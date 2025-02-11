6 Outdated Kitchen Trends Designers Say You Need to Avoid in 2025 — And What to Do Instead

Embarking on a kitchen renovation is no small feat. It requires time and patience, with endless deliberation and countless hours spent flipping through magazines and curating vision boards, not to mention the pretty sum left to pay at the end. So, there's nothing worse than going through all of this just to end up with a kitchen that looks dated by the end of the year. But with a trend cycle that moves faster than a caffeinated cheetah, it can, at times, feel almost impossible to keep up with. To make the task easier, we’ve consulted designers and kitchen experts to give us the definitive guide to the outdated kitchen trends of 2025.

Of course, personal style cannot be predicted or trumped by trends, but if, like us, you struggle to narrow down all the latest kitchen trends to only the ones you love, this list can act as a helpful tool. Not just dictated by trends, our experts have also considered what materials have been proven to last and which ones have shown themselves to be nothing more than pretty headaches. While that stark white Carrara marble worktop may look amazing, we promise you’ll end up resenting it when just the sight of a lemon anywhere near your surface is enough to cause heart palpitations. The durability of the materials you choose to use in your kitchen is of utmost importance, even more so than anywhere else in your home, as this is the space you’re likely to spend the majority of your time in.

Designers, specialists, and experts from some of our favorite kitchen brands have shared with us the outdated kitchen trends they believe to be the most outdated, as well as the alternatives that they love, so you can ensure your kitchen design will stand the test of time.

1. All-White Kitchens

Do instead: Introduce wood tones to bring warmth to white kitchen designs (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Sola Kitchens)

Perhaps one of the most divisive kitchen designs, either adored for its modern sleekness or hated for its spaceship-like sterility, the monochromatic white look is expected to see a further decline in popularity.

Although the wide variety of creative white kitchen ideas proves that it is certainly possible to create a unique look, more often than not, they end up looking slightly bland. Sofia Bune, founder of Sola Kitchens, says: "Timeless, all-white kitchens are losing their appeal as homeowners crave more personality and warmth."

Instead, bring some more warmth to your space. Earthy, autumnal tones are guaranteed to feel more homely, and comforting than an all-white look ever could.

So, what to do instead? "Introducing rich, earthy tones like mocha shades, greens, or deep blues to add depth and character," Sofia says. "Pair these with natural materials like wood and stone for a grounded, organic feel."

Combining warm colors with texturally rich materials can result in a space that feels both elevated and homely.

2. Glossy Finishes

Do instead: Experts suggest switching out gloss finishes for reeded glass cabinets. They look particularly eye-catching when backlit by cabinet spotlights. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Hannah Franklin)

Sleek, gloss-finished cabinets were once hugely popular, but it's fair to say they've been an outdated kitchen trend for some time now. Not only is the gloss look now considered passé, but they are notoriously easy to scratch, making them a pain to upkeep.

You'll never regret opting for a more low-maintenance kitchen cabinet. Not only can you achieve a more modern, tasteful look, but the time you'll save not having to vigorously deep-clean your cabinets every day will surely be appreciated.

Although it was once seen as the fashionable, modern kitchen cabinet of choice, the high gloss finish has since lost all that design appeal. They just scream 2005, and not in a cool, vintage way.

If you're searching for an equivalent for the current day, Sofia recommends opting for "matte or fluted textures for cabinetry and surfaces, which add depth and sophistication. Reeded glass-fronted cabinets are also gaining traction for combining texture with functionality."

However, painted gloss cabinets are another story altogether, and we're seeing a few bold examples of this cabinetry finish come through. Our advice though? Thought it's a highly durable, paint finish, it's not worth the endless cleaning of fingerprints.

3. Boxy Designs

Do instead: Curved edges soften the traditionally linear nature of cabinetry. (Image credit: Sola Kitchens)

While sharp edges and clean lines were once considered the height of modernity and the key to elevated, sleek designs, Allison Lynch, senior designer at Roundhouse explains that there's been a noticeable shift towards the softer look in recent years, with people embracing the curved kitchen countertop trend and rounded edges.

The curved look has quickly risen in favor, becoming an undisputed favorite of interior designers, in fact, experts have even said curved furniture can have well being benefits.

This coincides with the rejection of high-gloss finishes and harsh color contrasts, design features that are now seen as symptoms of the characterless style that proliferated during the 2010s.

Taking its place, Allison observes: "a growing preference for richer textures and subtle metallic details, moving away from stark, clean lines in favor of more creative, tactile finishes."

These textural finishes bring more depth to the home, giving your kitchen a timeless look.

Allison continues, "For example, plain glass is being replaced by reeded glass, traditional shaker doors are evolving into more refined molded panel doors, and flat timber veneer doors are giving way to thin-framed timber or even scalloped/ribbed timber for added visual impact."

4. The Classic Kitchen Island

Do instead: Alternative kitchen island ideas that don't feel as dominating are trending in their place. (Image credit: deVOL)

Once a staple in kitchen design, the experts expect the classic kitchen island — the one that matches in with your cabinetry, and takes up a big proportion of your kitchen's floorplan — to become a more outdated kitchen trend. "Basic islands are becoming outdated as homeowners demand more functionality in open-plan," Sofia from Sola Kitchens says.

Not only does the island demand the luxury of a spacious kitchen, but it is something of a space-waster, lacking the functionality to make it a worthy addition to your home. For those of us who are on a constant search for space-saving kitchen ideas, the concept of a large, clunky table smack dab in the middle of the kitchen is quickly losing its appeal. Plus, they rarely add much to the visual appeal of your kitchen.

Senior interior designer at OWN London, Dyna Dreer, adds further evidence to this observation, noting, "Instead of the usual rectangular kitchen island unit, clients are opting for sculptural islands in striking stone with pared-back neutral cupboards in warm wood."

This does not mean the design is entirely unsalvageable, though, with clever tweaks and amendments, a kitchen island could be the cover-all surface every home cook needs.

Valentinos says, "invest in multifunctional kitchen islands. These can include extra prep space, casual dining spots, hidden storage, or even integrated charging stations."

Not only are these supremely useful, but they can also make a beautiful centre point for your kitchen. While utilizing the same material used across the other cabinetry can create a seamless, sleek look, experimenting with complementary materials can bring a striking contrast to your kitchen. The multipurpose surface also invites socialization, offering a space for family and guests to gather around and chat while the host tends to dinner.

5. Statement Appliances

Do instead: Appliances should be integrated, or hidden away, according to designers. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

There was a moment in time when sculptural cooker hoods and brightly colored fridges and ovens from kitchen appliance brands were a must-have, but in 2025, the trends continue to move towards sleeker, more discreet options.

The clutter and mess of endless kitchen tools can detract from the seamless aesthetic we're all going for, plus, endless innovation means traditional appliances are being rendered obsolete.

"When it comes to appliances, integration remains a priority. Vented hobs within islands are now almost a necessity, as is the Quooker tap, which offers a wide range of finishes to complement various design schemes," Allison, from Roundhouse, tells us.

These clever upgrades don't only work to make your space look better; they also allow you to design a kitchen that is better to cook in.

Now, until someone invents a built-in toaster, we won't recommend ditching all your traditional appliances just yet, but this is where the breakfast cupboard comes in especially handy. One of our favorite pantry storage ideas, hide away your coffee machine, toaster and other morning essentials, keeping your surfaces clutter-free.

Allison says: "One feature that is here to stay is the pocket-door drinks and breakfast cupboard. This has become an increasingly popular alternative to the outdated appliance garage (tambour unit) or leaving appliances exposed on the countertop. Clients now seek dedicated, concealed storage solutions that offer both accessibility and a clutter-free aesthetic."

Sleek pocket doors allow you to safely stow away all your unsightly kitchen accessories behind the safety of an elegant design feature that seamlessly blends into the rest of your kitchen cabinetry.

6. Light Oak Kitchens

Do instead: Darker, characterful wood tones are replacing 'blonde' oak styles. (Image credit: OWN London)

Though this look gained popularity among Scandi-style devotees, Dyna expects to see light 'blonde' oaks fall out of favor in 2025, with people opting for richer, deeper tones instead.

Although this Scandinavian kitchen design can bring a unique, light airiness to a space, it quickly became the material that everyone was choosing for their kitchen renovation. And when something gets too popular, things always start to swing the other way, and it can quickly become an outdated kitchen trend.

For a more modern, updated look, designers are moving towards warmer, darker woods paired with equally rich colors to match.

"We're now embracing more contrast and individuality in designing kitchens, like using medium to dark wood tones that add depth, warmth and character to the kitchen," Dyna explains. "There's also a growing interest in incorporating bold, earthy colors like terracotta and deep reds and the use of bold natural stone or lava stone."

This combination of deeper woods and earthy, natural materials creates an intense, cozy feel, a stark contrast to the sleek monochrome white look that was once the height of style.

Steering clear of these outdated trends and exploring our alternative, modern kitchen ideas is the first step in designing your dream kitchen, one that is as trendy as it is timeless.

It seems as though our experts are in agreement that the future of kitchens lies in warm tones and natural materials, with a focus on functional designs that allow for seamless, clutter-free spaces. Ultra-shiny, bright white kitchens, your time is up.