We’re never ones to complain about shopping at Livingetc, and the holidays give us an extra excuse to scour the best brands and boutiques for design-driven gifts. There’s no shortage of tasteful products on the market, but this season we’re also leaning into that sweet spot between taste and theater: beautiful objects that make our eyes light up and make us say wow.

What’s new this year? There’s been a flurry of nostalgic items with a touch of kitsch (especially trompe l'oeil effects, like a jelly-shaped lighter) as well as common objects (from cocktail jiggers to candlesticks) with a stylish twist, making them all the more giftable. Our gift guide includes everyday essentials products (like game-changing glassware that’s virtually unbreakable) as well as playful purchases (like a Bloody Mary cocktail glass with a celery-shaped swizzle stick) guaranteed to lift spirits.

From design-led decor to future-forward tech, we’ve curated a batch of stylish gifts for every design enthusiast on your list.

Jelly Honey Mirror, Ready To Hang From a trendy new brand, this joyful mirror was named after the treat it looks like: jelly molds. When light hits the honey-toned rim, it glows (and whoever unwraps it will be glowing, too). (Image credit: Ready To Hang)

Prinsesstårta Candle, Flamingo Estate If you already gifted their wildly popular Roma tomato candle last year, the Prinsesstårta candle also has a cult following, inspired by the Swedish cake that’s trending at hip restaurants all across the country. (Image credit: Flamingo Estate)

Resin Catchall Dish, CB2 Brands are having fun with resin, and this sculptural, swirled catchall might just be the perfect, practical gift (for the person in your life who’s always losing their keys). (Image credit: CB2)

HAY Charlotte Serving Platter, Design Within Reach Massachusetts-based artist Emma Kohlmann has a cult following in Copenhagen, and her line of hand-painted tableware for HAY shows why. Expressive, joyful illustrations — like this wonderfully wonky feline — serve hygge on a platter. (Image credit: HAY)