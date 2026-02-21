The Kitchens I’m Drawn to Right Now All Share One Thing: Wabi-Sabi Decor That Makes a Space Feel Lived-In — Here's My Edit

The Wabi-Sabi style is rooted in Japanese philosophy, celebrates beauty in imperfection. The idea that objects become more meaningful as they age and gather history. In kithens especially, that mindset feels incredibly relevant right now. Instead of chasing perfection, we're leaning towards spaces that feel honest and lived in.



You see this shift clearly when exploring Wabi-Sabi interiors defined less by decoration and more by atmosphere. The same thinking translates beautifully into kitchens, where everyday objects become part of the visual story rather than something hidden away.



It's rarely about adding more; it's choosing pieces with presence. Handmade ceramics, wood that shows its grain, stoneware with subtle irregularities — objects that feel grounding in the hand and natural within the space.



Wabi sabi kitchens often spotlight the natural beauty of timber. (Image credit: GS Architecture x Axel Vervoordt Co)

If this slower, more intentional way of styling a kitchen resonates but you’re unsure where to begin, that’s exactly where Design Lab by Livingetc comes in.

As stylists, we help translate ideas like Wabi-Sabi into real spaces — sourcing pieces that work with what you already own rather than replacing everything. Through our Finds service, we curate a small, thoughtful selection tailored to your home, whether you’re refining a kitchen corner, searching for a meaningful piece, or simply want guidance from a stylist’s eye.

Sometimes all it takes is the right object to change how a space feels — and how you live in it.

