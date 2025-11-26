48 of the Best Things in Selfridges Right Now — According to a Stylist Who Has Spent Hours Deep in the Store’s Homeware Section
A stylist-approved collection from someone who happily gets lost in department stores to spot the pieces worth stopping for
If you’ve ever wandered through Selfridges’ homeware floor and felt a little overwhelmed by the endless shelves of “should I?” pieces, don’t worry — I’ve already done the deep dive for you.
And as a Design Lab stylist, I'm constantly spotting the good stuff. Hours spent exploring every corner, shelf, and stand, later, I’ve narrowed it down to the pieces actually worth bringing home right now. Think coffee tables that instantly elevate your living room, mugs that make your morning ritual feel like a moment, and accessories with just the right amount of flair.
This collection is all about items that stand out in the best way — joyful design, clever details, great quality, and a dose of personality you’ll actually want to show off. If you're ready to refresh your space without overthinking it, consider this your stylish shortcut.
If any of these pieces spark something — or if you want help pulling everything together — I’m always happy to personalize the styling for your home. Send me your requests anytime, and I’ll curate recommendations just for you. Let’s make your space feel as good as it looks.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.