Every space in this contemporary London home promotes a sense of calm — the color palette of natural, earthy tones that runs throughout brings a grounded softness, together with tactile fabrics that embrace you with open arms at every corner, letting you exhale and unwind.

Designed for a young family of four by Belfast-based interior designer Kathryn Porter, this modern home is a masterclass in blending elegant and understated design. The key was that it was "not too precious," explains Kathryn — instead, it is a home that feels texturally rich and lived-in.

"Rich chocolate and warm oak tones are seen in the woodwork, balanced with caramel and neutral hues in the fabrics, rugs, and stonework," explains Kathryn Porter. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

"We opened up the [home] and carefully zoned the kitchen, dining, and living spaces by introducing a number of beautiful arches," says Kathryn.

These arches not only zone the spaces; they also add interest as architectural details that become as much a part of the home's new story as a reminder of its history.

"The tree is fabulous and adds some vertical interest to the living space," explains Kathryn. "It is an Artificial Japanese Enkianthus from RTFact Flowers." This alternative Artificial Enkianthus Tree at Amazon is 8 feet tall and would make a bold yet sophisticated statement piece. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

It doesn't get much more serene than this cozy living room. The show-stopping potted tree, albeit artificial, reminds me of the work by The Plant Daddies — plant artists who style real plants and trees as pieces of art in the home — it absolutely commands attention in the space, but without taking over.

The pops of greenery also provide an elegant contrast to the otherwise neutral room and help to create the connection to the outdoors.

"If I had to pick just one light fitting, it would have to be the Murano glass chandelier over the dining table, as it’s a real showstopper when you enter the dining space," shares Kathryn. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

The 3.2-meter-long honed travertine dining table, handmade by local artisans, is definitely the standout piece in this home. Anchoring the room, as well as the living, dining, and kitchen areas, it speaks to the natural, grounded essence of the home and represents what the space is for: great big family and friend gatherings to unwind and have fun.

"It took a while to find the perfect slab that was both aesthetically beautiful and also large enough to accommodate our clients' large extended family, but when you find ‘the one’ you just know," says Kathryn.

"Without a doubt, the breakfast nook is my favourite vignette in the whole project," shares Kathryn. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

A banquette seating area of dreams. "We wanted to create an intimate everyday dining space that was both beautiful and family-friendly," explains Kathryn.

"We used this stunning botanical print from Pierre Frey that is reminiscent of an old French tapestry to wrap the curved backrest, along with a washable linen union for the seat cover, which is perfect for sticky hands. I love how the plaster pendant really anchors the space and provides a sculptural element."

Kathryn also used a lot of unlacquered and antique brass lighting throughout the home, "as they age with a wonderful patina," she explains.

The pared-back home office oozes sophistication, with clean lines and a moody color palette, and creates a wonderful contrast to the lighter, airier spaces throughout the rest of the home. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

The epitome of a cozy bedroom — and one of the best rugs I've ever seen. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

"The client's brief for their primary bedroom was that they wanted it to feel calm and serene, so we sourced this rug from 16Ten as it adds the most cozy and sumptuous feel to the space," explains Kathryn.

"This, combined with the muted tones, and by limewashing the whole room, gives a lovely cocooning effect."

The extended headboard is also a thing of beauty; with integrated lighting, it's functional, as well as beautiful.

Scalloped-edged details can be seen throughout the home and along the border of this child's room. Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors Here, the scalloped edge runs across the modern pelmet. Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors

"There is an element of cohesion and balance throughout the home in that every space is grounded in earthy, natural tones, but in the kids' spaces the client definitely wanted to be a bit more playful," explains Kathryn.

"In both the kid’s bedrooms and the playroom, we used whimsical wallpapers and colors that were soft, but that would feed their imaginations."

I am particularly fond of the skirted furniture and bobbin details, which are both modern and playful.

"This project really is a showcase of the expert craftsmanship of bespoke furniture pieces and the organic beauty of natural materials," explains Kathryn. And she's not wrong. The home is a testament to considered, intentional design that gives the homeowners exactly what we all want from our homes: a serene space to retreat to from the chaos of the outside world.

