From Kit Kat Tiles and Trendy Stripes — 10 Tiled Bathtub Ideas That Will Revive Your Bathroom and Bring in a Luxury Feel

Tiling your bath might not be the first thing that springs to mind when scrolling for inspiration, but this is one tile application you don’t want to miss out on. You might associate a tiled bath with dodgy hotel bathrooms, but don’t let the past put you off. When done right, tiling your tub can feel fresh, intentional, and seriously modern — a design move that’s all about elevating the everyday soak.

From zellige-wrapped stripes and graphic tile showboating to checkerboard moments and tiled steps that fake a sunken tub, there’s no shortage of ways to make your bath feel more designed and more expensive, with minimal effort. The key is thinking beyond the standard bath panel and looking at your tub as a surface to style in a modern bathroom.

To help convince you, we’ve compiled 10 fresh and creative ways to incorporate bathroom tile trends into your bathtub zone. Get onboard and suddenly your bath’s not just somewhere to scrub up — it’s the star of the whole room (and all without having to splash out on a statement freestanding tub).

1. Soak It in Color

Blend your bath into its surroundings and boost the feeling of spaciousness. (Image credit: Bert & May)

If there’s one shade you know you’ll never get bored of, go all in. Color-drenching your tub in the same tiles as your splashbacks can be cocooning and uplifting at the same time. This example provides a curated, cohesive, and more considered option than the usual basic bath panel.

“Baths can be bland and uninspiring, so a tiled surround can elevate something functional into a design feature to be proud of,” says Lee Thornley, founder of Bert & May. He suggests teaming a patterned tile like their Luna Cherry Porcelain with a tonal plain to amp up the impact. Bright white grout provides a subtle definition without being too pronounced. “This technique works well in smaller spaces, with the uniformity of the chalky pink making the space feel larger and more open,” he adds.

It’s basically visual trickery, but very compelling. The added bonus of going all-in on a singular shade is that it takes the faff out of planning your color scheme – you’ll be one and done!

Porcelain Superstore Fez Sky Wall Tile £41.04 at porcelainsuperstore.co.uk Color: Sky Blue

2. Add a Tile Step

Get luxe looks and easy access in one smooth move. (Image credit: Fired Earth)

While you’re busy plotting the tiling action, add a tiled step front to the design of your step-up bathtub and voilà, instant sunken-bath luxe. “In addition to creating a sense of luxury, a built-in step on a tiled bath defines the area,” says Carly Allison, Head of Product at Fired Earth. It’s not just about swishy boutique hotel looks; a simple little ledge makes getting in and out far more effortless and more graceful.

“We recommend using larger format tiles to minimise grout lines and maintain aesthetic appeal,” adds Carly. “Go for a matt finish too – it adds grip underfoot, which is important for slippery toes. and has a more high-end, design-forward feel than anything too glossy.”

Take it to the next level with marble-look tiles that wrap around the bath and flow onto the floor, or opt for a high-statement pattern that carries up the walls. Your step shouldn’t be too high; somewhere between 150mm and 220mm (approximately 6 to 8.75 inches) is ideal, and make sure it’s deep enough to accommodate your feet comfortably.

Planet Tiles and Bathrooms Elazar Brick £0.67 at planettiles.co.uk Color: Blue Gloss

3. Opt for Kit Kat Tiles

You don’t have to scoff Kit-Kats in the bath to embrace this tile trend, but it’s not the worst idea… (Image credit: Fired Earth)

Kit-Kat tiles (aka bar mosaics) are a red-hot bathroom tile trend for 2025, and we’re so here for it, especially when used on the front of a bath to really bring the look forward. Their skinny, stacked style instantly gives your tub that modern, architectural edge, with bonus points for making the whole room feel bigger.

“The elongated, linear shape of bar tiles creates a modern, fresh look,” agrees Carly Allison at Fired Earth. “This style of mosaic is a good choice for a tiled bath because it draws the eye upward, making walls feel taller and more architectural.”

The trick to nailing this look is to keep grout lines fine and crisp to emphasise that clean, graphic patterning. Kit-Kats also work best in bathrooms with a minimal palette — think soft neutrals, monochrome moments, or tonal greens like this project.

Porcelain Superstore Albert's Chestnut Brown Wall Tile £72 at porcelainsuperstore.co.uk Color: Chestnut Brown

4. Run the Bath Tiles From the Floor

Take it to the floor for a seamless continuation of your fave tiles. (Image credit: Fired Earth x Nina Campbell)

If you’ve fallen hard for a particular bathroom flooring tile, ramp up the impact by using it horizontally and vertically. Running the same tile from your floor right up the front of your bath is a tried-and-tested design move that’s popular among pros for making the whole room feel seamless, bigger, and seriously upmarket. “Using matching tiles for both the floor and the bath front elevates the space and creates a focal point in the room,” agrees Carly Allison, at Fired Earth.

She recommends patterned tiles in soft tones — like these fab Cochin tiles in aqua-green by the brilliant Nina Campbell — to blur the lines between surfaces. “This will create a seamless flow and also make smaller bathrooms feel more expansive,” she explains. Large-format tiles work well if you want a calm, minimalist feel, but if you’re going bold, opt for mid-sized patterns that repeat effectively across both planes.

My Stone Floor Luna Blue Decorative Patterned Tiles £50 at mystonefloor.com Color: Blue, White, Brown

5. Opt for Stripes

Zellige stripes are the best stripes. (Image credit: Chis Snook. Design: Lizzie Green. Tiles: Mosaic Factory.)

Stripes in the bathroom are always a big yes from us, especially when they wrap the tub and keep climbing up the walls. “This bathroom was extraordinarily long and narrow, but we leant into it,” recalls interior designer Lizzie Green. “It gave us the perfect opportunity to play around with the tile pattern and create a bold striped design that lines up with the splashback above.”

Using hand-cut zellige tiles means the lines are perfectly imperfect, and that’s exactly what gives it all the charm. “The tiler was an absolute perfectionist and struggled with the misalignment of each tile,” Lizzie admits. “But like with anything, once you finish it and stand back and look at the full picture, he saw how amazing it looked.”

Lizzie Green Social Links Navigation Interior designer Lizzie Green trained at KLC School of Interiors and now designs homes, restaurants, salons and boardrooms with her signature blend of comfort, character and color. Believing that well-designed spaces are life-enhancing, she creates timeless interiors that reflect her clients' personalities, combining bold but thoughtful color choices with a love of vintage details and a sharp eye for modern living.

Porcelain Superstore Marais Stripes Rose £52 at porcelainsuperstore.co.uk Color: Rose

6. Checkered Is the Way to Go

Checkmate: this mini chequerboard moment packs a punch. (Image credit: Riet Debruyne. Design: Obradov Studio.)

Cursed with a small bathroom? Go big on charm. A small-scale checkered flooring idea is the perfect way to inject personality without overpowering a compact space. “Because it’s a small space, we might as well add whimsy and make it playful!” explains interior designer Jelena Obradov, who used custom 5x5cm zellige tiles in warm neutral tones for this kid-friendly bathroom.

“The imperfect zellige with the two tones brings warmth and character to the space,” she adds. “By combining them in neutral tones we prevent them from feeling too overwhelming.”

The trick is to keep the palette soft but punchy and lean into the texture of handmade tiles. The retro feel of this project has been enhanced by the custom-designed wavy Talas handles on the vanity, while the tiled bath panel boasts a strong, modular look that’s neat and contemporary.

Jelena Obradov Social Links Navigation Interior designer Jelena Obradov founded Holland-based Obradov Studio in 2021, blending a business and marketing degree from Erasmus University Rotterdam with a postgraduate in Interior Design from ELISAVA, Barcelona. Known for her clever spatial planning and love of bespoke furniture, she designs thoughtful, characterful interiors across residential and hospitality projects, always with an eye for detail and a story to tell.

7. Choose Grid Format Tiles

Grid game strong — this color-blocked tub is bringing big modernist energy. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

Grid-format tiles are a strong design move, especially when the bath surround is included in the equation. In this standout bathroom, designer Greg Natale went all-in with square tiles in sugar-pink that wrap from floor to tub to wall, creating a modular, high-impact scheme as well as a dynamic tile-drenching layout.

“The daughter’s room adjacent is predominantly pink, so we color-blocked the bathroom in matching tiles, using their grid-like finish to add visual interest and bring warmth against the building’s exposed concrete shell,” he explains.

Black grout takes the whole thing up a notch, emphasising the clean lines and giving it that graphic, design-nerd appeal. “The square format was chosen for its clean, modernist lines,” Greg adds, tying it all back to the home’s mid-century-meets-brutalist feel.

Greg Natale Social Links Navigation Interior designer Greg Natale is an award-winning Australian designer and founder of Greg Natale Design. Based in Sydney, his studio creates meticulously curated interiors and offers full design services spanning architecture, interiors, and decoration. With a team of architects and product designers, Greg also designs innovative homewares, delivering bold, detail-rich spaces that fuse classic luxury with contemporary flair.

Matt White Square Large 30cm X 30cm (4.8cm X 4.8cm) Wall & Floor Tiles £4.99 at tiles-direct.com Color: White

8. Go for a Bold, Graphic Tile

Pattern up, power on — this boldly tiled tub is making zero apologies. (Image credit: Paul Craig. Design: West One Bathrooms.)

If you’re ready to bring the drama, an upscale geometric tile shape is your bathroom’s new BFF. “Using a bold graphic tile across both the bath surround and the floor creates a strong, unified feature in this bathroom,” says Louise Ashdown, Head of Design at West One Bathrooms. “The continuous pattern draws the eye and gives the built-in bath a standout presence.”

The key here is to be confident about your choice and let the tile do the talking. Carry it from the bath onto the floor so the space feels seamless and purposeful. “It helps the bath feel like part of the architecture rather than an add-on,” adds Louise. “Keep the rest of the scheme low-key – like the slim white wall tiles, sleek taps and minimal styling here – to let that bold tile sing without disruptive visual clutter. The tile, in this instance, does a lot of the work.”

Decorum Tiles Arc Satsuma £4.80 at decorumtiles.co.uk Base color: Warm off-white

9. Get Creative With the Layout

Play with the tile formation to make your own pattern fantasies come true. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra.)

Sometimes, all it takes is one great tile and a clever layout switch-up to level up your tiled bathtub game totally, for example, horizontal or even vertical tiles in a small bathroom. “This space shows just how much character a single tile — with a color variation or two-can bring when it’s thoughtfully laid,” says Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra.

Here, the walls start with a classic brick bond, but around the bath, the same tile gets flipped upright. “It shifts the pace and gently leads the eye,” Grazzie explains. Add in those subtle vertical stripes, still trending, by the way, and suddenly your bath goes from basic to big-time statement. No need for extra shapes or color clashes either.

“The continuity helps the bath feel like part of the architecture and like it is built solidly into the room,” she adds. Bonus points for that soft, light-catching glaze, which brings a dreamy hint of Deco and reflects just enough glow to keep things feeling light and luxe.

Grazzie Wilson Social Links Navigation Head of Creative Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

Tile Giant Annabelle Green Gloss Ceramic Wall Tile 7.5x30cm £0.90 at tilegiant.co.uk Color: Green

10. Go Around the Bend

Clad in undulating bamboo mosaics, this tub’s got seriously smooth moves. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra.)

Take your tile game up a notch by wrapping them around curves, not just flat bath panels. Sure, tiling it can be a bit of a nightmare, but that’s where small-format mosaic tiles come into their own.

“Unlike rigid, full-size tiles that demand straight lines and sharp corners, these slender strips are inherently more adaptable,” says Grazzie Wilson at Ca’ Pietra. “They move with the shape of the bath, flexing just enough to follow the gentle arc without awkward cuts or unsightly grout lines.”

Aim for a soft, tactile finish that enhances the curve rather than fighting it. “Bamboo-style mosaics like these are especially great — long, thin and super sculptural – but any flexible mosaic will work,” adds Grazzie.

Claybrook Summer Haven Large Kit Kat Mosaic £10.86 at claybrookstudio.co.uk Color: Green/white

FAQs

Can I Put Tiles Directly on a Bathtub?

You can’t tile directly onto a regular bath panel, but you can replace it with a tileable bath panel, which is usually designed to be cut to size. Tiles require a stable, solid surface to adhere properly — any bend or movement will cause them to crack and fall off.

If your bath is inset and currently without any panels, you’ll need to build a frame or surround the bath using moisture-resistant materials, such as cement board or tile backer board. This creates a sturdy base for the tiles, ensuring they stay in place where you want them. You may choose to include a discreet access panel for any future plumbing issues, but that’s entirely your call.



Whether you’re after a sleek built-in look or something more powerful, there’s a tiled tub idea out there for all. Just remember, prep is key. Once the grout has dried, do yourself a solid and slap on some grout protecting sealant. Your future cleaning schedule will thank you.