These 5 Scandinavian Lifestyle Principles Are the Secret to a Slower, Happier Home (and Way of Life)
Take inspiration from the zen Scandinavian way of life and use it to influence your home's design
Effortlessly stylish, beautifully pared back, and intentionally calming, Scandinavian homes provide the perfect ambiance for slow living. And as the world gets busier, the call for wellness-led spaces is heightened now more than ever before.
The good news is that regardless of where you reside, Scandinavian design holds endless inspiration to take notes from. But we've also enquired about the Scandinavian lifestyle and how their way of life ties into calming interior design, and these five principles are at the heart of it all.
So if you're looking for a change of pace in design and routine, do it the Scandi way, and chances are you won't want to ever do it any different.
1. Allemansrätten — Freedom to Roam
Aleksandra Cannock, founder of TAK Studio, tells me that allemansrätten, literally translating to freedom to roam, is a principle of Scandinavian lifestyle that plays an important role in carving out connective living spaces.
"Inspired by the Swedish right to access nature, we blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors," she says. "This means using large windows, incorporating greenery, and connecting spaces with natural materials like timber, creating harmony with the landscape."
So if you're looking to make your home feel more Scandinavian and find yourself yearning for an interior connection to the outdoors, allemansrätten should be your mantra of the moment.
Aleks Cannock is the founder of TAK, a boutique London-based architecture and interior design studio. TAK blends Scandinavian design principles, British sensibility, and a touch of playfulness to create spaces that are both functional and full of character. Before founding TAK, Aleks worked with leading practices in London and Stockholm, gaining experience in heritage restorations, innovative new builds, and ambitious residential projects. This diverse background allows TAK to find unique opportunities in every project, ensuring each space is beautifully designed and deeply personal.
2. Hygge — Comfortable Conviviality
Hygge interior design is all about embracing natural lighting. But if you live in infamously gloomy cities like London (guilty), you can always rely on artificial illumination to treat your home to a soft glow.
"Through hygge, we create calm, restful spaces by layering different types of lighting," says Aleksandra. "Typically, this includes a focus on introducing ambient, task, and accent lighting."
She points out that this approach not only compensates for limited daylight but also helps zone rooms and fosters a relaxed, inviting atmosphere.
3. Tänd ett ljus — Light a Candle
The best candles do more than just aid in making your home smell good. When selected with intention and placed purposefully, they can offer an instant glow-up to the mood and feel of your home.
"Beyond its symbolic meaning of hope, lighting candles is a practical Scandinavian tradition for well-being," says Aleks. "Candles reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance mindfulness, making them an essential element in cozy Scandinavian interiors during long Nordic winters."
If in doubt about how to bring home a Scandi-style interior spruce without having to do a major overhaul, a chic candle or a couple of candlesticks paired with stylish holders will do just the trick.
4. Funkis — Functionalism
"Rooted in 1930s Scandinavian design, funkis emphasizes uncluttered, practical, and comfortable spaces," says Aleks. "Built-in storage and a 'less is more' mindset ensure homes are both beautiful and highly functional."
Funkis is not about decorating and furnishing purely off of style, but rather shines a light on the importance of prioritizing functionality just as much as you would design-led form.
If you're in the mood to embrace the Scandi-lifestyle of funkis in your home, biophilic decluttering, and hidden storage ideas are worth exploring.
5. Miljövänlighet — Environmental Friendliness
Be it Scandi-inspired kitchens or living rooms, Aleks tells me that the principle of miljövänlighet, aka environmental friendliness, is essential.
"Sustainability is woven into every design decision, from material choices to energy efficiency," she says. "And this makes it easy for clients to live sustainably, reflecting Sweden’s commitment to environmental stewardship in everyday life."
Now more than ever, it's important to decorate with materials and designs that are eco-friendly. And sustainable product design is making waves with some of the coolest pieces coming out of organic creativity, so there's no excuse to defer.
FAQs
What Defines Scandinavian Style?
Scandinavian style is ultimately known for being a laid-back, minimalistic look that centers on simple design and timeless palettes that will never go out of style. Most Scandi homes also hold a major focus on functionality.
So while the aesthetics are all there, so is the efficiency. Each space caters to a sense of wellness, and sensible design anchors every room in Scandi-style homes. Plus, if there's one thing you can expect every time you step into a Scandinavian home, it's a tidy space. There's no room for clutter in such inspired spaces as evidenced by the Scandi way of life.
Learning more about the Scandi lifestyle has only enthralled me further. The cozy ambiance, thoughtful details, and admirable sustainability of Scandinavian homes answer the call for wellness-led homes that unfailingly unwind. And if you're looking for a starting point, try these Scandi organizing techniques to set you on your path to a calmer, clutter-free home.
