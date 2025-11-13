The Fifty: Winter 25 — A Design Editor's Edit of the Hottest Holiday Gifts for Any Interior Design Lover on Your List
Our editor-picked list of interior design surprises — from steals to splurges — is guaranteed to indulge those with impeccable taste
We’re never ones to complain about shopping at Livingetc, and the holidays give us an extra excuse to scour the best brands and boutiques for design-driven gifts. There’s no shortage of tasteful products on the market, but this season we’re also leaning into that sweet spot between taste and theater: beautiful objects that make our eyes light up and make us say wow.
What’s new this year? There’s been a flurry of nostalgic items with a touch of kitsch (especially trompe l'oeil effects, like a jelly-shaped lighter) as well as common objects (from cocktail jiggers to candlesticks) with a stylish twist, making them all the more giftable. Our gift guide includes everyday essentials products (like game-changing glassware that’s virtually unbreakable) as well as playful purchases (like a Bloody Mary cocktail glass with a celery-shaped swizzle stick) guaranteed to lift spirits.
From design-led decor to future-forward tech, we’ve curated a batch of stylish gifts for every design enthusiast on your list.
It’s a statement. It’s a splurge. But these eye-catching and Parisian-made speakers are now available stateside for the first time, only through the gift-savvy MoMA Design Store — they’re loud in all the right ways.
Dare we put more leopard print on this list? We dare. These linen cocktail napkins, with those playful squiggly edges, look rad in Schumacher’s iconic 70s pattern, now totally refreshed in green.
Hotel gift shops are underrated spots for holiday shopping. From a boutique in Houston, this cone-shaped cachimba wood box — crowned by an angelite gemstone with calming properties — is both chic and chakrah-forward.
Whimsy goes well on a dining table, and this Maltese-made jug will make dinner guests chuckle: it makes a gurgling sound as you pour everyone a glass of water.
The Swedish rug maker never misses a step. Its all-new home decor line includes a jacquard leopard-print pillow, a lovely gift for a range of personal styles (designers often say the print is basically a neutral).
If someone in your life could use a little edge, try a hint of chrome. This sculptural object brings the cool metals trend home — in just the right dose (and an even better price).
This clever collab, four years in the making, brings Farrow & Ball’s cult-favorite colors to modernized antique designs. Mail or upload pretty much anything, and they’ll frame it.
Old dogs, long dogs, little dogs — every pooch deserves TLC (hence the rise of pet-driven interior design). These customizable pet steps (say yes to stripes and checks) will get your pooch to their favorite perch safely in style.
I swoon for bold contrasts — and the glossy fuchsia and bordeaux in this Campbell-Rey collab will shine on anyone's coffee table. Plus, lacquer is one of the biggest interior design trends for 2026, if you ask us.
Know someone whose home has an all-white palette? Introduce them to texture. This lamp’s lovely white finish was inspired by Santorini’s cliffside homes, and the mushroom dome adds extra visual interest.
After years of oatmeal minimalism, kitsch is back. This tabletop lighter sparks joy — it's a nostalgic gift for a bar-cart aficionado, a friend with a bad habit, or someone who just loves a laugh.
Even the most basic mixology jigger has an eye-catching silhouette, but this little stocking stuffer adds a touch of midcentury charm to any home bar with its mix of stainless steel and walnut finish.
Maybe we’re biased, but a year-long subscription to Livingetc would look rather smart in this stylish magazine rack. Curved brass and olive green leather — what’s not to love?
Malachite: there’s a fascination with the precious stone coursing through design lately, and these dessert plates are a real treat — not to mention a conversation starter — for the discerning host.
I use my SodaStream every single day, but I haven’t gifted a single one because their plasticky designs are usually… meh. This shiny collaboration with designer Naoto Fukasawa, however, is just missing the gift wrap.
These bottle openers stand upright and are pretty enough to keep on the counter (the colorful pieces are interchangeable, too). There are three in this set — stocking stuffers for your three closest drinking buddies.
As our style editor noted earlier this year, bamboo decor is back (at least in minimalist forms), which will make any photos of loved ones rather trendy in this sleek, gold-plated frame.
This new Bloody Mary glass — with a chic celery swizzle stick — will make any brunch sparkle, but other cocktail-specific glasses are also on the table from this brand (espresso martinis, margaritas, and more). Cheers to that.
It's pricy, but the fluted details on this glass soap bottle makes it a keeper; it’s easily refillable (shh!) once they run out of soap, and before that happens, the tomato scent injects peak summer into long winters.
I can vouch for this espresso maker — I have it in stainless steel — but I'm envious of the Almond Nougat color, made just for Crate & Barrel. For such a large appliance, the neutral tone will bring a quiet, luxurious look to anyone’s kitchen counter.
We’ve seen more interior designers creating meditation spaces, but for those who lack the space for a designated room, this bouclé set can tuck into a corner without — building a temple inside your home.
There are more technical corkscrews out there — but are they cute? Spotted at Shoppe Object, this back-to-basics design is colorful, playful, and totally giftable. Sometimes, simple is best.
The original mushroom table lamp costs over a grand, but this new metal riff, with a similar silhouette and deep colors (green is a standout) makes for a bold gift that won’t break the bank.
For the person in your life who's more playful than formal, this simple candelabra, with its wavy metal design, is all they need to up the ambience (no white tablecloth necessary).