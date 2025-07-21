Scandi by the Sea — Discover the Secret to the Easy, Breezy 'Scandinavian Coastal' Summerhouse Style

With an emphasis on quality materials and expert craftsmanship, the appeal of Scandinavian coastal interior design reaches well beyond the region’s shores. Is it any wonder? The look is all about creating a laid-back feel in your space, which is ideal for summer’s carefree mood. Natural textures and gentle colors are key for creating the airy, inviting aesthetic that elegantly echoes a landscape of blue skies and gentle waters.

Quite different from typical coastal interior design trends often seen in places like New England (which, of course, tends to embrace a preppy vibe) or the lush, tropical look of Palm Springs or Miami, the Scandinavian coastal style is a little more low-key. “There is nothing Hamptons about coastal homes in Scandinavia,” confirms textile designer Cathy Nordström, who owns a summer house (known as sommarstuga or sommerhus) on the Swedish peninsula of Torekov.

Whether you’re right by the sea or miles from the shoreline, the design principles of the Scandinavian coastal look are well worth bringing home. Below, we break down how to blend coastal with Scandinavian design principles in a way that still looks and feels contemporary.

What Is Scandinavian Coastal Design?

The landscape is the single biggest source of inspiration for Scandinavian coastal spaces, so celebrate it with minimally covered windows that sit at the center of the room. (Image credit: Joachim Wichmann. Design: Pernille Lind)

“Scandinavian coastal design places great emphasis on a focus on the connection to nature, which is the key source of inspiration,” explains interior designer Pernille Lind, who recently worked on a project in a coastal area north of Copenhagen. “The view of the landscape and the sea is the main vista, and should be the primary view visible upon entering the home.”

As well as being influenced by the surrounding area, Scandinavian coastal design focuses on comfort. “It’s all about achieving a lived-in feel,” says Pernille. “Vintage, salvaged materials can help to achieve a look that doesn’t seem too precious or contrived.”

In this Swedish summer house, Scandinavian coastal elements come through in the more rustic elements as well as the gentle layering of patterns. (Image credit: Cathy Nordström)

The textile designer Cathy Nordström shares this view. “It’s very common for summer houses to be owned by the same family for generations, shared by cousins and second cousins, so it’s all got to be very relaxed,” she explains. It’s perhaps this that makes the style so enduring.

“There’s a sense of charm and nostalgia in the Scandinavian coastal look,” Cathy says. “We often keep things the way they’ve been for years, but of course, modernize and tweak where needed. It helps to reflect the stories that live in the house.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cathy Nordström Social Links Navigation Founder of Cathy Nordström Studio Cathy Nordström is a Swedish textile designer passionate about Scandinavian style. She established her eponymous studio in 2019, working only with mills, factories, and producers that fit both her design and sustainability ethos. For most of the year, she is based in Stockholm.

How to Get the Scandinavian Coastal Look

For a polished take on the trend, follow the example of this Scandi-inspired beach house in Australia and use only high-quality natural materials. (Image credit: Dylan James. Design: Leÿer Design Studio)

If you’re looking to bring a touch of the Scandinavian coastal look to your own home, go back to basics. “Scandinavia is a place where simplicity is celebrated, but never at the expense of warmth and character,” explains interior designer Rebecca Leijer, whose Leÿer Design Studio creates projects in Australia with a distinctly Scandi twist. “The look works so well outside of Scandinavia because it is rooted in the principles of simplicity, functionality, and a deep respect for nature.”

“There’s a quiet sophistication to the relaxed coastal lifestyle, but you need functional planning for that sense of calm,” Rebecca instructs. “Start with a neutral, layered palette and introduce natural materials like timber, linen, and stone, focusing on quality rather than quantity,” she says.

Consider wooden, shiplap-style wall paneling and ceilings, and rustic textures that are tactile rather than tattered.

Utterly peaceful, this is just one of the bedrooms in a Danish coastal retreat that features a beautiful view of the water beyond. (Image credit: Joachim Wichmann. Design: Pernille Lind)

“Having a cohesive material palette is very helpful,” agrees designer Pernille Lind. “Opt for wooden flooring and run this throughout as your foundational base,” she suggests. “Use only natural materials elsewhere for a cohesive, understated look.”

In terms of Scandinavian color palettes, Pernille recommends keeping it tight. “Keep it as minimal as possible,” she says. “I’d recommend three to five shades throughout a Scandinavian coastal home, mainly using off-white and beige paint colors in the different rooms.”

And when it comes to pattern, she suggests taking a similarly light approach. “If you wish to introduce pattern, I would recommend simple stripes or soft geometrics, always in gentle colors,” she says.

Pernille Lind Social Links Navigation Founder of Pernille Lind Studio Pernille Lind’s creative approach is informed by her own background: her mother owned antique shops in Bangkok; her father was an engineer and her grandfather ran an upholstery workshop. Her accomplished, award-winning eye sees her in demand for projects around the world.

No matter where your home is, it’s clear there’s plenty of design inspiration to be taken from the Scandinavian coastal look. Relaxed and pared-down but absolutely no less considered or thought-out, it’s a celebration of the laid-back lifestyle (think sunbathing and saunas) so synonymous with the region.

This part of the world is full of design ideas for any interior scheme. If the coastal vibe isn’t your thing, how about considering a little more color and pattern? Take a look at our Scandinavian maximalism explainer to get inspired.