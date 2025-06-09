10 Staircase Trends We’re Seeing in 2025 — And Why They're Making a Step Towards a More Stylish Home

No longer just a way to get from A to B, stairs are flexing hard as architectural gems, providing fresh new design opportunities for your home. Whether you're looking for low-key glamour or aiming for full-on sculpture-grade Art, there are plenty of staircase ideas out there to tempt. In short, Staircases in 2025 are having a serious glow-up, and we're here for all step-related action.

From floating treads that defy gravity to sensuous curves serving major architectural energy, this year’s staircase trends are anything but basic. We’re talking natural textures, unexpected materials, and smart lighting that hits just right for the ‘Gram and swerving trip-hazards.

Talking of which, there are specific Building Regulations to adhere to when plotting any new staircase, and it’s worth getting professionals involved to ensure your grand ambitions are actually safe to use.

So, if your staircase is still stuck in the last Millennium, never fear. Builders, designers, and homeowners are levelling up — literally — and we’ve sourced some top-tier staircase inspo for both new builds and renos. Scroll on for the 10 hottest trends shaking up the stair game in 2025.

1. Leveling Up Staircase Lighting Is an Emerging Trend

Integrating LED lighting is an staircase trend we're seeing more and more. (Image credit: Emre Osmanlar Design Studio)

Let’s be real, illuminated staircases aren’t a new concept. But in 2025, they’re finally getting their main character moment, with designers treating staircase lighting as seriously as the lighting scheme in any kitchen or living room. It's also a great way to update stairs on a budget.

Layers, contrast, and a bit of drama go a long way in this elegant villa in Jumeirah, UAE. Emre Osmanlar Design Studio was tasked with creating a sculptural, sensory space between floors. “The staircase was designed as a sculptural transition space — one that engages the senses through texture, flow, and light,” says Emre Osmanlar.

The design layers lighting like a pro: subtle LED strips tucked under each tread (like this Intelligent Motion Sensor LED Stair Lighting Set from Amazon), ambient glows that shift with the natural light, and wall-mounted sconces that are basically art. “Integrated lighting not only adds a sense of depth and sophistication but also enhances safety by clearly defining each step,” he adds. “On the walls, bespoke sconces — handcrafted from brass, bronze, and copper — introduce a tactile contrast and reflect the light in a soft, nuanced way.”

Emre Osmanlar Social Links Navigation Designer Cyprus-born Emre Osmanlar is based between Europe, the Middle East, and his flagship Hôtel Particulier in Istanbul. Since founding his studio in 2014, he’s gained international acclaim for interiors, lighting, and collectible objects that blend sculptural elegance with rich materials and masterful craftsmanship. His work reflects a deeply multicultural perspective and a refined, expressive aesthetic.

2. Make It a Fashionable Color

This blue spiral isn’t just a route upstairs — it’s a whole trend-setting mood. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Studio Doherty)

Forget playing it safe on the color trend front. In Studio Doherty’s Gloss House, the spiral staircase goes full send in Yves Klein Blue — aka Luminous Blue, the 2027 Color of the Year. Way ahead of the curve, this ultra-glossy showstopper is anything but background.

“The electric blue spiral staircase was designed as a bold, sculptural focal point that you notice immediately upon entering,” says lead designer Phoebe Lipscombe. “Our client wanted us to really push the envelope with color, and this vibrant, unexpected blue was a deliberate choice to create a standout moment. We worked closely with them to ensure the staircase felt like an ornamental insertion — almost like a piece of art — rather than just a functional feature.”

The studio paired the high-shine hue with a chunky, looped carpet for a tactile twist underfoot. “This tactile contrast enhances the sensory experience and makes the staircase inviting as well as striking,” adds Phoebe.

“The staircase is part of a broader palette of rich, bold colors throughout the home, each chosen to bring personality and energy to different spaces. It’s a dynamic, playful environment, and the staircase acts as the gateway, introducing visitors to this vibrant design language the moment they walk in.”

3. Take a More Modern Approach to Glass

Let the light (and compliments) pour in. (Image credit: Ray Main. Design: Sophie Paterson Interiors)

Glass balustrades are having a major moment — and for good reason. They’re clean, modern, and let the rest of your interiors shine. A great case in point is this stylish London mews house by Sophie Paterson Interiors, where the staircase isn’t just a connector between floors — it’s the beating heart of the home. “Our vision was to create a seamless dialogue between the home’s striking modern architecture and interior design,” says founder Sophie Paterson.

With solid oak treads and a barely-there glass balustrade, the staircase threads up through all three floors, flooding the interior with light. “Rather than treating it as a structural feature, we used it as a central design element: the transparency of the balustrade allowed light to flood in and illuminate the surrounding rooms,” says Sophie. “We intentionally placed key visual moments like artwork, sculptural lighting, and bespoke furnishings, so that they could be appreciated through the balustrade from various levels, turning the staircase into a visual journey as well as a functional one.”

Sophie Paterson Social Links Navigation Interior designer Sophie trained at KLC School of Design and founded her own studio in 2008. Based in Surrey and London, she specializes in luxury residential interiors across the UK and internationally. Known for her timeless, elegant style, her work emphasizes understated sophistication, with a focus on natural materials and soothing color palettes

4. Go for a Dramatic Color Drench

Navy-on-navy never looked so next level. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Studio Doherty.)

Color drenching isn't just for walls, Studio Doherty’s Grid House project proves it's a staircase trend, too. The Australian studio went bold with rich navy paint, color-coordinating velvety carpet, and slim black iron balustrades that blend right in.

“The staircase in Grid House is positioned right at the junction where old meets new. We used rich navy timber panelling and a coordinating carpet alongside terrazzo floors to create a strong ‘threshold’ that marks this transition,” recalls lead designer Niv Kelker. “It not only anchors the space but also acts as a backdrop to the warmer, neutral finishes in the kitchen and living areas.” If tempted to follow suit, don’t be shy — pick a dramatic tone, repeat it across surfaces, and let texture and shape do the heavy lifting.

5. Embrace the Bold Carpet Trends of the Moment

This stair runner has got more personality than most. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens Interiors.)

Forget plain old carpets, statement stair runners are where it’s at if you want some cushy comfort underfoot. At this North London project, interior designer Laura Stephens went all in on a bold stair runner with mood-boosting powers — a carpet trend we stand by. “The hallway was the perfect opportunity to make a bold first impression,” she says. “My client was ready to leave her Scandi-neutral roots behind and embrace something more expressive, and I couldn’t have timed it better as we’d just finalised the design for this Skye Runner in Saffron & Berry as part of my collaboration with Bombay Sprout.”

The vibrant yellow in the runner picked up on the buttery tones in the original encaustic floor tiles, tying the whole space together beautifully. “I love using patterns in hallways as they're transitional spaces where you can afford to be a little braver. A bold stair runner like this injects instant personality and sets the tone for the rest of the home,” adds Laura.

Laura Stephens Social Links Navigation Interior designer Laura Stephens is a London-based interior designer celebrated for her vibrant, color-rich interiors that effortlessly blend bold patterns, layered textures and timeless elegance. Known for her fearless approach to mixing prints and creating “rooms with soul,” she brings a deeply collaborative, client-led ethos to every project.

6. Install a Bar Under the Staircase

From broom cupboard to cocktail time, make the space under your stairs truly useful. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Hutley & Humm.)

Don’t waste prime real estate under the stairs on a mop and boot store when you could have a sleek little cocktail bar instead. Home bar ideas are totally trending, so go ahead and put one on your staircase tick-list and win at life.

In this bijou Devon project, Melissa Hutley of Hutley & Humm was all about wine o’clock. “The area under the stairs can so often be overlooked, but it’s the perfect spot for a bespoke home bar,” she says. “It’s discreet, doesn’t intrude on the flow of the room, and adds a big design statement in a small footprint.”

They went bold with color and textured joinery, plus a mirrored splashback to bounce light around and add glam. Integrated wine storage and clever drawers keep things functional and stylish. Whether you're into cocktails or coffee, it’s the staircase upgrade you need to make in 2025.

7. Go for a hit of Dopamine Decor

When life gives you stairs — paint them sunshine yellow. (Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian For Fish.)

Sometimes the simplest ideas spark the boldest statements. If you’re looking to inject fresh energy into your hallway ideas, a painted staircase is a smart — and seriously underrated — move. But to make it 2025, skip the safe shades and lean into the brighter end of the paint chart. Think dopamine decor that stops you in your tracks.

Here, Russian For Fish took things full sunshine, coating treads and risers in brilliant yellow. “Colour can play a pivotal role in defining specific areas of the home, while injecting playful energy throughout,” says founding director Pereen d’Avoine.

The young family living here wanted the vibe of exposed wood but without the chill factor. “Painting the stairs felt like a happy medium, and was a cost-effective way to add character,” she adds. The yellow pops against dusty pink walls and soft pastel tones elsewhere in the apartment, turning the hallway into a design moment, not a dead zone. Painted stairs can be noisy underfoot, so consider a ‘no shoes’ rule or just get used to the clatter.

Pereen d'Avoine Social Links Navigation Architect Founded in 2006 by third-generation architect Pereen d'Avoine, Russian For Fish began as an entry for – and winner of – an architecture competition. Now, alongside co-director Nilesh Shah, Pereen offers a full range of architectural and interior design services, including new builds, ceiling-to-gable renovations, and extensions. Based in East London, the duo serve clients across the capital and the South East.

8. Frame Stairs With Trendy Fluted Glass

Protect your privacy without blocking out the light with smartly framed fluted glass. (Image credit: various)

Fluted glass is still busy making waves throughout interiors — think shower screens, kitchen cabinets, even patio doors. Now it’s stepping up to a staircase trend. In this dreamy NYC brownstone, Alexandra Barker of Barker Architecture Office (BAAO) used reeded glass to screen a newly resurfaced white oak stair, swapping the usual solid wall for something way more refined.

“We chose fluted glass to allow light to penetrate the interior of the space while preserving privacy,” says Barker. “The fluting also echoes other areas with tambour-panelled walls.” The main benefit is the creation of a softly textured boundary between stairs and living that feels light, modern, and totally intentional, but fluted glass is also far more forgiving of fingerprints than clear. Anyone with sticky-fingered tots in residence, take note.

9. Opt for Modern Floating Stairs

Does the cantilevered trend float your boat? It’s a yes from us. (Image credit: Ulysse Lemerise Bouchard. Design: MU Architecture.)

Floating staircases are getting the architect set excited this year — and MU Architecture’s cantilevered stunner in this Montreal loft is prime evidence this is a staircase trend to take note of. Crafted with a nearly invisible black steel structure and black-stained wood treads, it unfolds like a ribbon through the space, delivering clean lines, negative space, and serious visual impact.

“We chose to use a cantilevered steel structure for the staircase to enhance the open, modern feel of the space while allowing natural light to circulate freely. This structural choice eliminates the need for visible supports, creating a clean, minimalist line that complements the contemporary aesthetic,” explains co-founder Jean-Sébastien Herr. “The black-tinted wooden treads add warmth and texture while matching the overall material palette, creating a visual continuity between the staircase and the rest of the interior. This design also acts as a sculptural element, contributing both functionality and architectural expression to the space.”

While it may not be the least stressful option for anyone with young children, the floating staircase trend is a perfect example of how something super functional can still bring full-on wow.

Jean-Sébastien Herr Social Links Navigation Architect Jean-Sébastien co-founded Montreal-based MU Architecture with Charles Côté in 2010. With over 25 years of global experience — including North America, Europe, and the UAE — he blends technical expertise with refined creativity. Known for bold, contemporary designs, MU Architecture crafts innovative residential and commercial spaces, with a focus on light, form, and sustainability, earning awards and international recognition for its human-centered, design-led approach.

10. Opt for Wood With a Modern Twist

Wood done well is hard to beat. (Image credit: Jessica Burke. Design: Regan Baker Design.)

Fussy turned spindles and ornate newel posts are so over — the new wave of wood staircases is all about clean lines and crafted simplicity. This warm yet minimal take by Regan Baker Design smashes the brief, transforming a classic material into something thoroughly modern.

“While the placement of the home’s original stairs was maintained, we worked with the architect to introduce their unique signature slats and create visual space for a more open and airy feeling in the small space,” recalls Regan Baker. The vertical oak detailing brings subtle rhythm, while a skylight above drenches the staircase in light. “Abundant natural light pours in through the large skylight directly above, adding light and warmth that highlights the detailing of the oak steps and slats,” she adds. A soft-edged bench upholstered in patterned linen keeps things practical and kid-friendly, and a flash of bold red in the sconces adds just the right amount of playful contrast.

Regan Baker Social Links Navigation Interior designer Regan Baker, founder of Regan Baker Design, boasts 20 years of experience in interior architecture and design. After starting in high-end hospitality and commercial design, she shifted to residential work to focus on more personal, liveable spaces. Influenced by her artist father’s aesthetic sensibilities, Regan’s eye for beauty and individuality shines through in every project. Her firm, launched in 2007, is known for balancing personal style with functional, warm interiors tailored to each client.

Whether you’re all about color, lighting, or cool design quirks, these trends make sure your staircase is a step up from the competition — we’re talking style energy from bottom to top. It’s time to get those staircase goals up-to-date.