaper alone isn't enough to make your space feel cohesive. "To complement an Art Deco wallpaper look for pieces that echo the elegance and geometry of the design," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of wallpaper brand Divine Saves. "A deco-motif shaped mirror (sunburst or fan shape, for instance) would make a complementary statement, as would metallic fixtures in brushed brass or polished chrome. Tiles are another great pairing — a simple black and white chequered floor, or scallop-shaped wall tiles," Jamie adds.

Jamie Watkins Co-founder of Divine Savages Husbands Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy are the co-founders of design brand Divine Savages, and have designed a range of Art Deco-inspired wallpapers that have become modern design classics.

5. Pick a Mirror With an Art Deco Motif

In this dramatic all-black bathroom, a bespoke mirror really consolidates the Art Deco style. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Lore Group / Vinteriors)

Choosing an Art Deco mirror can go one of two ways in your bathroom — it can be a bit too literal in some instances, but, pitched right, it's just the detail that really tips a design into the style.

The bathroom designed by Jacu Strauss, above, gets the balance just right. "The powder room was inspired by a bathroom in the famous Deco-inspired house called Villa Necchi in Milan," Jacu tells me. "I love the stacked large black tiles. The tiles we used have the slightest texture in the glazing that still allows it to reflect without feeling too modern or perfect. The bathroom vanity is black, boasting an Art Deco silhouette, and the mirror is a handmade piece. The wall light, also in a Deco style, nicely complements the space."

6. Choose an Art Deco-Inspired Bathroom Floor

The floors in this bathroom are inspired by an artist with strong connections to the Art Deco period. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

In the bathrooms of this London home, designed by Maddux Creative, "Jean Cocteau-inspired mosaic floors" and polished plaster walls unify a theme that feels distinctly Art Deco. Artist and poet Jean Cocteau's works are quintessential Art Deco, inspired by surrealism and dadaism, with strong graphic linework, all of which have been incorporated into this cleverly patterned bathroom floor.

"Soft color palettes for all sanitary ware (what a joy to have options other than white!) and curved arches also evoke a feeling of 1920s glamour, intrinsic to the fabric of the building," says Maddux Creative's Jo leGleud

7. Add Lighting in an Art Deco Style

Symmetry is one of the key motifs of Art Deco design, so consider this in planning your bathroom lighting. (Image credit: Mariell Lind Hansen. Design: Lucinda K Interior Design)

Art Deco lighting is popular throughout the home, without feeling too theme-y, but it works particularly well as a bathroom lighting motif. "Wall sconces with frosted shades and symmetry on either side of a mirror can reinforce the deco look without overwhelming the other elements," suggests Jamie Watkins of Divine Savages.

Reeded glass, brass, opal-like domes, and bathroom lighting in geometric forms will all bring an Art Deco feel.

8. Introduce Angular and Curved Forms

(Image credit: Francis Amiand. Design: Oscar Lucien Ono)

The combination of geometric, angular forms and curves is something you often see in Art Deco, and it's an easy shortcut to making a bathroom feel more in tune with this style.

While the true inspiration behind the hotel bathroom’s design, above, is the Memphis movement, it's a design style that pulls from Art Deco in terms of its use of shape and even color. "These spaces become vibrant, exotic cocoons, intentionally removing minimalism in favor of bold expression," explains Oscar Lucien Ono, the designer behind the scheme. "Asymmetrical pink ceramics, custom pink basins, and jolts of yellow create a dynamic, almost theatrical palette. While rooted in Memphis style, there are subtle echoes of Art Deco’s playful opulence, particularly in the geometric forms and the sculptural hanging lights."

In the bathroom, more than you'd see in an Art Deco living room or Art Deco kitchen, this style can be more overt without feeling like a cliche. The jewel colors, glitzy embellishments, and dark, sultry style that Art Deco is known for feel most at home in this space, so it's a bathroom trend that I think will feel as timeless for another hundred years.