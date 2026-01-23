Yes, it's Paris Fashion Week, but if there's one thing I've noticed in fashion shows in recent times, it's that interior design is playing an increasingly prominent role. Often it's a small touch in the runway design, maybe even just the chairs the front row is sitting on, but for his fall-winter 2026 show for Louis Vuitton Men, Pharrell Williams has pushed the concept to new frontiers.

The set dressing for the TIMELESS Louis Vuitton Men's collection saw the designer create an entire house as a backdrop for the collection. Called DROPHAUS, this pre-fabricated house concept, designed by Pharrell in collaboration with architecture firm Not a Hotel, straddles both futuristic and timeless design, imagining the life of the modern 'Louis Vuitton dandy'.

Furnished with pieces from Pharrell's HOMEWORK furniture, the DROPHAUS contains an actual bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, dining room, lounge, and, of course, a closet, but there was one more unexpected space that stole the show design-wise.

The 'droplet'-shaped house is imagined to be a timeless, enduring design. (Image credit: LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S FALL-WINTER 2026 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved)

While the rest of the fishbowl-esque home is decorated with simple, luxurious neutrals, in one corner, you'll find a 'listening room', decked out with more color, some slick sound equipment, incredible vinyl record storage, and a very exciting seating design.

Listening rooms aren't a new concept, but they're certainly an idea entering the zeitgeist more prominently of late. It's a space with a highly specific function — the dream of audiophiles everywhere — but more importantly, the listening room, especially in Pharrell Williams's imagining, is a dedication to vinyl as physical media.

There is a near-endless list of societal touchpoints that explain why vinyl has such cultural relevance right now, everything from popstars like Taylor Swift introducing new audiences to the medium to streaming services deleting whole TV shows from their platforms, never to be seen again; however, in interior design, there might just be another reason altogether.

The listening room is fitted with floor-to-ceiling vinyl storage. Image credit: LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S FALL-WINTER 2026 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved And if there's anyone I trust to design a listening room, it's Pharrell. Image credit: LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S FALL-WINTER 2026 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

In Pharrell's listening room, vinyl sleeves become decor. Arranged and backlit like an enormous gallery wall of artworks, in this setting, they may do little more than add a few extra Louis Vuitton logos into the set, but the idea of music as a physical way to decorate and personalize a space is an interesting one. How often, after all, do we refer back to our musical preferences as defining elements of our characters?

"Physical media offers a sense of permanence and identity," interior designer Ola Jachymiak-Bigo, founder of Ola Jachymiak Studio, tells me. "The collections tell personal stories and make interiors feel lived-in and expressive. Rather than hiding these items away, clients now want them integrated into the interior architecture, often through open shelving or dedicated listening and reading areas, where they become part of everyday life and the spatial narrative of the home."

It's an interesting way to make your home ultra-personalized. I love the idea that it's such a talking point for guests, too. Imagining the DROPHAUS listening room in a real home, there'd be hours of conversations to be had from the wall storage alone, and that's before you even begin flicking through the vinyl stored behind the record player. And you can't say that for a Spotify playlist.

Here's how you can bring the look home.

I can't, of course, finish this story without acknowledging that incredible sofa design in the center of the room. A moveable, flexing design that can one moment be a flat daybed, and the next a cocooning seat for friends, it reminds me of the design trend for deep, sociable seating we've seen entering homes of late.

That, and of course, that shocking sour lime color, that brings some energy, fun, and joy to Pharrell's interpretation of a listening room.