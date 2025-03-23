Sorry Freestanding Tubs, but the 'Step-Up' Bath Trend Is the Best Choice to Make for 2025 Remodels

As a certified bath-lover, I’m always on the lookout for new, inspiring designs, and this step-up bath trend has been one of the best I’ve seen in a while. This modern, striking style does not skimp on luxury or comfort and transforms your bathroom from a place of functionality to somewhere you’d happily wile the hours away.

When I close my eyes and imagine the most calming, relaxing place I could be, what springs to mind is not a white sand beach or a landscape of sprawling greenery and awe-inspiring mountains. No, what comes to mind, for me, is a really good bath. Call me crazy if you please, but I know I’m not alone in this feeling. Other self-confessed ‘bath people’ feel this same passion for the relaxing sensation of sinking into a hot tub of bubbles.

However, not all baths are created equal, some can be lackluster, or just slightly boring. Not the step-up bath, though. This inspiring design has quickly become one of our favorite built-in bathtub ideas and the experts agree.

What Is a Step-up Bath?

"The bath is elevated by sculptural, rounded steps—both a playful design statement that encourages a sense of occasion and a practical feature, allowing parents to sit comfortably while bathing their children," says Sophie van Winden from Owl Designs (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

If the name hadn't already given it away, a step-up bath refers to a trending style that incorporates steps into the bathtub design. This could take on various forms, from a single step to help with access, to a sunken bathtub with an architectural step feature built around it.

As Joanna Lavén, from Studio Lawahl, notes, "Designing an exclusive home spa is all about creating a space that feels both luxurious and functional. A step-up bath also gives the space an architectural twist and an exclusive feeling while being very practical at the same time."

While perhaps not ideal as a small bathroom idea, this striking design does require a larger amount of space to play with. However, if you are lucky enough to have the luxury of a large bathroom, this feature is the ultimate way to make your bathroom feel like a retreat.

This addition turns the act of getting into a bath into an intentional process, allowing you to feel more connected to your actions and more primed for relaxation. Beyond this, the steps can also act a seating opportunity, turning your bathroom into a space in which you'd happily spend your time in, soaking up the relaxing atmosphere.

Sophie van Winden, from Owl Designs, explains, "Our client’s brief was to create a personal retreat — a space designed primarily for her, offering a sanctuary from the demands of busy work life and motherhood. While the home’s main bathroom exuded a more masculine aesthetic, she longed for a softer, more feminine environment where she could fully embrace her love of pink. The bathroom also needed to function as a space for bathing the children, leading to the incorporation of sculptural steps around the bath — both a playful design feature and a practical solution for making everyday rituals more comfortable and enjoyable."

Additionally, this feature can act as an accessibility aid, helping provide easier, more stable access to your built-in bathtub.

Get The Look

What Are the Benefits Of a Step-Up Bath?

This design utilizes the baths height to incorporate a seat within the design (Image credit: Steve werney, Christopher Stark Architects: Floriana Interiors, Teutonic Construction)

"Incorporating steps into a bath design is not just about accessibility — it’s about enhancing the overall experience of relaxation and indulgence," Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms, tells us.

This is a design that has only recently begun popping up in home design projects, previously limited to the best spas, so it really does give that ultimate luxury feeling. "Typically, we’d often associate this style of design with leading five-star hotels and spas, and so it can raise the aesthetics of your bathroom to a premium finish," says Louise.

Beyond creating a luxury setting, this modern bathroom idea can also offer a more comfortable bath experience. "A step-up bathtub offers enhanced accessibility and a more luxurious feel compared to traditional tubs," explains Alfie Guard, senior designer from Ripples. "The raised design makes it easier to get in and out of the tub, especially for individuals with mobility challenges or those who may have difficulty stepping over the edge of a standard bathtub."

This aspect makes the design great for those who are designing a bathroom to last them through to old age, plus the elegant design proves that mobility-assisting features don't have to be an eye-sore.

Alfie continues, "The step-up feature can also help create a more spacious and visually striking bathroom layout, giving it an elevated aesthetic. Additionally, it can be combined with various modern features like built-in seating or storage, adding practicality along with style."

Lior Brosh, from Brosh Architects, agrees and says, "The step not only serves a functional purpose but also enhances the spatial experience. It allows us to integrate feature lighting, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Additionally, it visually separates the wet area — comprising the bath and shower — from the dry dressing and changing area, adding a sense of structure and elegance to the overall design."

What Kind Of Spaces Is This Design Best Suited to?

"Here we also made the inside of the tub in a shape that follows the clients body to make it super comfortable," says Joanna (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson Design: Studio Lawahl)

"This approach is particularly effective in larger bathrooms, where defining different zones can make the space feel more intentional and well-balanced," explains Lior.

Including a step feature helps distinguish the bath area, building a distinct 'zone' that separates this relaxing, luxury-centered space from other areas of your spa bathroom. It can also help establish a wet zone, and a dry zone in your bathrooms.

The complexity of this design makes it better suited to spaces with plenty of room and high ceilings. It would make a particularly luxurious bathroom idea. "Step-up bathtubs are best suited to spacious bathrooms where the design can stand out and be appreciated. They are ideal for master bathrooms or large, open-plan spaces," explains Alfie.

She continues, "They work particularly well in bathrooms with a spa-inspired aesthetic, where the elevated tub can be a centerpiece. Additionally, bathrooms that have a more modern or contemporary style can benefit from this design, as it provides a sleek and sophisticated look. However, because of their raised design, step-up bathtubs may not be suitable for smaller bathrooms with limited space or lower ceilings."

What Materials Should You Use for This Design?

Tile drenching can be an effective and dramatic way to decorate a step-up bath (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

A style as dramatic, and luxurious as this one deserves a material to match. This is not the time to choose a lack-lustre tile, or stone, this is an opportunity to pull out all the stops and explore the best of bathroom tiling trends.

"This design works well with a variety of materials," explains Alfie, "but it particularly shines in high-end, durable finishes." A richly veined marble can make a striking base for this design, and allows the stone to act as a central feature in your bathroom design.

"Natural stone, such as marble, can enhance the step-up bathtub’s luxurious look, adding both texture and timeless beauty. Acrylic and fiberglass are great choices for more modern and minimalist bathrooms because of their clean lines and versatility. Wood accents, such as teak or bamboo, can also be incorporated for a warm, organic feel, making the design more inviting and natural," he says.

This type of style is also well suited to fully showcasing a material, whether that be a natural stone, or a full tile-drenching moment. "The raised structure provides a natural framing for the bath, making it a statement piece within the bathroom," says Louise. "For a seamless finish, we recommend using the same material for both the bath surround and steps, ensuring visual continuity and a sense of understated luxury."

While this is undoubtedly one of our favorite luxurious, spa-like bathroom ideas, we can understand that for those who prefer a shower, this design may not appeal in the same way. That's not to say there aren't plenty of ways to create a highly relaxing experience without a bath, as just one look at these wet room ideas will prove.