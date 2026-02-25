"Not Too Precious" — The Designer of This London Home Nailed the Blend of Elegant and Understated Design, With Spaces That Welcome You With Open Arms
Grounded, connected, and lived-in, this contemporary family home invites you to relax and stay awhile
Every space in this contemporary London home promotes a sense of calm — the color palette of natural, earthy tones that runs throughout brings a grounded softness, together with tactile fabrics that embrace you with open arms at every corner, letting you exhale and unwind.
Designed for a young family of four by Belfast-based interior designer Kathryn Porter, this modern home is a masterclass in blending elegant and understated design. The key was that it was "not too precious," explains Kathryn — instead, it is a home that feels texturally rich and lived-in.
"We opened up the [home] and carefully zoned the kitchen, dining, and living spaces by introducing a number of beautiful arches," says Kathryn.
These arches not only zone the spaces; they also add interest as architectural details that become as much a part of the home's new story as a reminder of its history.
It doesn't get much more serene than this cozy living room. The show-stopping potted tree, albeit artificial, reminds me of the work by The Plant Daddies — plant artists who style real plants and trees as pieces of art in the home — it absolutely commands attention in the space, but without taking over.
The pops of greenery also provide an elegant contrast to the otherwise neutral room and help to create the connection to the outdoors.
The 3.2-meter-long honed travertine dining table, handmade by local artisans, is definitely the standout piece in this home. Anchoring the room, as well as the living, dining, and kitchen areas, it speaks to the natural, grounded essence of the home and represents what the space is for: great big family and friend gatherings to unwind and have fun.
"It took a while to find the perfect slab that was both aesthetically beautiful and also large enough to accommodate our clients' large extended family, but when you find ‘the one’ you just know," says Kathryn.
A banquette seating area of dreams. "We wanted to create an intimate everyday dining space that was both beautiful and family-friendly," explains Kathryn.
"We used this stunning botanical print from Pierre Frey that is reminiscent of an old French tapestry to wrap the curved backrest, along with a washable linen union for the seat cover, which is perfect for sticky hands. I love how the plaster pendant really anchors the space and provides a sculptural element."
Kathryn also used a lot of unlacquered and antique brass lighting throughout the home, "as they age with a wonderful patina," she explains.
"The client's brief for their primary bedroom was that they wanted it to feel calm and serene, so we sourced this rug from 16Ten as it adds the most cozy and sumptuous feel to the space," explains Kathryn.
"This, combined with the muted tones, and by limewashing the whole room, gives a lovely cocooning effect."
The extended headboard is also a thing of beauty; with integrated lighting, it's functional, as well as beautiful.
"There is an element of cohesion and balance throughout the home in that every space is grounded in earthy, natural tones, but in the kids' spaces the client definitely wanted to be a bit more playful," explains Kathryn.
"In both the kid’s bedrooms and the playroom, we used whimsical wallpapers and colors that were soft, but that would feed their imaginations."
I am particularly fond of the skirted furniture and bobbin details, which are both modern and playful.
"This project really is a showcase of the expert craftsmanship of bespoke furniture pieces and the organic beauty of natural materials," explains Kathryn. And she's not wrong. The home is a testament to considered, intentional design that gives the homeowners exactly what we all want from our homes: a serene space to retreat to from the chaos of the outside world.
