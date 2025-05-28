6 Projects That Make Me Think All I Need From Life Is a Curved Staircase

The purpose of a staircase might be mainly functional but interior designers across the world are reminding us that by paying attention to the materials used within these areas, it elevates the entire home and can transform the structure into a showstopping centrepiece. From compact apartments to larger open plan entrance halls, architects are moving away from traditional constructions to add flair and grandeur with avant-garde creativity.

While stairs are often seen as a challenge for designers to overcome, especially with the areas behind or underneath the stairwell tricky to use, opting for sweeping, curved staircase ideas can result in a much more effective, and dramatic, use of space.

"A stairwell is more than just an architectural feature," says Charu Gandhi, director of London-based interior design studio Elicyon. "It’s a transitional space that connects key areas of the home, from living to working and sleeping. We believe in elevating these functional spaces with exquisite finishes, refined materials, and thoughtful detailing to create environments that feel both striking and cohesive. Whether through bespoke balustrades, artisanal textures, or integrated lighting, these carefully considered elements transform a standard stairwell into a statement feature, enriching the home's atmosphere while ensuring that practicality meets artistry."

So, if you’re looking at incorporating this staircase idea into the home, think outside the box and take inspiration from an array of international projects where color, materiality, and styling transform a necessary integrated feature into a spectacular and sculptural showpiece.

1. Color Pop

The otherwise minimalist scheme highlights the use of color inside this curved staircase. (Image credit: Max Creasy. Design: Mosley Thorold

In this recent Clerkenwell project by architectural firm Mosley Thorold, the use of color adds a clever reveal to this staircase, inviting guests to explore the floor above.

Drawing the eye to the center of the stairwell, the mustard inner wall surface beautifully contrasts the minimal white painted structure, making it feel like an organic use of the space that seamlessly transitions into the next. Compact in its configuration, this is ideal for split-level apartment living and showcases how style doesn’t have to be compromised even if space is constricted.

It also highlights how subtly decorating with color can be utilized as a tool to enhance flow within the home.

2. Light and Shade

Working with the architectural features within a building is key when creating an interior scheme that feels cohesive and organic. In this Westminster penthouse project by London-based interiors studio Elicyon, the addition of dark wood wall paneling, which follows the curve and wraps around the central pillar, celebrates the existing features while drawing the eye through the space to ensure the stairwell doesn’t feel disconnected from the room.

And while the space in front of the pillar could be tricky to make use of, the addition of bespoke seating by George Spencer Designs ensures the area is optimised as much as possible. "We made selections that enhanced the spatial flow," says the studio’s director Charu Gandhi, "drawing the eye upward while introducing an unexpected moment of sculptural elegance.

Charu Gandhi Director, Elicyon Studios Charu Gandhi founded Elicyon back in 2014, and has been creating interiors with depth, richness, and soul ever since. A trained architect, Charu pulls influences from her global experience, infusing rooms with rich cultural and historical heritage.

3. Contrast Material

The designer of this curved staircase worked with a leather artist for unique materiality. (Image credit: Vincent Leroux. Design: Dora Hart

Set against a white painted background, this statement curved staircase idea stands out for all the right reasons. Working with leather experts Bill Amberg Studio, interior designer Dora Hart has transformed the architectural feature using dark wooden handrails, metal clad facades, and vegetable-tanned leather-lined treads — all seamlessly styled together.

By juxtaposing materials that have different colors, textures, and finishes, it elevates the space while ensuring the transition from floor to floor is a unique, sensorial experience. The combination exudes sophistication and boasts a retro yet fashion-forward flair, which is augmented through the contrast of warm, soft, and tactile surfaces coming together within one space.

4. Center Stage

Spiral staircases are a great option for saving space, but the traditional iron iterations have become somewhat dated, and architects and designers are exploring contemporary interpretations.

London-based architectural studio Khan Bonshek, led by husband-and-wife duo Sabba Khan and Mark Bonshek, installed an eye-catching solid timber spiral in a recent residential project in Milton Keynes. Contrasting the natural timber against a color-drenched space adds to the drama while the natural light source spotlights the stairwell in a way that is reminiscent of the circular light beams used on stage to illuminate performers. It’s a standing ovation from us.

5. Curve Appeal

This curved staircase has a more organic, less precise feel to it. (Image credit: Design: Sophie Dries.

Even in small apartments, split across levels, incorporating a statement staircase is certainly possible. In a recent project by Parisian interior designer Sophie Dries, she showcases how, through pared-back color schemes, natural materials, and soft, organic structural forms, the staircase to blend into the space without making it feel overcrowded.

In subtly utilizing ‘dead space’ behind the stairwell for art, it also helps to create a cohesion between function and aesthetic — again ensuring a seamless transition between spaces within the apartment.

6. Two Tone

The curved staircase is undoubtedly the centerpiece of this symmetrical living room. (Image credit: Design: Sanayi313.

Sticking to a minimalist color palette can be helpful when strong architectural features are present within a home. In this coastal residence in Bodrum, with interiors by Turkish studio Sanayi313, the use of natural wood and neutral walls allows the curves of the staircase to become the focal point within the space.

The pillars placed either side of the staircase frame the sweeping structure, emphasizing its presence and allowing it to eclipse its functionality through style and glamour. It's a striking feature that is brought to life through an understated use of material and finish.

With stairways often being one of the first features that guests notice when walking into a home, it is important to ensure they either seamlessly blend in or stand out as a striking architectural highlight. If you don't have the ability to add one, there are other entryway ideas that can make just as much impact, however.