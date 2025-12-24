Aaron Paul's Spanish-Style Mansion Is on the Market — And It Captures One of the Biggest Interior Trends Perfectly, Handpainted Ceilings and All
Here, new and old sit alongside one another perfectly
Perusing celebrity property listings is a double-edged sword. Will we ever be able to live there ourselves? Likely not. But can we steal design ideas from the interiors? Absolutely. And the latest on our list: Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul's stunning Spanish-style home on the edge of Hollywood, which has been listed by Jenna Cooper of Jenna Cooper Los Angeles.
Previously owned by the likes of Robert Pattinson and Tim Curry, it's no surprise that the rich and famous have been enamoured by the home. It's a love letter to Spanish-Californian architecture, and a celebration of the city's natural landscape. Designed and built in the 1920s, there is plenty to enjoy: hand-painted ceilings, original exposed beams, a tiered garden, and wooden balconies.
It's a testament to the many ways in which old can sit beautifully alongside new — an emerging trend in interior design right now specifically — embracing stunning period details, while still feeling like a modern home. So, let's take a look around, shall we?
Finding balance in design is important. Mitigating light and dark, historical and modern, colors and neutrals. And that's something this house does very well. While there are plenty of details and decorative flourishes, it seems to do it all without creating a feeling of overwhelm.
For example, while there is grandeur in the large wooden front door and tiled entryway, relaxed furnishings like a vintage bench and linen throw cushions help to maintain an inviting sense and not seem too serious.
Similarly, the dark wood accents and bannisters are lifted with white walls and a bright stained-glass feature window. Pairing these traditional elements with classic checkerboard flooring really helps to embrace the Spanish influence in the interiors.
One of the most unforgettable features of this house has to be its ceilings, most notably, the curved ceiling of the main bedroom, which appears as if hand-painted with verdure frescoes.
The design is one of the many elements that steep this house in history. Deep olive-green walls are the perfect shade to complement the earthy colors of the ceiling without taking away from its unique beauty.
And then, of course, there are the stunning views from the balcony. Taking inspiration from the Spanish colonial feature of utilizing courtyard and outdoor space, these beautiful French doors not only bring in the Californian sunshine but also make the garden a feature of the indoor living space.
Layers of lush landscaping, rocky steps between terraces, and mosaic walls of Mediterranean tiling allow for hidden patios and seating spaces around the property.
A dramatic water feature runs down the hillside and into a koi pond at the base of the garden, where it's met with beautifully tiled walls and a large seating area.
Comfort and style both find their space in this outdoor seating — perfectly positioned to host. The large stone table is one of those many details in the garden that embrace the natural surroundings. Can you imagine the cocktail party potential this property holds?
Back inside, there's little more I ask for in life than a freestanding bathtub, and here, this house definitely delivers. But the stunning copper bath is not the only standout feature in this main bathroom. Red marble floors and smooth black cabinets make bold design statements but don't overshadow the traditional stone paneling around the room.
A rich red-purple painted hallway leads off from the bathroom and into the dressing room. In here we find a bright teal colored carpet. This bold choice isn't exactly the smoothest of transitions but I must admit, it somehow works. I like the way it juxtaposes the bathroom and creates a clear separation between the spaces.
The light and bright living room is an airy contrast to the deep tones we see in the main suite. But still, the same warmth is carried throughout the house. Again, a gorgeous statement ceiling brings immediate visual interest into the room. The dark-wood, coffered beams are perfectly accentuated by the contrasting smooth white walls.
Despite the antique sconces and statement stone fireplace, modern furnishings help lighten the interiors, without feeling out of place.
Leather and armless are two of the sofa trends we've predicted for seating in 2026, and this living room is a great example of how these styles can blend together. The slouchy, expansiveness of the cream armchairs perfectly balance the more rigid finish of a leather sofa.
This same breezy look is continued to the upstairs hallways, where sheer curtains dress the original window frames. Again, contrasting light fabrics and accessories with dark and traditional features makes great balance and avoids any feeling of confinement that can come with dark ceilings.
In the kitchen, the beautiful dark teal kitchen cabinets contrast excellently with the roughly polished copper backsplash. Matching this with delicate copper hardware on the cupboards gives the whole kitchen a cohesive and considered feel.
The gold and cream floral wallpaper we get a peek at from above the cupboards emphasizes how no corner of the house feels forgotten and design extends from corner to corner. This same pattern continues to the where we find the sideboard, which is painted to match that same teal from the cupboards.
Large doors open up to one of this property's many patios, perfect for alfresco dining in the city's permanent sunshine. And, if outdoor seating is what you want, then this house has more than you could ever need.
