The 'Last Step' Trend Is the Way to Use Luxury Materials to Elevate Your Home's Design, Without Totally Blowing the Budget

I've always loved it when something functional is taken, shaken, and adapted into something beautiful. And perhaps this is the reason why I've found myself so enchanted by the 'last step' stair trend that's been taking over my Instagram feed for the past few months.

It's easy to view your staircase ideas as nothing more than a structural necessity, an architectural bridge between storeys. They are often designed to blend with the rest of your home, assigned a supporting role, and so rarely given the opportunity to act as a distinct design feature in and of itself, which is why this micro trend feels so different, so exciting.

Elevating the design of your staircase by no means detracts from its essential functionality. This staircase trend acknowledges the architectural importance of this element and puts it front and center, making your staircase a stand-out feature of the home. It brings a beautiful sense of artistry into the design, blurring the lines between functionality and beauty.

So, if you're ready to get as obsessed with this look as I already am, here are some of my favorite interpretations so far.

1. Sweeping Drama

"We wanted the contrasting texture and material to create a different sculptural element for each sightline," says Louise. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Studio Liu)

If you thought a dramatic, curving staircase couldn't get any more beautiful, this Studio Liu project is here to prove you wrong. And, like many inspiring designs, this staircase was initially created as a solution to a problem.

As founder Louise Liu explains, "The original inspiration came from tackling the Australian building codes whereby a flight of stairs is unable to have more than 18 steps without a landing."

There are many cases in which limitations and restrictions prompt people to think more creatively, resulting in more surprising and beautiful designs, which is most certainly the case with this project.

"Because of the soaring, double-height space in the entry, we wanted to accentuate the curvature of the stairs, so we decided to introduce the landing towards the start of the stairs as opposed to the center of the stairs. We decided it would be nice to make the first, smaller flight of stairs a feature and make the landing feel purposeful, so we decided to finish it in a contrasting marble," Louise says.

This striking, dark stone creates a stark contrast with the white balustrade and timber floors, making for a more dramatic finish.

"We hoped that by introducing a contrasting finish, it would add to the overall form and language of the stairs by almost creating a different experience in the first flight to the rest of the stairs that are finished in timber floorboards," Laura explains, "We also wanted the stairs to be dramatic as it demanded attention not only as you entered the front door but through the vistas via the different rooms surrounding it."

The materials used help to emphasize this dramatic effect, providing a strong visual focal point for the entrance of this home.

Louise says, "We used timber flooring for the main stair and contrasted it with Cosmic Black Granite in a leathered finish for an extra matte look, and the sinuous balustrade is plaster. The key was to use not only different tones but also texture — the warmth of the timber is heightened by the structured, smooth stone, but both are softened through the light painted balustrade."

A lesson in the power of contrast, this staircase emphasizes the beauty of each element by placing them against such strikingly different textures and tones.

2. Scandi Simplicity

"The structure of the staircase was built using drywall, allowing for smooth, continuous surfaces with minimal visible joints," says Daria. (Image credit: Pentas Developments)

This look doesn't always have to be over-the-top and dramatic, though; it lends itself just as well to a pared-back, minimalistic look.

"The design was inspired by a desire for quiet simplicity, where form and function are seamlessly integrated," explains Daria Pentas, Interior Consultant at Pentas DK.

This inspiration is evident in the design, with its sleek lines and simple materials, which together offer a serene look, relaxing in form and tone, a symbol of the Japandi design philosophy.

"Naturally, I looked to Scandinavian minimalism, but also to Japanese architecture for influence, especially the emphasis on calm, flow, and harmony within a space," says Daria, "I wanted the staircase to feel like it had always been there, almost carved from the architecture itself."

The result is a staircase that feels understated yet still makes a statement. It's not obnoxious or showy in its design, but the sophistication of the concept still makes an impact on the viewer.

"I was aiming to create a sculptural, almost monolithic presence without it being overwhelming. The muted tone and matte finish allow the stair to feel both grounded and soft, contributing to a sense of spatial calm," says Daria.

"A key feature is the travertine step," she continues, "which adds a tactile, natural contrast to the otherwise tone-on-tone design. I chose travertine as a recurring material throughout the space - it brings warmth and subtle texture while tying different areas of the home together in a quiet, cohesive way."

3. Classical Luxury

"Given the mix of design from various eras, I’d classify this design as transitional, a style that blends modern and traditional elements to create something both interesting and elegant," says Greg. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale Design)

"We wanted to create a dialogue between classic elements and modern aesthetics — something that feels intentional and layered rather than conflicting," explains designer Greg Natale.

The dramatic architecture of this home makes for the perfect backdrop for such a striking design. The entryway of the home, where this staircase stands, is grand in its structure, and the marble stairs appear right at home in this setting.

"This staircase was inspired by the clients’ brief for a home that embraced the elegance of Edwardian-style architecture, hence the grand entrance hall that is further elevated by fluted walls and Nero Antico marble treads," comments Greg.

Greg continues, "At the same time, we wanted the space to feel light, sculptural, and modern. That contrast informed many of the design choices: the timber stairs, contemporary furniture, and graphic black balustrade all bring a sense of modernity and precision to an otherwise classic silhouette."

Finding the balance between classical design and modern touches is the key to creating a nuanced, layered design, something that Greg effortlessly achieved in this project.

"We wanted to create a dialogue between classic elements and modern aesthetics — something that feels intentional and layered rather than conflicting. The goal was to honour the owner's love for heritage architecture while introducing contemporary forms and finishes that bring freshness and clarity," says Greg, "It’s that balance of tradition and innovation that gives the space its distinctive character."

The simplicity and striking quality of the materials used help to further emphasize this distinctive look.

"We used timber, which brings a subtle warmth, alongside Nero Antico marble and lacquered fluting to create this look. The timber adds texture, while the marble lends a sense of permanence and polish. The fluted walls are key here — they introduce depth and rhythm, softening the minimalism of white walls and making the space feel more tactile and inviting," says Greg.

4. Sophisticated Seventies

"Keeping the materials solid in nature gives their form more strength and allows you to play with the proportion and the almost clashing nature of the two together," says Becky. (Image credit: Ruth Maria Photography. Design: Roisin Lafferty)

While this look may be modern in concept, it can easily be applied to more retro trends, as displayed in this gorgeous project.

"The 70’s feel, along with the client brief of being a fun and colourful family home, inspired us with this design," explains Becky Russell from Roisin Lafferty.

Adding a marble contrast to the existing staircase was a creative way to bring a new, personal touch to the property, while maintaining the appeal that originally attracted the client to this home.

"The staircase in timber was a retained feature of this project we worked on. It was such a statement as the core of the home that we reimagined everything around it," says Becky.

"The aim was to create another solid element in contrast to the timber that would contrast against it, two bold elements holding their own to become more than the sum of their parts," she continues.

The rich emerald tone of the Bamboo Green Marble complements the rich plum paint on the ceilings and walls, creating a warm, jewel-toned space.

5. Softened Stone

"We worked with plasterers that built the stair rail on site to achieve the beautiful curves and trailed Venetian plaster finishes to ensure the perfect colour and texture was achieved," says Georgie. (Image credit: Georgie Shepherd Design)

For a design that feels impressively simple, yet still striking, we love this single marble step design by Georgie Shepherd.

"This design was inspired by our clients' contrasting tastes — one loved classic traditional design, the other preferred minimalist architecture," Georgie explains.

"We combined both styles, using classical curved geometry with a bold Calacatta Viola marble step tread to bridge traditional elegance with modern sensibilities," she continues.

The bold, luxurious look of this type of marble is perfectly suited to the softly curved architecture of this staircase, making for a modern yet classic finish.

"This staircase brings a sense of drama and elegance and transforms something functional into sculptural art," says Georgie.

How to Achieve This Look at Home

If you're already planning how you'll recreate this look at home, you're not alone. Fortunately, our experts have shared some of their top tips for replicating this style.

"Keep it simple and consistent," recommends Daria.

"Use a single tone across walls and stairs to achieve that sculptural, seamless look. Avoid contrast and glossy finishes - matte or mineral-based paints work best to maintain a calm, refined effect," she continues, saying, "To introduce an interesting contrast, consider adding a single step made from a material used elsewhere in the space. It doesn’t have to be stone, sawn timber, steel, or another tactile material can work beautifully. It’s a subtle way to connect the staircase to the broader material palette of the home without disrupting its simplicity."

Greg agrees that when creating such a dramatic look, neutral tones are your friend.

"In larger, open-plan spaces such as an entryway, I recommend sticking to a neutral palette: transitional interiors often begin with a clean foundation of whites and tans, layered with browns and blacks for contrast and depth."

However, while neutral tones provide a more calming, serene atmosphere, for this look to be effective, it's crucial to ensure that there is a considerable contrast between your two materials of choice.

"I would typically avoid using materials that are too similar and only slightly different, as I don't feel you create the same sense of contrast," explains Louise.

"For example, two slightly different timbers in the same texture may create an unintentional appearance of having run out of one timber, or if there are two different stones, it may feel too cold as you have the same texture throughout," she says.

While this is undoubtedly my favorite staircase trend, there are plenty of other looks to get inspired by if this one isn't for you. These gorgeous curved staircases have a beautiful, natural feel to them. Or, for something slightly out-of-the-box, the witches' stair look is sure to make an impression.