10 Modern Ways to Bring Art Deco Into a Kitchen That Will Add a Glamorous Edge to Your Design

I don't often see many 'themed' Art Deco kitchens, but maybe that's because many of the design style's classic tropes already lend themselves to the contemporary take on luxury kitchens.

Art Deco style isn't 'quiet luxury' by any means — it has a certain glitzy elegance that you wouldn't describe as understated. However, in small quantities, adopting this style still appeals to modern kitchen sensibilities.

So, how do you design an Art Deco kitchen? Well, I'd start by reframing your question. Instead of trying to create a kitchen that goes all in on an Art Deco theme, you should be asking: what elements of Art Deco interior design work in the kitchens of today? This is how designers are bringing this style into the heart of the home now.

1. Luxe Up the Materials

The mix of natural stone, Verde Oceania Marble, and Emerald Haze Quartzite helps give this kitchen some Art Deco glamor. (Image credit: Jonathan VDK. Design: Atelier Bond)

Art Deco was the main source of inspiration for the design of this small apartment in Australia, but its kitchen is anything but a gimmick. However, there are some tell-tale signs that the space pays homage to the era.

"For such a small kitchen, it's accented with a saturation of stone and color," says Greg Bond, managing director of Atelier Bond. "The mixture of the two stones, alongside the brass elements, adds an iridescent glamor to the space."

Along with these luxurious touches, the cabinetry features a band of reeding that feels reminiscent of Art Deco style furniture, and the lighting and hardware play into the look, too. "The v-shaped sconce adjacent to the sink is an original 1920s fitting, while the Tasman pendant informed the selection of joinery handles, as they replicate the three waves of the feature light," Greg adds.

"And, of course, no Art Deco glamor pad would be complete without a dedicated cocktail bar, and in this project, it's found in the form of a bespoke metal fabricated cabinet," Greg says.

Greg Bond Architect & Director at Atelier Bond Greg Bond is the founder of Atelier Bond, a bespoke architecture and interiors studio in Dulwich, in Adelaide's eastern suburbs. He is passionate about offering clients an approachable service so their experience of the design process is inclusive as possible. Greg and his team create beautiful designed, personal spaces in both residential and commercial settings.

2. Choose Art Deco-Inspired Kitchen Lighting

A geometric kitchen island light, such as this, hints towards the Art Deco style. (Image credit: Yoshihiro Makino. Design: House of Honey)

Kitchen lighting is one of the easiest and most effective ways to embrace Art Deco in this space. But, as an Art Deco kitchen idea, what type of lighting should you pick? Well, look for styles characterized by bold, geometric shapes outlined with black frames, and look at luxurious materials like glass, marble, and brass.

A design as in this kitchen, created by House of Honey, gives a modern sensibility to this lighting style while also picking up another common Art Deco theme within the space — a mix of curved forms and strikingly angular geometrics.

"We love playing with contrast: old and new, soft and sharp, refined and raw," says Traci Fleming, director of interior design studio House of Honey. "In this kitchen, the curves create warmth and flow, while the angular lighting adds edge. The pointed fixture acts as visual punctuation, drawing the eye in and balancing the softness in the space."

Perch & Parrow Shanti Ambient Aztec Wall Light in Gold Leaf £125 at perchandparrow.com With its stepped design, this wall sconce gives a classic Art Deco reference.

3. Opt for Art Deco-Inspired Kitchen Cabinet Handles

A semi-circular kitchen handle is a shortcut to a modern Art Deco style. (Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

If there's one way to make your kitchen feel more Art Deco in style, it's through your cabinet handles. The latest kitchen handle trends show that this small element is just the kind of detail that hones the personality of your cabinets, and there are some simple shortcuts to choosing a style that will amp up this glitz and glamor.

“Art Deco styling in the kitchen is all about structure, symmetry, and a sense of glamor, and cabinetry hardware can play a key role in this," says Gareth Hull, design lead at hardware brand Hendel & Hendel, which has a specific Art Deco-inspired range.

"Look for handles with strong geometric lines, stepped detailing, or elongated backplates that echo the architectural motifs of the 1920s and 30s," Gareth continues. "Finishes like polished nickel, dark brushed brass, and bronze bring a richness that works beautifully in this context. The effect should feel intentional and composed, without being too rigid or overly decorative."

Hendel & Hendel Barrington Eclipse Ribbed Pull Handle £15.99 at hendelandhendel.co.uk From Hendel & Hendel's Art Deco collection, this handle will up the ante in bringing this style to your cabinetry.

4. Take Inspiration From This Unique Kitchen Design

Taking inspiration from the home's Art Deco details, this creative kitchen design feels like an Art Deco dream. (Image credit: Koen Van Damme. Design: Nestor Rotsen)

Half Art Deco kitchen, half minimalist kitchen, this design of a home in Brussels is, perhaps, the most interesting take on the style I've seen. "The overall architecture of the villa is quite sleek, with subtle nods to Art Deco, a direction we echoed in the pattern used for both the kitchen island and backsplash, aligning harmoniously with the other interior elements," Devi Vervaeke, founder of Nestor & Rotsen, tells me.

While the cabinets were kept pared back, Devi employed this signature ceramic style for a unique application that brings the Art Deco kitchen to life. "Both the countertop of the island and the backsplash share the same ceramic pattern," Devi explains.

"For the backsplash, we used elongated vertical shapes to visually enhance the height of the space. The bold color combinations in the ceramic ensure that this kitchen, though restrained in structure, remains a striking centerpiece in the home’s open layout.”

5. Introduce Geometric Shapes With an Internal Glass Window

This glossy kitchen island brings a touch of the Art Deco, too. (Image credit: Francis Amiad. Design: Maison Numéro 20)

With its mix of reeded, mottled, and brass-tinted glass, set within a frame of geometric brass-leaded shapes, this interior window between rooms, connecting a kitchen and dining room in this apartment, felt instinctively Art Deco — a style of design its designer, Oscar Lucien Ono, channels often in his schemes.

"This bespoke internal window, designed by Aurélia Paoli, founder of Beauregard Studio, serves as both a visual statement and a subtle divider," Oscar explains to me. "More than a decorative feature, it brings depth and dimension to the layout, allowing light to flow through while maintaining a sense of intimacy. The gold accents echo the detailing found throughout the apartment, creating a cohesive atmosphere that ties the entire space together."

Proving functional for the space and delivering as an Art Deco kitchen idea? This kitchen window is doing double duty.

6. Make Use of Glossy, Lacquered Textures

Lacquer was a popular Art Deco finish for its exoticism and connotations to the Far East. (Image credit: Jonathan VDK. Design: Atelier Bond)

Lacquered furniture, bringing a glossiness to cabinets, is another way we see Art Deco sensibilities expressed in a kitchen.

"During the Art Deco period, lacquer was used extensively throughout Asia and Europe to convey a rich sophistication," interior designer Greg Bond explains. "Its sleek, exotic shininess emphasized modernity and clean lines."

In this apartment's entryway, the designer used a glossy black paint from Dulux to recreate the look, integrating the home's laundry appliances. Art Deco utility room, anyone? "Even though the closet has a strictly functional purpose, its positioning as the first feature viewed in the apartment, elevated its status to an eye-catching design statement that issues the opening scene of the apartment's design journey," Greg adds.

7. Play With Contrast in an Art Deco Kitchen Color Palette

A run of Art Deco-themed wallpaper is an easy way to embrace the style in a kitchen. (Image credit: Arianna Danielson)

Contrast was used in classic Art Deco style much more than it is today, but there are still modern ways to introduce it into your Art Deco kitchen, especially when using trim.

In the design above, belonging to Arianna Danielson, an Art Deco wallpapered ceiling is framed by a contrasting white trim and black painted stripe, really giving a strong sense of the Art Deco style. "Contrast trim can enhance a bold Art Deco-inspired wallpaper," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of surface design brand Divine Savages, "especially when used with existing architectural accents, where the trim can help to frame wall panels or alcoves where the wallpaper is featured, turning them into statement pieces of art in their own right. "

You don't have to stick to black and white for Art Deco kitchen trims, either. "Metallic or lacquered accents on trims can subtly reflect light and mirror the luxe feel of the wallpaper’s metallic accents for added glamor," Jamie adds.

8. Bet On Brass

The mixture of geometric shapes, brass, and rich red give this kitchen an unexpected Art Deco feel. (Image credit: Yoshihiro Makino. Design: House of Honey)

Really, both gold and silver tones are present in Art Deco design, but if you want to really bring the sense to your kitchen, I suggest betting on brass. It, contextually, feels more luxurious today, and paired with the right colors and forms, instantly reads Art Deco in your kitchen in a contemporary way.

This kitchen, designed by House of Honey, is a testament to brass as a finish, especially when paired with the geometric shapes that give this kitchen an Art Deco feel. "The geometry in this kitchen was a guiding force from the start," Traci tells me. "Rich gem tones set the tone for the palette, but it was the home’s original architectural details — full of angular motifs and graphic charm — that inspired us.

"We leaned into that language, especially through the lighting. The fixtures are cast bronze forms rooted in geometry, each adorned with gem slices. They feel like little modern relics — adding a sense of soul, story, and sparkle to the space."

9. Add a Cocktail Bar

No Art Deco kitchen is complete without its own cocktail bar. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Lore Group / Vinterior)

We've already heard that no Art Deco kitchen can really call itself that without having a home bar, but it bears repeating. Just make sure it's stocked with martini glasses for the full effect.

Simple touches can make a cocktail cabinet feel more Art Deco, whether it's a material like burled wood, brass inlays, or just a classic Art Deco shape; however, you could also go bold with your design, as Jacu Strauss of Lore Group did in the design of this Art Deco cabin suite.

"I designed the wet bar to be a little more in line with the Art Deco revival during the post-modern movement," Jacu explains. "I wanted to create something almost architectural — the top of the bar is an abstract interpretation of a post-modern Greek temple (think Philip Johnson’s 550 Madison in New York). Importantly, it is still playful."

M&S Collection Set of 2 Deco Coupe Glasses £18 at Marks and Spencer UK Looking for statement Art Deco coupes? This M&S pair fit the bill.

10. Take Inspiration From Art Deco for Modern Cabinetry

This Art Deco Kitchen seamlessly blends the style with a modern design. (Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

Art Deco was a major inspiration for this kitchen design created by Wood Works Brighton, but its influences combine with a modern style for a space that feels like a contemporary take on this glamorous era. The key? Translating the ideas of Art Deco into something that gels with the kitchen trends of today.

"Our clients were looking for something truly unique for their bespoke Art Deco kitchen, and we were excited to bring that vision to life," says Francois Damseaux, managing director of Wood Works Brighton.

"A key element in this design is the use of 50s-style arches, which add a soft, playful touch to the overall look. These curves contrast beautifully with the strong lines of the brass handles, creating a balanced and inviting space. Together, the arches and brass details help tell the story of this kitchen — one that’s rich in character, stylish, and thoughtfully tailored to our clients’ taste," Francois continues.

FAQs

What Are the Best Colors for Art Deco Kitchens?

Black and white were common to see in Art Deco design, and they just so happen to work for modern kitchen color ideas, too. However, you could also look to rich jewel tones for cabinetry colors for an Art Deco look — think emerald greens, rich teals, turquoises, dark blues, and ruby reds.

However, layer your classic neutrals, whether you prefer gray or beige, with brass and silver finishes, and you can channel the Art Deco kitchen style, too.

These designs all take a different approach to what an Art Deco kitchen is, some more loosely than others. The unifying factor? They all feel quite fun. "To me, Art Deco need not be serious or intimidating, or even pure," Jacu Strauss says, "and this is what makes Art Deco a truly timeless and beloved style to this day."

The Art Deco elements are by far the standouts of the space, so if you're looking for a kitchen trend to make an impact in your design, this 100-year-old design style could just be the perfect match.