'Wood-Drenching' Your Kitchen Is the Most Luxury-Looking Thing You Can Do With Your Cabinets — But Also Trickiest to Get Right

It's official, I'm in love. And before you judge, yes, I'm talking about a kitchen. But not just any kitchen. No, I'm in love with the cozy, inviting elegance of a wood-covered kitchen, and soon, you will be, too.

This affair began in the same way all modern love stories do: on Instagram. What started as a casual crush has quickly snowballed into a full-fledged obsession, and with each mid-century-inspired design my feed churned out, the deeper I fell. Nostalgic, timeless, and yet undeniably modern, this trend has ticked every box on the list, and all while looking completely effortless.

While some modern kitchen ideas can feel slightly sterile or cold, this trend oozes warmth, evoking a cabin-like feeling, while still looking supremely chic. Plus, it's not all form over function; wood is also an impressively durable option for kitchen designs, and far more sustainable than the other luxury materials you see all over social media. This trend brings together some of our favorite concepts in modern design, blending earthy tones, organic design, natural materials, and a focus on sustainability.

So, if you're ready to join me in this infatuation, take a peek at some of our favorite designers' interpretations of the wood-drenching trend in the kitchen — plus, they've shared their tips on how to bring the look to your own home.

Why Are Wood-Drenched Kitchens Getting So Popular?

The wooden-clad extractor fan adds an extra contemporary touch to this striking design. (Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: Colombe Studio)

Of course, the use of wood in kitchen designs is nothing new, but over the past few months, the material has been celebrated in a way that feels refreshingly new and unique.

"The appeal of wood-drenched kitchens, particularly those with walnut cabinetry, exudes a timeless sophistication that resonates with both classic and contemporary design," comments interior designer Cyndy Cantley.

This appealing combination of a design with an enduring appeal, that still manages to feel contemporary, is exactly what has made these all-wood kitchens quite so popular. Also, these designs reflect our cultural desire to bring more natural materials and earthy tones into our homes.

As Johan Lundkvist, co-founder of bespoke Nordic kitchen company Nordiska Kok, says, "Wood is always popular, but right now, as we see entire kitchens in wood, there’s a broader trend toward using more natural materials. Sustainability is always in focus, and durable, high-quality materials like wood and stone are here to stay. The wooden kitchen in Scandinavian design is also a sustainable trend in the sense that Scandinavian design never goes out of style."

Scandi design and durable materials are certainly two of the hottest trends in the world of interiors, so bringing these two together is sure to be a winning combination. And just in case that wasn't enough, this look also lends itself well to mid-century modern kitchen designs. The furniture and designs of this era revolved around the use of plenty of warm-toned woods and sleek lines, both of which are well represented in these designs.

"Mid-century cupboards are definitely gaining popularity in the kitchen world; I think it’s the natural soft colors of wood and the nostalgic feel they radiate," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL. "People want their homes to feel calm and tranquil, and the mid-century look offers this along with a less ostentatious feel and more of a recycled and authentic look."

What Materials Should You Pair With A Wooden Kitchen?

Stainless steel pairs particularly beautifully with a deeper wood, like this one. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

While you can go for a full wooden design, with matching cabinets and countertops, some of our favorite designs carefully sprinkle in other materials, while still allowing the wooden elements to take center stage.

"We would recommend styling with other natural materials such as natural stone, which gives the kitchen a calm, nature-inspired feel," says Johan, "But if you want a bit more edge, it's perfect to style with stainless steel in, for example, the countertop or other details. The hard surface complements the wood nicely and creates a beautiful contrast."

Marble countertops are always a classic choice, but for something a bit more industrial and sleek, we love how a stainless steel counter looks. However, if you do want to go for a full wooden look, there are still ways to make this look more complex.

"If you’re opting for an all-wooden kitchen, texture becomes key," explains Ben Hawkswell from Roundhouse. "To avoid a flat or overly uniform look, we often recommend mixing finishes, think smooth cabinetry alongside fluted or reeded drawer fronts," Ben suggests. "This variation creates visual interest while keeping the palette cohesive."

The neutrality of the material means it lends itself to a whole range of styles, blending seamlessly with different color palettes and materials.

"Since wood is a natural material, it pairs beautifully with other organic elements such as natural stone or handmade tiles. For a bolder approach, we’ve also used a metal-wrapped island, and brass or burnished bronze can add a striking contrast while still complementing the warmth of the wood," says Ben.

Using materials that further emphasize the wood's connection to the natural world is a popular choice, creating a more organic feel in your home.

Helen also embraces this approach, saying, "Anything natural; wood is an obvious choice, and depending on how much wood there is in the building will determine if it’s a good option."

Though she adds, "Don’t overdo any one material; you don’t want it to feel like a chalet. If you have beams, wooden floors, or original internal woodwork, you may feel it is better to have a contrast."

How to Style a Wooden Kitchen

Adding mid-century inspired furniture pieces will help to create a more cohesive feel. (Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: Hauslab grzegorz pniok)

"A wooden kitchen is so beautiful in itself that it hardly requires any styling," notes Johan, "but we like to decorate with beautiful, personal items."

Bringing in a touch of your personality and identity to your kitchen, or indeed any space in your home, is the only way to make a space that feels genuinely reflective of the people who live within it.

Beyond this, Johan also suggests, "Porcelain and glass are always lovely in a kitchen, and branches or flowers bring nature indoors."

The main design concern with wooden kitchens is that they may appear too heavy or dark, due to the visual weight of the material. So, to counterbalance this, try bringing in some levity through your styling with glass elements, such as glass kitchen cabinets or other kitchen cabinet door alternatives.

"I love incorporating glass doors or a metal mesh panel on upper cabinets; this also adds another layer of texture," says Cyndy, "I also love painting the interiors an unexpected color; it’s a small detail that adds personality and makes your china and crystal really pop."

The Best Types of Wood for an All-Wood Kitchen

Combine different types of wood for a more layered design. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

By far the most important decision you'll have to make when designing an all-wood kitchen is the type of wood that you'll be using. This seemingly simple choice will completely dictate the aesthetic of your space, not to mention its durability.

Wood expert and owner of The Cutting Board Company, Simon Lissa, explains that the best wood for your kitchen will be determined by your location, "In the US, you have a lot of maple, white oak, walnut, and cherry. In the UK, you're more likely to see: ash, European oak, beech, and European walnut."

Utilizing local species of wood is an important component of building a more eco-conscious kitchen, with sustainable interior design at the forefront — an aspect that is central to the Nordiska Kok design method.

"We work exclusively with oak and stain or treat it to resemble other wood types, such as Walnut. We have completely avoided blacklisted wood types for environmental and sustainability reasons," says Johan, "Additionally, Oak is available in Europe, which means shorter transport distances than for exotic woods."

Beyond sustainability, your decision should largely rely on your personal tastes and your vision for the kitchen design.

"We recently completed a beautiful all-wood kitchen in European White Oak, which felt both clean and contemporary while retaining a lovely warmth," says Ben.

"That said, almost any wood can work depending on how it’s styled. We’ve used everything from rich blackened Oak to pale, nearly white finishes. The success really comes down to how you layer the tones and textures around the timber, lighting, worktops, and hardware, which all play a role in achieving the right balance," he continues.

The Risks of an All-Wood Kitchen

Caring for a wooden kitchen doesn't have to be overly complicated. (Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: Wojtyczka Pracownia Projektowa)

On the scale of low-maintenance kitchen materials, wood sits somewhere towards the middle. It's far more durable and hands-off than precious materials like marble, but it doesn't boast quite as impressive qualities as a material like quartz.

"The most important measure to protecting wood is by far using the correct finish," explains Simon, "You need different solutions depending on the intended use. Timber bench tops require food-safe finishes, which are very different from cabinetry."

He continues, "For food safe surfaces, we recommend a mixture of mineral oil and bees wax applied regularly. It will both condition and protect bench tops (and other timber kitchen utensils) from water, stains, splitting, and warping. For an organic alternative to mineral oil, you can also use linseed or grape seed oil."

Beyond these potential surface-level risks, wood can be relied on as a relatively safe option, especially when it comes to avoiding outdated kitchen trends.

As Johan says, "We don’t see any major risks, as this is not a short-term trend that will quickly feel outdated. The wooden kitchen is something we will continue to see for many years. However, it's important to take care of your wooden kitchen so it stays beautiful year after year. Always wipe off water from a wooden surface, as water can damage it. Never use cleaning agents with acids or abrasives — only use very gentle cleaners."

So long as you keep these tips in mind, your wooden counters should last for as long as you could desire.

