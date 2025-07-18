21 Pieces to Add Straight to Your Shopping Cart If You Love Scandinavian-Inspired Decor
I've scoured the internet to find the most 'curated cool' pieces that will instantly elevate your interiors
The Scandinavian aesthetic is built upon an ethos that form follows function, but it's the seamless junction of the two in furniture, finishes, and decor that keeps aesthetes (myself included) obsessed with the effortless style.
For me, any trip planned to one of the stylish cities involves a carefully considered wardrobe — Scandinavian design is, after all, known for being avant-garde yet absolutely effortless. And when it comes to Scandi decor, it's all about organic lines, natural textures and materials, with a simplistic yet elevated color palette. Above all, it just oozes cool.
So, what's the best stuff to shop? I've scoured the coolest Scandinavian design brands, and those that aspire to the aesthetic, to find the must-have pieces for your space. Whether you're a full-on fanatic or just want a contemporary piece to complement your current collection, nothing says 'I know design' like styling inspired by our neighbors across the North Sea.
This metal shelf from H&M has been on list for a while now, and is the perfect way to blend Scandi-inspired design with an even more contemporary feel. It's listed as a wall shelf, but I recently saw a friend use it as a side table and I was obsessed — it's safe to say this is a multifunctional piece.
I can't believe I didn't know about floor candle holders until Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, included them in his July zeitgeist edit. Since then, they've become my current design obsession. Ferm LIVING is a Copenhagen-based design studio and retailer, so you can count on them for the organic, yet stylish design at the core of Scandinavian style.
Though the mushroom lamp style is not exclusive to the Scandi region, it is a common silhouette in Scandinavian decor. I particularly love this one from Normann Copenhagen in the rich, brown colorway. And for functionality, when turned 90 degrees, the lamp shade takes up less space, allowing it to easily fit into compact spaces such as windowsills or shelves.
What is Scandinavian-inspired decor with a sleek, modern accent chair or two? This set from Castlery perfectly captures the minimalist-meets-elegant design at the core of Scandi style. I can already see these in a minimalist living room or as a cozy reading corner in a larger bedroom.
I've often wondered whether wall clocks are still stylish these days, but this sleek design from Andersen Furniture really caught my eye. It has a stripped-back style that would blend beautifully on a gallery wall or as a statement piece on its own. Andersen Furniture is a quality Scandinavian furniture brand as well, so there are plenty more decor pieces to shop for.
Originally designed in 1956 by Poul M. Volther, the J46 chair quickly became an iconic Danish chair due to its simple yet functional design. Its popularity has endured over the years, and the design has since been re-launched in a range of eye-catching colors. There are 14 colors to choose from on Holloways of Ludlow's, including a luminous blue (that's predicted to be the it color for 2027).
Though Kave Home is a Mediterranean-influenced brand, there are plenty of Scandi-inspired pieces to shop for. However, this full-length mirror on an easel stand is a true statement piece. The rods on the bottom are perfect for holding a hand towel while you get ready in the morning.
Natural materials and an ode to nature in general are at the heart of all Scandi-inspired decor, which makes this mango wood wall mirror from H&M a must-have. It's contemporary yet timeless, and can be styled throughout your interior. Plus, both this small size and the large mango wood mirror are on sale right now, so there's no time like the present for a decor refresh.
Of course, I had to include an item or two from one of the most iconic Scandinavian furnishing brands. IKEA's Stockholm 2025 collection is pulling out all the stops to spruce up your Scandinavian decor. A tribute to the modern style, this chair has a minimalist, timeless, and comfortable look with solid bent veneer in birch and a seat in woven linen bands.
A side table with wheels for convenient styling already sounds amazing, but when I saw IKEA styled this piece as a mini bar cart, it was in my shopping cart faster than you can say, "Drink, please!" The hidden castors give the trolley a light, almost floating appearance. It's the perfect addition to a modern Scandinavian-inspired space.
Almost all Scandinavian lighting ideas include some form of a table lamp or pendant light with a tiered lamp shade. AM.PM is an elevated brand on the La Redoute site for any stylish decor item, but this lamp definitely makes it into the cool Scandi category. Make it look refined in a moody home office, or place it in a soft neutral space for a bit of contrast.
Scandinavian decor is known to lean a little bit modern with slightly futuristic forms and strategic pops of color. HAY is the perfect brand to shop if this is the aesthetic you want. This piece could be styled as a food storage container in a modern kitchen or even as a catch-all in the living room. And the good news is that primary colors like these can go with anything.
If you are looking for where to buy rugs, then Nordic Knots is the ultimate one-stop shop. The Stockholm-based brand designs rugs made from New Zealand wool and hand-crafted in India. However, this rug from the Tradition collection has tones carefully chosen from nature to easily place in interiors, ensuring a timeless, sophisticated look in any space.
Once again, HAY is a great brand for sourcing quality Scandinavian decor. And though this lounge chair is a bit more of an investment piece, it's one that will endure through decades of design. The Chisel Lounge Chair was designed by Andreas Bergsaker for HAY in 2023. It's a contemporary take on the molded plywood chair. Featuring a distinctive silhouette and a comfortably sloped seat, this solid wood chair is both visually and physically inviting.
Opinion: if you don't have a chic egg holder, then your tableware collection isn't complete. HEM is a stunning Scandinavian design brand, that has a large collection of modern tableware to choose from, but this brown egg holder is almost essential. It's the perfect home cafe addition no matter the season.
Once again, electric blue is going to be the ultimate color trend to follow over the next few years. And a modern wall shelf in this striking shade of blue is the ultimate Scandi-inspired decor detail — not to mention the perfect pop of color to any gallery wall or communal space.
If you want to create the best of the environments in your home, the Nuvro candle holder in black aluminium is the ideal way to do it in style. It's peak form with ultimate function, and nothing create a bit of mood and personality in a space than the glow of a candle. Combine it with a wooden coffee table, like Kave's Pirita coffee table, to complete the look.
You can count on HEM to bring the whimsical and colorful details to Scandinavian decor, and this grinder is no exception. Though the natural wood is a true testament to Nordic design, it also comes in a bold black and white striped colorway or a pink and yellow striped pattern.
Incorporating a little Scandi-style decor doesn't have to come in large furniture items — the small details are what make all the difference when decorating. These organically shaped cutting boards are made from solid, FSC™-certified ash and treated with a carbonised finish. They're so stylish that you can adorn your counter with them when not in use.
We love our portable, rechargeable lamps here at Livingetc, especially in the summer months when evenings can be spent lounging outside. Not only would this lamp from ferm LIVING be an incredible addition to your outdoor living space, but you can bring it inside in the colder months as well.
These are just a few pieces to inspire an effortless and refined interior, but there are plenty of other ways to make your home feel more Scandinavian.
An eye for form, a nod to nature, and function at the forefront will guide you on your way to a space with beautiful Nordic notes.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.