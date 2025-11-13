The Fifty: Winter 25 — A Design Editor's Edit of the Hottest Holiday Gifts for Any Interior Design Lover on Your List

Our editor-picked list of interior design surprises — from steals to splurges — is guaranteed to indulge those with impeccable taste

various homewares cutout in coloful boxes with yellow circle in the middle with &#039;The 50&#039; text on it
We’re never ones to complain about shopping at Livingetc, and the holidays give us an extra excuse to scour the best brands and boutiques for design-driven gifts. There’s no shortage of tasteful products on the market, but this season we’re also leaning into that sweet spot between taste and theater: beautiful objects that make our eyes light up and make us say wow.

What’s new this year? There’s been a flurry of nostalgic items with a touch of kitsch (especially trompe l'oeil effects, like a jelly-shaped lighter) as well as common objects (from cocktail jiggers to candlesticks) with a stylish twist, making them all the more giftable. Our gift guide includes everyday essentials products (like game-changing glassware that’s virtually unbreakable) as well as playful purchases (like a Bloody Mary cocktail glass with a celery-shaped swizzle stick) guaranteed to lift spirits.

From design-led decor to future-forward tech, we’ve curated a batch of stylish gifts for every design enthusiast on your list.

round mirror that look slike jelly hanging on a yellow wall

Jelly Honey Mirror, Ready To Hang

From a trendy new brand, this joyful mirror was named after the treat it looks like: jelly molds. When light hits the honey-toned rim, it glows (and whoever unwraps it will be glowing, too).

Flamingo Estate candle on silver tray next to green dessert

Prinsesstårta Candle, Flamingo Estate

If you already gifted their wildly popular Roma tomato candle last year, the Prinsesstårta candle also has a cult following, inspired by the Swedish cake that’s trending at hip restaurants all across the country.

CB2 Catchall

Resin Catchall Dish, CB2

Brands are having fun with resin, and this sculptural, swirled catchall might just be the perfect, practical gift (for the person in your life who’s always losing their keys).

HAY Charlotte Serving Platter

HAY Charlotte Serving Platter, Design Within Reach

Massachusetts-based artist Emma Kohlmann has a cult following in Copenhagen, and her line of hand-painted tableware for HAY shows why. Expressive, joyful illustrations — like this wonderfully wonky feline — serve hygge on a platter.

Fable Glassware Set

Fable Glassware Set, Amazon

They aren't flashy, but I bought a set of these thin, ion-toughened (read: very-hard-to-break) glasses and haven't cracked any in over a year. A foolproof gift for the klutz on your list? Fancy that.

