In homes that are full of stuff — and, let's face it, we all have way too much of it — built-in storage is a blessing. It's practical, of course, and versatile: theoretically, you can make it work for any kind of space you have. But too often we forget it can also be beautiful, and a canvas for you to experiment with all sorts of decorative ideas.

From wardrobe doors to open shelving, bespoke storage gives you the chance to play with color, pattern, materials, and textures — and that, rather than being designed to blend in with a room, your storage ideas can actually be the focal point.

So forget bland storage — these designer schemes have been hand-picked to show you just how good-looking built-in storage can be.

1. Wallpaper the Fronts

Bespoke joinery covered in Iksel's Edo Wisteria wallpaper creates a charming wardrobe in this room. (Image credit: Ruth Maria Murphy. Design: Suzie McAdam Design)

Wallpapering the doors of a wardrobe instantly transforms it into something unique, as this room by Suzie Mc Adam Design shows. "This space had to offer a duality for our clients, where they could both work and retreat," says Suzie. "We wanted it to feel light and airy, so opted for pale oak joinery. We chose the wisteria wallpaper to reflect the property’s exterior, which is enveloped by wisteria in spring."

2. Install Sliding Artwork

A clever use of artwork hides a TV in this media room. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Finch Interior Design)

In this space, designed by Finch Interior Design, the client wanted an open-plan lounge that doubled as a media room. "Hiding the TV was central to achieving this, so we designed the joinery with sliding artwork," says founder Nicola Crawford. The featured artwork is by Mary West.

3. Blend It Into the Space

Bespoke understairs joinery blends into the walls with similar colors for a subtle take on storage. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

The space under the stairs was put to good use in this scheme by Owl Design. "We went for all the same tones on the walls and woodwork as it wasn’t a big space," says co-founder Sophie van Winden. "Although we didn’t want to make a feature of the storage, we didn’t want it to be too plain either, so we added full-length curved handles."

4. Add Decorative Details

A fluted finish is an understated detail that adds character to plain joinery. (Image credit: Simon Bevan. Design: Emily Rickard)

Designer Emily Rickard combined two storage solutions in one in this bedroom. "I wanted to add storage without too much visible clutter," she says. "I loved working with Bristol design company Penroe & King, and we used fluted details and wood finishes to create a calm space."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Incorporate Seamless Shelving

A clever mix of sliding panels and open shelves, set against marble, makes this built-in storage feel sophisticated. (Image credit: Luke White. Design: Studio Indigo)

Seamless shelving wraps around a fireplace in this space by Studio Indigo. "The piece of joinery was conceived as a free-standing form, designed to evoke a sense of lightness and floating," says Tyche McCaig, the project director. "Mixed woods in soft grays are arranged in an intricate pattern, complemented by Breccia Suprema marble. Metal inserts refine the geometry and hide sliding panels that reveal a hidden TV above the fireplace."

6. Wrap Joinery Around the Room

Matching joinery and bedroom headboard creates sleek cohesion in this bedroom. (Image credit: Beth Evans. Design: Jill Macnair)

"The clients were keen on continuing the joinery around the walls of the room and wanted a bespoke headboard, too," says interior designer Jill Macnair of this bedroom. The high ceilings, created as part of architecture firm Pensaer’s renovation, meant the cabinets could stretch further than in a standard room.

7. Lean Into Niches

This space makes use of a niche to build in artful alcove shelving. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Uncanny)

Interior design studio Uncanny turned an awkward corner into an excuse to display objets when they added shelving to a niche. "Niches offer a refined way to weave storage seamlessly into the architecture, where form and function meet gracefully," say co-founders Églantine Sicat and Pauline Dellemotte.

8. Flow a Built-In Sofa Into a Bookshelf

Storage moves into furniture in this London project with great flow. (Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin. Design: Studio Iro and McLaren Excell)

Built-in sofas are a key living room trend — so why not combine one with storage for a free-flowing scheme? In this space, Studio Iro and McLaren Excell, who designed the furniture, flowed the corner sofa into a bookshelf that leads to a floor-to-ceiling cupboard, giving each element space without allowing any one piece to dominate.

"The extension of the low storage from the sofa was intended to create a seamless look," says Lucy Currell of Studio Iro. "It enabled the space to feel integrated, as it’s a large area to make feel homely. It was also a practical storage space for books."

9. Add a Tactile Finish

Wardrobes clad in pink fabric add a luxurious finish to this dressing room. (Image credit: Alexander James. Design: Studio Ashby. Styling: Olivia Gregor)

Looking beyond painted joinery to something decidedly softer and, perhaps, more luxurious, Sophie Ashby, founder of Studio Ashby, opted for a fabric finish for the built-in wardrobes of this dressing room.

"This was one of our favorite rooms at a recent west London project we worked on with superstar architect William Smalley," Sophie says. "We upholstered the walls and wardrobes in blush pink Amoir Fou silk moiré from Dedar, and the silk striped pouf makes the dressing room all the more dreamlike."

Though not in silk, this Costellini Stripe Linen Ottoman at OKA gives similar vibes to the pouf in this space.

10. Choose a Mural-Like Wallcovering

Wrapping wardrobes with a mural-like wallcovering is a great way to make storage blend with a room. (Image credit: Lanserring)

Bespoke kitchen and cabinetry firm Lanserring created a dressing room that feels like an immersive experience in this project in London. Built-in wardrobes wrap around the room, dipping inward to create a mirrored niche; a shoe closet is softly lit from the sides and gently blurred from view thanks to textured glass.

Feeling inspired? Here are 10 genius hidden storage ideas that are an elevated way to keep your home free of clutter.