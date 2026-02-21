The Kitchens I’m Drawn to Right Now All Share One Thing: Wabi-Sabi Decor That Makes a Space Feel Lived-In — Here's My Edit
I’ve always believed kitchens feel better when they’re allowed to breathe — this edit explores how thoughtful, imperfect objects can shape a calmer way of living
The Wabi-Sabi style is rooted in Japanese philosophy, celebrates beauty in imperfection. The idea that objects become more meaningful as they age and gather history. In kithens especially, that mindset feels incredibly relevant right now. Instead of chasing perfection, we're leaning towards spaces that feel honest and lived in.
You see this shift clearly when exploring Wabi-Sabi interiors defined less by decoration and more by atmosphere. The same thinking translates beautifully into kitchens, where everyday objects become part of the visual story rather than something hidden away.
It's rarely about adding more; it's choosing pieces with presence. Handmade ceramics, wood that shows its grain, stoneware with subtle irregularities — objects that feel grounding in the hand and natural within the space.
If this slower, more intentional way of styling a kitchen resonates but you’re unsure where to begin, that’s exactly where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in.
As stylists, we help translate ideas like Wabi-Sabi into real spaces — sourcing pieces that work with what you already own rather than replacing everything. Through our Finds service, we curate a small, thoughtful selection tailored to your home, whether you’re refining a kitchen corner, searching for a meaningful piece, or simply want guidance from a stylist’s eye.
Sometimes all it takes is the right object to change how a space feels — and how you live in it.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.