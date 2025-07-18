5 Outdated Tile Trends Designers Are Still Noticing in 2025 That Can Make Your Space Look Old-Fashioned

Nothing is safe from the rapidly turning wheels of the trend cycle — not even your bathroom tiles.

It's a hard pill to swallow, we know, but there's a chance that those gorgeous tiles you agonized over just last year are already precisely that... so last year. But this doesn't have to be the case. While it may not seem like it, some bathroom tile trends are impressively immune to the fleeting nature of what's in fashion.

Opting for a more timeless style, as opposed to trying to keep up with the trends, will always serve you well when it comes to decisions as permanent as your tiling.

To save you from the throes of a design disaster, our experts have kindly shared all the trends they hope will be left behind, never to be seen again, as well as the timeless alternatives they'll love forever.

1. Small Format Tiles

DO INSTEAD: "For a modern yet enduring bathroom design, opt for simple silhouettes, larger tile formats, and matte or honed finishes that add texture and depth without shouting for attention," says Fontanella. (Image credit: Argent Designs)

"Small-format mosaic tiles, while still charming in the right context, no longer deliver the sleek, modern look many clients are after," explains Fontanella from Argent Designs.

Once loved for their intricacy and delicate beauty, within this new stage of sleek modernity, this style of tiling now seems overly fussy. Not to mention the painful upkeep of the countless tiny grout lines.

Larger format tiles not only offer a more seamless appearance, but they can significantly reduce the time you need to spend cleaning your bathroom, simplifying the entire process to just a few quick wipes.

Fontanella continues, saying, "They’ve been overtaken by larger-format tiles, which offer a cleaner, more refined aesthetic with fewer grout lines and a greater sense of space."

Fontanella Founder and CEO of Argent Design Fontanella founded Argent Design in 1997, driven by her unmatched creative vision, innate sense of style, and extraordinary ability to transform spaces into timeless works of art. Her talent for blending bold ideas with effortless elegance quickly established Argent as an internationally renowned studio, celebrated for creating interiors that inspire and endure.

Victorian Plumbing Fuseta Grey Stone Effect Rectified Large Format Wall Tiles £26.28 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Size: 330 x 1000 mm Material: White body ceramic

2. One Note Finishes

DO INSTEAD: "We’re using more contrast in our designs – pairing a softly honed limestone with a handmade ceramic, or mixing matt finishes with subtle gloss accents. This shift adds depth without overwhelming the space. It also makes bathrooms feel more curated, more tactile, and more in tune with the rest of the home," says Louise. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

While there is something to be said for the all-encompassing tile-drenched look, when you choose to place all your focus on one tile type, you do run the risk of creating a slightly monotonous bathroom design.

"For a long time, the default approach in bathroom design was to choose one tile and run with it, same finish, same tone, floor to ceiling," comments Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms. "But today’s spaces are far more dynamic."

It's not that single-tone spaces have gone out of style; instead, we've come to realize there are so many better ways to create this effect.

"Clients are moving away from that uniform, one-note look and leaning into more layered, textural schemes," says Louise.

By integrating different textures and shapes, you can create a color-drenched bathroom that feels anything but monotonous.

"It’s not just about color anymore; it’s about how a surface feels, how it reacts to light, and how it plays against other materials," Louise explains.

Otto Tiles & Design Moroccan White Arch Terracotta Zellige Tile £155 at ottotiles.co.uk Size: 100 x 100 mm Material: Glazed clay

3. High Gloss Finishes

DO INSTEAD: "Satin, matte, and handmade-look tiles have become the go-to for bathrooms that feel calmer, warmer, and, crucially, more forgiving. These finishes gently diffuse light rather than glaring it back at you, which makes the whole space feel more cocooning and considered, without ever being flat or dull," says Grazzie. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

"High-gloss wall tiles had their time in the spotlight — quite literally — but in 2025, all that shine can feel a bit... showroom," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

There was a time when these glossy, high-shine finishes were seen as the height of modernity, but although they may make a strong first impression, after living with them for a while, they'll likely lose their sparkle.

"Yes, they reflect light, but they also reflect every single splash, smudge, and toothpaste fling. And in small bathrooms, all that shines can feel a bit like living in a lightbox," explains Grazzie.

When choosing your type of bathroom tiles, it's essential to consider the way they will look beyond the showroom. You don't want to pick a tile that needs constant cleaning and daily maintenance.

Instead, try searching for some more low-maintenance options. Additionally, this doesn't mean you have to make any sacrifices in style; some of the most beautiful tiles are also the easiest to care for.

"So if you’re still clinging to the idea that gloss tiles are the only way to make a bathroom feel bright, let. Them. Go. There’s a whole world of matt magic waiting to be tiled," says Grazzie.

Ca'Pietra Savoy Novo Porcelain Matt £89 at capietra.com Size: 600 x 600 mm Material: Matt porcelain

4. Fake Wood Flooring

DO INSTEAD: "Designers and homeowners alike are increasingly gravitating toward materials that add warmth, texture, and a more natural ambiance to interior spaces," says Rob. (Image credit: NAINOA)

One of the significant changes in our approach to interior design over recent years has been the move away from synthetic materials. Instead, we gravitate towards the rich textural designs found only in natural materials. This is particularly true when it comes to trends in bathroom tiling.

"There has been a noticeable decline in the use of finishes that mimic wood grain," comments Rob Whitaker, creative director of Claybrook Studio.

Wood's porous nature makes it a generally unsuitable choice for bathroom flooring. To achieve the same warmth and texture offered by this material, people began to incorporate wood-look porcelain tiling into their homes.

However, as Rob explains, "While wood-look porcelain flooring once offered a practical way to introduce the warmth of timber into wet areas, this aesthetic is now seen as overly synthetic in many contemporary design schemes."

Much like with marble-look tiles, there is always something slightly off about these mimics, which can quickly make your entire bathroom feel inauthentic.

"The appeal of imitating wood with tile has lost its charm, as homeowners look for more authentic, earthy materials or finishes that embrace imperfection and individuality," says Rob.

Claybrook Handmade Terracotta Pale £3.04 at claybrookstudio.co.uk Size: 140 x 290 mm Material: Terracotta

5. Beige Porcelain

DO INSTEAD: "I am loving the use of handmade tiles that have texture and variation, such as zellige tiles. They add a certain softness to bathrooms when installed on the shower walls or backsplash," says Jennifer. (Image credit: Three Birds Renovations)

"Beige porcelain tiles immediately date a home, especially if it's in a 12"x12" builder grade size," shares Jennifer Jones, from Niche Interiors.

This may seem like a harmless, neutral choice, but there are many ways to achieve a minimalist look without it becoming boring.

Porcelain tiles are a popular choice due to their durability and relatively low price point. While this makes them an appealing option, the beige tone will immediately cheapen the look of your bathroom. This is not to say porcelain tiles in their entirety are outdated, but this particular tone makes for a slightly uninspiring design.

"Instead, opt for cooler neutrals like grey and mix small and large format tiles in the same bathroom. If the floors are a small penny-round tile, consider doing a 12" x 24" tile on the shower walls to add contrast," says Jennifer.

Jennifer Jones Principal Designer at Niche Interiors Principal Designer and Founder Jennifer Jones brings a well-honed and well-traveled eye to Niche Interiors. A native Californian who studied Art History in Rome, Jennifer’s designs achieve an elusive blend of sophistication and sustainability. Serving as an Ambassador to the Sustainable Furnishings Council and a Founding Member of the Good Future Design Alliance, Jennifer is frequently quoted as an expert in sustainable design.

Bert & May Medina Cloudy White Zellige £145 at bertandmay.com Size: 100 x 100 mm Material: Zellige



"In essence, the modern aesthetic is evolving. Today’s interiors are defined by warmth, authenticity, and texture. Materials that celebrate imperfections, handcrafted styles, and bold yet tasteful colours are leading the way," shares Rob.

This shift is evident in our transition away from synthetic materials and high-shine finishes, and our growing interest in incorporating natural and sustainable materials whenever possible.

"It’s a clear pivot from the sterile, monochrome looks of the past toward spaces that feel lived-in, characterful, and emotionally resonant. This evolution reflects not only changing design tastes but also a broader cultural shift toward comfort, sustainability, and timeless beauty in the spaces we inhabit every day," says Rob.