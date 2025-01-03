Bathroom Tile Trends 2025 — What All The Best Dressed Bathroom Walls Are Wearing

Never have bathroom tile trends been more fun: we now have a vast selection of tile shapes, finishes, colors and materials to choose from. And you needn't spend a fortune to get a designer look, since porcelain is such a wonderful mimic of more expensive materials.

The latest bathroom trends are all about color, and that's largely thanks to the tile choices designers are currently favoring.

So, if you're looking for bathroom tile ideas, you can start here to see what design professionals are choosing for 2025. But think adventurous: "Tiles are becoming both functional and artistic, with a focus on materials, finishes, and creative applications," interior designer Vyanca Soto tells us. From tranquil, natural colors in monochromatic schemes, to textured and tactile, there’s a trend that will work for any size or style of bathroom.

1. A return to color

(Image credit: Derek Swalwell. Design: Albert Mo Architects)

If, in previous years, very under-played, neutral spa-favorite shades were the go-to choice, 2025 is the year when we return to bolder bathroom color ideas.

"I am thrilled that the trend of returning to color is finding its way into bathroom tile," explains interior designer Ashley Macuga. "We are seeing blues and greens that have more earthy depth without too much visual weight," she explains.

And while these tile colors are pretty low-key, the approach isn't: interior designer Jessica Shaw explains that monochromatic color schemes are the way forward. "No more 'accent' walls," she says. "Or if there is an accent, it is the full treatment of the space, such as the entire shower area, not just the back wall," she points out.

Kezma Subway Tiles Visit Site Price: $6.99 / sq. ft. Pick a subway style tile in a green blue tone and use it on all bathroom walls for a monochromatic effect.

2. Interesting textures

(Image credit: Darlene Halaby. Design: Market Studio Interiors)

Another strong bathroom tile trend for 2025 is to boost interest, especially in a small bathroom where color might be overpowering, with different textures.

"People are increasingly sourcing textured tiles for bathroom walls. 3D tiles or those with tactile finishes create an interesting visual and sensory experience," says tile specialist Kiara Perdomo.

"Tiles with grooves, hand-molded edges, and matte finishes feel artisanal and timeless," explains interior designer Vyanca Soto, while interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal suggests fluted designs: "They’re a beautiful way to add texture and a unique touch to your powder room that will age gracefully over time," she says.

Vistaio Mosaic Tile Visit Site Price: $19.79 / sq. ft. Especially if opting for a monochromatic look, elevate any color scheme by choosing tiles with interesting textures.

3. A spa-like look in travertine

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen, Styling: Rosy Fridman. Design: Homework)

"We're seeing the return of travertine as a material of choice in the bathroom," says Jessica. And no wonder: travertine (or travertine-look porcelain) is the perfect pairing of muted color and texture, creating that calming, luxury hotel bathroom look.

"It is having a major renaissance with almost all my projects right now, especially in traditional parchment tones. Durable and versatile, it’s definitely in demand," adds the designer.

Ivory Wall & Floor Tile Visit Site Price: $6.39 / sq. ft. A natural stone look tile such as travertine will create that calming, designer look bathroom .

4. Large format tiles

(Image credit: Darlene Halaby Photography. Design: Market Studio Interiors)

Small format tile is out; large format tile is in. In 2025, designers are looking at a more modern aesthetic that create a feeling of less clutter, and more space. Not only does this create a more expensive look, but this tile format is also easier to clean and maintain for longer.

"People are leaning toward large-format tiles with fewer grout lines, especially in bathrooms, for a cleaner, more expansive look," explains Kiara. If you want to stand out, this is where you can really elevate your bathroom with a large tile in a stone effect, like classic marble, or even colored stone.

Price: $1.00 / sq. ft. To create that expensive look use tiles on the larger side. They will be easier to keep clean too.

5. Geometric patterns

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi. Design: MIA Home Design Gallery and Laura Feroldi Studio)

Geometric patterned tiles are re-emerging after a couple of years in the hinterlands. Tile specialist Kiara Perdomo advises renovators to consider geometrics combined with more strong color palettes and glossy finishes for a chic aesthetic, especially in contemporary powder rooms.

Interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal thinks that using creative tile layout patterns is a fantastic way to achieve a luxurious look while staying on budget.

"They can add so much character, especially in bathrooms and laundry rooms. For a more timeless vibe, try straight-stacked tiles in a warm tone — they’re simple yet stunning!" she advises.

Artmore Tile Montego Visit Site Price: $11.13 sq. ft. Keep your bathroom looking interesting by playing with your layout patterns. This will elevate the look of muted tones.

FAQs

Which bathroom tile won't go out of style?

Subway tiles are perennially popular, especially in neutral colors such as white or pale blue or gray. However, while these very run-of-the-mill choices are very safe for a property you might want to rent out in future, if you're really invested in design, you can and should look to more adventurous bathroom tile trends to make your bathroom less of a utility space and more of a design destination. Ane while you might not want to retile more than once every five to 10 years, these suggestions do have longevity: "The combination of color, carved texture techniques and specialty glazes is ushering in a new wave of color-centered tile design that we expect to stay relevant for decades," interior designer Ashley Macuga reassures us.

What is the current trend for bathroom floor tile?

The current trend for bathroom floor tile is to look for intriguing shapes. Interior designer Vyanca Soto says: "Look for hexagons, rounded edges, and oversized squares for a modern update for a bathroom floor."

If you want to make a small bathroom look bigger, large format tile that goes from the floor up and across the walls is the best choice.

"Before you choose your tile, based on bathroom tile trends or simply a love of a timeless classic, think about the mood you want to create," advises Lucy Searle. "Playful tile shapes, such as a scalloped tile, or patterned geometrics can give a powder room or kids' bathroom a fun feel; large format real stone will give a principal bathroom a luxurious appeal; while wet rooms can benefit from texture to add interest where space is limited."