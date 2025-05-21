10 Things You Will Always See in a Luxury Kitchen, According to Designers — And It's Not Just About How Much They Cost

If there is one room in the house that warrants a luxurious finish, it has to be the kitchen — the space now viewed by many as the most important within any home.

New kitchens are a considerable investment, no matter which brands you opt to go with in your modern kitchen, so it makes perfect sense to ensure that the final finish looks high-end and planned to perfection — a reflection of the care, thought, time and, yes, money, that has gone into creating it.

With this in mind, we asked a range of experts in the field for their opinions on what all luxury kitchens should have and what to avoid.

1. Materials Built to Last

Durable and visibly well-made materials should be a stable in any luxury setting. (Image credit: Chris Foster. Design: Monika Zasada for De-Mazing)

While there are definitely some kitchen trends worth taking note of, avoid the temptation to be led by fashion alone if you want a luxurious end result.

“Luxury kitchens champion timeless, elegant design that draws inspiration from the homeowner’s evolving lifestyle," explains Stacey Cobley, senior designer at Harvey Jones, confirming that an individualised approach is better than a trend-based one. "This creates the ultimate playground where personalised design meets expert functionality," she continues. "Think hardwearing striking worktops, expertly crafted solid wood cabinetry that’s designed around every corner and archway, well-thought-out storage solutions for all of life’s clutter and big bold artwork that tells a story and strikes up conversation."

"Luxury is something that would look good 20 years from now," picks up Monika Zasada, a building and home renovation expert based in the Hamptons. "The definition of luxury is something that's timeless and that never loses its appeal. It supports your lifestyle, which means it is the reflection of you. So you need to decide and be cognizant of how you move within each space. A luxurious kitchen needs to work for you because it's utilitarian in nature."

“Materials with a short lifespan, like laminate, vinyl and plastic, won’t be seen as much in luxury kitchens," adds Stacey Cobley. "Marble or quartz worktops are much more long lasting than laminate and, in most cases, when looked after properly, these can still look new over a decade later."

Monika Zasada Social Links Navigation Building and home renovation expert Monika Zasada is a building and home renovation expert based in the Hamptons with over 20 years of experience managing high-end projects for celebrities, billionaires, and business leaders. She is also the founder of De-Mazing.

Stacey Cobley Social Links Navigation Senior kitchen designer Stacey Cobley has over 14 years of extensive experience in design and technical kitchen expertise and has been at Harvey Jones for almost five years where she is a senior designer.

2. Subtle Colorways

A refined color palette tends to produce a more elegant, high-end look. (Image credit: Harvey Jones)

While there are lots of kitchen color ideas, for a space to feel luxury, the hues you choose need to be carefully considered.

“Luxury kitchens are often very tonal spaces with colors chosen from a specific palette," explains Stacey Cobley. "This evokes a calming, sultry environment whereby all the textures, artwork, and finishes pair well together without any clashes or hugely bright features. You’re less likely to see one bright feature wall and more likely to see tonal color drenching or high-end wallpaper.”

Monika Zasada couldn't agree more.

"Avoid painting your kitchen a 'trendy' color," she warns. "My clients never pay any attention to the color of the year. In luxurious kitchens, you never see psychedelic colors. Everything is elegant and everything is timeless and a little subdued."

Farrow & Ball Slipper Satin $52 at Farrow & Ball Finish: Dead Flat

Size: 750ml

3. A Smattering of Thoughtful Details

Personal touches, such as display storage for favourite glassware or a treasured piece of artwork, instantly elevate the space. (Image credit: Mary Pat Collins. Design: Amy Peltier Interiors)

Small details matter hugely if you want any space to feel luxurious — which means steering clear of standard finishes and including plenty of thoughtful flourishes.

This could be through your selection kitchen cabinet ideas, the door and drawer fronts you opt for, your cabinet hardware or even in the way you choose to display items on open shelving.

"Use hardware as an opportunity in luxury kitchens for extra detail, like ribbed textures and hammered surfaces — or go for a handleless design for a sleek modern finish," suggests Stacey Cobley.

"Instead of using flat, generic cabinets, incorporate elements like wire mesh panels, glass inserts, or a curated mix of warm whites and soft colors," adds interior designer Judi Cooper, principal interior designer at Kitchens Inside Out.

Judi Cooper Social Links Navigation Interior designer Judi Cooper is a Certified Kitchen & Bath Designer (CKBDA) through the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and a Universal Design Professional (UDP) certified by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). Judi combines her passion for distinctive design with an expert understanding of spatial planning to create custom, highly functional interiors.

4. Streamlined Surfaces

Clutter has no place in a luxury kitchen. (Image credit: Harvey Jones)

In any high-end space, there should be a place for everything — the best kitchen storage ideas leave no excuse for clutter.

"A luxury kitchen isn't just about what you add — it's about what you refuse to accept. You'll never see exposed outlets cluttering a marble backsplash or plastic drawer inserts rattling in soft-close cabinets," points out Judi Cooper. "Instead, true luxury demands the details: hidden outlets tucked under cabinetry, custom walnut drawer dividers, and refrigerators built seamlessly into the surrounding millwork."

"A cluttered countertop will immediately undo all your thoughtful design choices," agrees interior designer Rachel Blindauer. "I integrate hidden appliance garages, bespoke drawer inserts, and even dedicated spice walls to keep essentials close — but invisible. Luxury is often about restraint."

La Redoute Bamboo Storage Set £19.99 at La Redoute UK Color: Brown

Size: Height: 13cm Diameter : 9cm

Rachel Blindauer Social Links Navigation Interior designer Rachel Blindauer’s designs have been widely published, and her experience in designing interiors and furniture spans over 15 years. She attended the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, earned a 5 yr bachelor’s degree in Interior Architecture and Product Design from Kansas State University, and continued her studies at Academy of Art University and the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London.

5. Brushed and Matt Finishes

Avoid glossy, shiny finishes and instead opt for matte, textured surfaces. (Image credit: Neolith)

Luxury often equals subtlety — with the right scheme, there is no need for shouty colors, details and finishes. For this reason, steer clear of garish, glossy finishes and head towards those that are more muted.

"Shiny chrome has its place, but in a luxury kitchen it can often read as builder-grade," warns Rachel Blindauer. "I prefer unlacquered brass, burnished bronze, or even aged nickel. These finishes patinate beautifully, adding character over time. They whisper elegance rather than shout it."

It isn't just cabinet hardware to consider here, choose matte or brushed finishes for taps, light fittings, switches and sockets and units too.

The Qualis Collection Imperium Solid Brass Knurled Brass 160mm Pull Bar £16.99 at thequaliscollection.com Color: Brass

Size: Length 160mm x Hole 128mm x Height 36mm x Bar Diameter 12mm

6. A Layered Lighting Scheme

Plenty of different light sources for every occasion are a must. (Image credit: Davonport)

The kitchen lighting ideas you use will have an unfathomable effect on how the space looks, feels and performs, and taking a multifaceted approach to your illumination is key to a luxury look.

"Too many downlights and no layers of light will flatten a space. In a luxury kitchen, think of lighting as jewelry," advises Rachel Blindauer. "Incorporate pendants over islands, sconces above shelving, and even discreet under-cabinet lighting. The interplay of warm pools of light creates a richer, more intimate atmosphere."

"Harsh fluorescent lighting is a no-go," adds interior designer Amy Peltier of Peltier Interiors. "Instead, invest and layer in lighting to create warmth and dimension, from soft pendants to discreet under-cabinet glows."

Industville Alabaster Slope Pendant Light £179 at Industville Details: Alabaster cone shade

Size: H15 x W20 x D20 cm

Amy Peltier Social Links Navigation Interior designer Amy holds a lifelong passion for interior design. Although her childhood home looked like it fell out of a design magazine, her personal philosophy embraces a lived-in aesthetic that embodies meaningful experiences. She delights in the chase for those perfect pieces that blend seamlessly into homes without seeming too ‘picture-perfect.’

7. Built in Appliances and Storage

Integrated appliances ensure a sleek, streamlined, well-planned finish. (Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

Luxury should look and feel effortless in a kitchen. In order to achieve this it is worth looking at freestanding vs built-in appliances as integrated appliances and storage tend to produce a more luxurious look.

"Every item should have a designated place, allowing the space to feel calm, intentional and well-designed," explains Amy Peltier. "You won’t find bulky appliances dominating the design. In high-end kitchens, function is beautifully integrated — think integrated refrigerators and built-in storage that keeps the focus on timeless materials and thoughtful details."

It is important to note, however, that not everything needs to be hidden away — if you have splashed out on your dream range, for example, it deserves pride of place.

8. Considered Cabinet Hardware

While cabinet handles might seem like a small detail, they will make all the difference. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

Even if your budget doesn't stretch to a fully bespoke kitchen, just swapping standard cabinet hardware for something of your own choosing, taking note of some kitchen handle trends, will have an impactful effect on how high-end the finished space appears.

"Hardware matters. Oversized, generic pulls can cheapen the look instantly," explains Judi Cooper.

And, while you're in the process of hand-selecting your hardware, bear in mind the importance of a cohesive finish.

"A big no-no is mismatched hardware and, when I say hardware, I mean the knobs on your kitchen cabinets," picks up Monika Zasada. "It is considered non-luxurious to have brass hardware on your lower cabinets and chrome hardware on your upper cabinets."

9. Custom Made Cabinetry

Taking a bespoke approach will almost always result in a more high-end look. (Image credit: Jessica Brydson. Design: California Daydreams)

In a luxury kitchen, bespoke, tailored furniture really is something you need to aim for.

"Mass-produced, overly glossy cabinetry can diminish even the most beautiful layout," points out Rachel Blindauer. "I recommend painted Shaker cabinets in rich tones — think mossy olive, warm mushroom, or a deep navy-black. The cabinetry should feel like furniture: substantial, well-crafted, and matte or satin in finish."

If you were hoping to keep an eye on new kitchen costs and your budget doesn't stretch all the way to a fully-bespoke space, consider mixing and matching, having those units in the most prominent position, or your island, custom made, and then opting for off-the-shelf cabinets in the less obvious locations.

10. Plenty of Tactile, Natural Materials

Natural stone and timber look far more opulent than synthetic materials. (Image credit: Marisa Vitale. Design: Tineke Triggs)

And, finally, for an elegant, luxurious end result, avoid synthetic materials and instead opt for natural wherever you can. This goes for flooring, work surfaces, walls and cabinet and drawer fronts alike. This is also a great way to introduce some biophilic design into the space.

"Tiny mosaic tiles or high-gloss subway tiles can date a space fast. I love using a slab of natural stone as a backsplash — it feels sculptural and serene," reveals Monika.

"Choose hardwood for your floors — nothing else weathers over the decades with as much grace or adaptability," adds Judi Cooper.

FAQs

What Makes a Kitchen Look Luxury?

When it comes to tricks to make your kitchen look more luxe, there is not just one, single thing that works — likewise, cramming it full with too many high-end features is going to make it look overdone.

"As an interior designer, I often tell clients that luxury isn’t a price point — it’s a point of view," picks up Rachel Blindauer. "True luxury in the kitchen isn’t defined by how much something costs, but by how considered each decision is. And when the details don’t align with that vision, they can quickly cheapen what was meant to feel timeless."

If you have gone to the trouble of designing a kitchen that looks elegant and luxurious, make sure you look into how to organise a kitchen too — this will keep it calm and clutter-free.