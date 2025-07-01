You're Missing Out If You Don't Follow These 7 Scandinavian Interior Designers to Follow on Instagram

We have a lot to thank Scandinavia for when it comes to interior design. Muuto, Gubi, IKEA — numerous famous brands have come out of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, and it doesn't just stop at homewares, either. Some of the best interior designers hail from these northern European countries and, as expected, their Instagram accounts offer a treasure trove of inspiration.

The iconic Scandi-style, characterized by a minimalist aesthetic, natural simplicity, and a focus on functionality, blends form and function in the best way possible. And it's these pillars that underpin the work of so many modern Scandinavian interior designers, even if they don't strictly subscribe to the entire definition of Scandinavian design as we know it.

If, like us, you love to surround yourself with endless design inspiration, we've compiled a list of the very best Scandi-descendant interior designers worth following for the way they break the mould — channeling the spirit of Scandi style, but in fresh, modern ways. Here are seven Scandinavian interior designers to hit the follow button on.

1. Bjarte Sandal (@smauarkitektur)

Bjarte's studio prides itself on its sustainable practices. (Image credit: Design: Smau Arkitektur / Photography: Einar Aslaksen)

If warm tones, clean lines, and natural materials warm your soul, Norwegian-based Bjarte Sandal, founder of Smau Arkitektur, is well worth a follow. The studio draws from the architectural teachings of the mid-century style (like form following function), while also embracing contemporary construction techniques and sustainable materials.

"We are inspired by the quiet strength of Scandinavian heritage: simple forms, thoughtful detailing, and a deep respect for context," says Bjarte. "Whether we’re working on a modern extension to a historic home or a new build in a rural landscape, we strive for a timeless quality with spaces that feel both grounded and forward-looking."

Follow @smauarkitektur

2. Gustaf Westman (@gustafwestman)

Bold, colorful, and slightly surreal, Gustaf put a playful twist on Scandi style. (Image credit: Gustaf Westman)

If you thought Scandi interiors had to be neutral, think again. A leading icon in the world of more contemporary Scandi interpretations, Scandinavian interior designer Gustaf Westman is paving the way in the realm of bold, playful interiors. The Swedish designer has intentionally departed from the minimalist tendencies of a more traditional approach, instead favoring a more whimsical, expressive style.

The designer's eponymous furniture line is fast becoming one of the most distinctive Scandinavian design brands. Characterized by chunky, curvaceous shapes in pastel tones and high-gloss finishes, it's a style that imbues any home with spirited character and a small dose of surrealism. Think Barbie's dream house meets Bauhaus.

Follow @gustafwestman

3. Pernille Lind (@pernille_lind_studio_)

Pernille's design are defined by a rich, cozy interpretation of minimalism. (Image credit: Design: Pernille Lind Studio / Photography: Joachim Wichmann)

Although London-based, designer Pernille Lind always draws on her Danish-Thai heritage when curating a space. Her studio is known for its warm, minimalist, and contemporary style, resulting in a refined elegance that feels at once both cozy and luxurious (channeling a subtle Scandi ethos). She often combines clean lines, neutral color palettes, and sophisticated textures while emphasizing simplicity and functionality.

"I'm very much influenced by styles from the 1950s and 1930s, but also focus a lot on materiality, where natural textures such as wood heavily feature in most of our projects," says Pernille. "Each project has its own narrative, and so we explore a unique story and direction for each of our clients."

Follow @pernille_lind_studio

4. David Thulstrup (@studiodavidthulstrup)

Materiality is central to Scandinavian interior designer David Thulstrup's heritage style. (Image credit: David Thulstrup)

Scandinavian interior designer David Thulstrup's style is "rooted in materiality". The Danish architect harmoniously blends Scandinavian heritage with contemporary elements to create rich, minimalist spaces. It's quiet luxury, but Scandi-style.

In the space pictured above, he transformed a 218-year-old hide warehouse in Copenhagen into four exclusive apartments, celebrating original features such as wooden ceiling beams.

"I wanted to reveal the beauty of it all, using a small palette of original materials out of respect for the building, such as rendered walls, simple pine planks, and Finnish stone, but putting them into another more relevant context," he says. "I am making a contemporary statement within a transformation, I don’t want to mimic the past, I want to put the future into the past."

Follow @studiodavidthulstrup

5. Beata Heuman (@beataheuman)

Interior designer Beata Heuman's spaces are inspired by a Swedish folk design style. (Image credit: Design: Beata Heuman)

There are few modern Scandinavian interior designers as prominent as Beata Heuman. The Swedish-born designer may now be based in London, but she still champions a style that echoes her Scandinavian roots.

Her Instagram is a melange of designs that channel a Swedish folk heritage. Think traditional leaning spaces brimming with character and charm, but with a modern sensibility — nouveau Scandi, if you will. They're pattern-rich rooms that feel warm, inviting, and lived-in.

Follow @beataheuman

6. Norm Architects (@normarchitects)

For the minimalist-leaning Scandi-lover, consider Norm Architects' spaces as a template. (Image credit: Design: Norm Architects / Photography: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen & Karl Tranberg Knudsen)

For some, Scandi style will only ever mean minimal and neutral, and Norm Architects' style embodies just that. If you want to see Scandi living rooms defined by clean lines, organic materials, and natural simplicity, this is an account for you.

Based out of Copenhagen, the Danish studio, which is headed up by Scandinavian interior designers and architects Frederik Werner, Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Kasper Rønn Von Lotzbeck, Katrine Goldstein, Peter Eland, and Sofie Thorning, staunchly adopts the maxim that "form follows function" and follows a humanist approach to design.

They believe that spaces should, first and foremost, serve their users, rather than be a means of artistic expression. They describe their style as "Soft Minimalism".

"It's about finding the very essence of form through a soft, warm, and textural design language," explains the design team. "Instead of adorning with superfluous details that call for attention, Soft Minimalism is about refining spaces and designs to their purest forms, while maintaining a soft and honest feel."

Follow @normarchitects

7. Lotta Agaton (@lottaagatoninteriors)

Rich, sophisticated, and sumptuous, Scandinavian interior deisgner Lotta Agaton's style is for the chicest of Scandi enthusiasts. (Image credit: Lotta Agaton)

Scandinavian interior designer Lotta Agaton's Stockholm-based design studio is built upon true Scandi design principles. Expect materials like wood and stone, contrasted with contemporary forms found in statement art, sculptures, and lighting.

Her style is one for the chicest of Scandi enthusiasts — dark, earthy tones tend to dominate for rich, cocoon-like spaces that feel like a warm hug. If you like to swoon over Scandinavian bedrooms, make Lotta's Instagram grid your moodboard.

Follow @lottaagatoninteriors

FAQs

Who is the most famous Scandinavian designer?

There are so many notable Scandinavian interior designers, but few are as globally recognized as Arne Jacobsen. Renowned for his functionalist principles and iconic furniture pieces like the Egg Chair, the Danish designer has left a lasting legacy in the world of interiors.

An honorable mention must also be made to other innovative furniture makers, including the likes of Hans Wegner (responsible for the iconic Wishbone Chair), Alvar Aalto (a pioneer in modernist plywood furniture), and Verner Panton (creator of the Panton chair).



Once you've loaded up on inspiration after following these Scandinavian interior designers on Instagram, it's time to bring the look into fruition.

The good news is that there are so many ways you can make your home feel more Scandinavian, and it doesn't have to involve starting from scratch.