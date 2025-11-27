Such an Underrated Place to Shop for Your Home — I Spent Hours Searching Through Fenwick's Decor Section, These Were the 24 Best Things I Found
Asking a stylist for advice just got easier: I handpicked standout pieces from every category — so you don’t have to
Shopping Fenwick’s homeware section can feel overwhelming, with so much to explore, it’s hard to know where to start. I went deep into Fenwick — exploring every corner of the homeware section, to put together a curated edit of pieces that genuinely spoke to me and hoping to make your shopping experience simpler and more inspiring. Materials shift, silhouettes evolve, and styles converse, all designed to inspire you to rethink what belongs in your space.
After a few hours refining the selection, these are the pieces I would personally choose if you asked me for a stylist’s eye on what’s worth bringing home right now. And now they’re yours to discover.
I’ve curated these Fenwick picks to inspire your space, but if you’re after something different — something equally distinctive and perfectly suited to your home, it’s simple. Just reach out directly to Design Lab, and I’d be delighted to create a personalized edit of pieces that feel uniquely yours.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.