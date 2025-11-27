Such an Underrated Place to Shop for Your Home — I Spent Hours Searching Through Fenwick's Decor Section, These Were the 24 Best Things I Found

Shopping Fenwick’s homeware section can feel overwhelming, with so much to explore, it’s hard to know where to start. I went deep into Fenwick — exploring every corner of the homeware section, to put together a curated edit of pieces that genuinely spoke to me and hoping to make your shopping experience simpler and more inspiring. Materials shift, silhouettes evolve, and styles converse, all designed to inspire you to rethink what belongs in your space.

After a few hours refining the selection, these are the pieces I would personally choose if you asked me for a stylist’s eye on what’s worth bringing home right now. And now they’re yours to discover.

I’ve curated these Fenwick picks to inspire your space, but if you’re after something different — something equally distinctive and perfectly suited to your home, it’s simple. Just reach out directly to Design Lab, and I’d be delighted to create a personalized edit of pieces that feel uniquely yours.

You might also want to take a look at fellow Design Lab stylist Iokasti's edit of the best of Selfridges while you're here. And if you’re still hunting for the perfect gift this season, The Fifty: Winter 25 is a carefully curated guide for design-inclined friends and family.



