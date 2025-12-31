8 Banquette Seating Design Mistakes to Avoid When Planning Built-ins and What Designers Say You Should Be Doing Instead

Banquette seating is an elegant way to turn an empty space, unused corner, or small alcove in your kitchen into a chic dining area or stylish breakfast nook. As well as utilizing space effectively, bespoke built-in seating can bring comfort, ease, and softness into an area filled with hard surfaces.

If you're employing an interior designer to create your banquette seating, they will know exactly what to do to suit your home, taste, and lifestyle. From specifying the dimensions of the seating to choosing beautiful fabrics, a professional can guide you to make the best decisions.

However, it can be useful to know in advance the banquette seating mistakes people make and what designers say you should be doing instead.

1. Not Angling the Back Slightly

Angling the back of a banquette slightly makes it more comfortable. (Image credit: Yellow London)

Sitting bolt upright when seated for an extended length of time isn't particularly comfortable, yet it's something people can inadvertently insist on with banquette seating. If you are intending to use your banquette seating for relaxed dining in your modern kitchen, designers recommend angling the back slightly with a 'rake'.

"Angling the seat back, by adding a ‘rake’, will make it much more comfortable," says interior designer Beth Dadswell, founder of Imperfect Interiors. "Around 100 degrees is generally comfortable."

"People often forget to put a rake on the back of the banquette, making it uncomfortable," agrees interior designer Nicola Harding, founder, Nicola Harding & Co. "Sometimes a simple, cost-effective solution is to create a banquette that is literally a shelf at seat height. In that case, the 90º wall is fine and should be compensated for by adding lots of squishy scatter cushions and a mattress cushion to the seat.

However, if you are building something with a back, Nicola says, "you should give it a gentle degree, so that you can lean back comfortably. If you have this right, you won’t need loose cushions, giving you a cleaner look."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nicola Harding Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder, Harding & Co Nicola Harding & Co is a London-based interior design studio that creates places, not spaces. Founded in 2007 by British designer Nicola Harding, their portfolio encompasses residential and commercial projects of all shapes and sizes in the UK and abroad.

Beth Dadswell Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder, Imperfect Interiors Founded by Beth Dadswell, Imperfect Interiors is an award winning Interior Design studio based in Dulwich, South East London. Beth and her team create elegant, comfortable and understated homes in London and the surrounding countryside for their clients.

2. Assuming It Should Include Storage Underneath

Leaving space for diners to tuck their legs can be a better option than storage. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Project: Imperfect Interiors)

Those of us who live in cities are used to the 'maximize space' mantra. This means we're often seeking out places for hidden storage ideas in our homes, or making furniture multi-functional where we can. Banquette seating may seem like the ideal place to do this, by creating ottoman seating with storage in the base. However, interior designer Nicola Harding cautions against this.

"People tend to think that they should include storage in banquette seating, but I’d advise only doing this if really necessary," says Nicola. "Firstly, it's awkward to access, and secondly, it compromises the design. Things end up being stashed there and never seen again. Instead, leave it open, so it feels lighter and there is room to tuck your feet under you when you're seated."

3. Seating Not Deep Enough

Deep seats make for a relaxed dining space. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Project: Imperfect Interiors)

In modern kitchens and even small kitchens, banquette seating is often designed to fit into a corner or an alcove, where there may be space constraints. Finding the right balance between accessibility, comfort, and proportion is key.

If the space is tight, it may seem as if the simplest solution is to slice a few centimetres off the depth of the seating, but Beth Dadswell warns that this is not advisable.

"Not making the seat deep enough is a common mistake," she says. "Allow a minimum of 45cm if you are having fixed seat backs, or 50cm if you want loose cushions. The latter is more comfortable and looks more relaxed."

4. Not Making the Seat Wide Enough

Ensure people can slide in an out with ease. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Imperfect Interiors)

As well as being deep enough and angled slightly for comfort, banquette seating in an eat-in kitchen needs to be wide enough to accommodate the number of people you wish to seat. No one wants to feel like they're squished in when dining. So think about how many will regularly be around your table and the likely number of extras when you're entertaining. - and allow enough room for people to get in and out.

"Not making the seating wide enough is easy to overlook," says Beth. "I would generally allow a minimum of 70cm width per person (but less if it's kids) and ideally allow a minimum of 50cm on each side for people to get around the corners of the dining table. And make sure that the dining table has inset or pedestal legs.

"That said, if space allows, I would recommend building the banquette to fit the area or the dining table, rather than for a specific number of bums on seats. Built-ins always look better when they are generous," Beth continues.

5. Don't Let the Legs Be an After Thought

Consider elegant legs on a banquette rather than a solid base. (Image credit: Nicola Harding & Co)

When it comes to the design of a modern banquette, it's easy to get swept up in the most visible aspects, such as the colour and pattern of the seating fabric, cushions, and finishes. But the structural elements are as important, and attention to detail here can ensure your built-in seating is both beautiful and highly functional.

"Don’t let the legs be an afterthought," says Nicola. "Whilst they won’t be seen much, they can add an elegant accent to the design. A simple turned leg works well on banquette seating, and if you are tucking a radiator underneath the seat, they allow air to move around freely."

6. Choosing Impractical Fabrics

Easy clean fabrics are a must, especially if you have children. (Image credit: Marina Hanisch Interiors)

Children have sticky fingers and animated adults can spill Shiraz, so it's important to be able to easily clean fabrics and remove stains from upholstery on your banquette seating. If restaurant-style PVC 'wipe-clean' surfaces aren't your thing, consider hard-wearing faux-leather fabrics and removable covers on seat pads.

"I love integrating a cozy banquette nook in a kitchen whenever the layout allows," says New York-based interior designer Marina Hanisch, founder of Marina Hanisch Interiors. "It instantly warms up the room, adds another layer of materiality, and becomes such a functional spot—especially for young families.

"One mistake I see often is choosing materials for looks rather than durability. For seat cushions, I tend to gravitate toward high-quality vinyls and faux leathers—they mimic real leather beautifully but are much easier to clean and hold up to spills. Then I like to bring in softer, more decorative fabrics for pillows or back cushions to add texture, color, and comfort without sacrificing practicality."

London-based interior designer, Cath Beckett, co-founder of Yellow London, agrees. "We also see people choosing fabrics for banquette seating that are not practical for everyday use. We always recommend performance fabrics or treated natural fibres that can be wiped clean and hold their shape over time."

Cath says another simple tip is "to dress the banquette with loose cushions for comfort but also practicality, as it means you can easily wash the covers or update the style over time without having to reupholster."

Marina Hanisch Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder, Marina Hanisch Interiors Marina Hanisch Interiors is a full-service design firm specializing in high-end residential and commercial interiors. Her distinctive warm modernist style is achieved through a mix of vintage, contemporary and custom pieces. Marina’s methodology always starts with the ideal that design should tell a story and evoke emotion.

7. Uncomfortable Seat Height

Don't forget to factor squishy cushions when working out the best seat height. (Image credit: Balance Interior Design)

There are many variables to consider when designing kitchen seating for a relaxed dining space, and to avoid those banquette seating mistakes. As well as the width and depth of the seating and the angle of the back, the height of the banquette and the distance to the table are important factors too.

"Getting seat height right is essential to creating a dining setup that feels as good as it looks," says Gemma Tucker, founder of Balance Interior Design. "Too low, and you’re left hovering awkwardly over your plate; too high, and your knees end up colliding with the underside of the table. As a rule of thumb, aim for around 26cm of space between the seat and the tabletop to achieve that effortless, ergonomically pleasing balance.

"Don’t forget to factor in the 'give' of the cushion, too. A spring seat will compress more deeply than firm foam, so its finished height needs to be set a little higher. The smartest approach is to collaborate closely with your upholsterer to ensure the final seat height perfectly complements both your table and your chosen cushion construction."

Gemma Tucker Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder, Balance Interior Design Established in 2018 by Creative Director, Gemma Tucker, Balance is an award-winning interior design studio set on the Somerset-Wiltshire border. The company is known for creating pared-back, serene spaces that are in harmony with the people who occupy them.

8. Paired With a Poor Choice of Table

A dining table with inset legs will allow more room for guests to sit comfortably. (Image credit: Paul Massey / Future)

Good design means that each piece in a scheme works harmoniously with the other, practically and aesthetically. So the right dining table size and style is imperative for a cohesive and relaxed dining space.

"Even the most elegant banquette can be undermined by the wrong table," says Gemma. "Designs with bulky corner legs — think traditional four-leg classics—make it awkward to slide in and out with ease. Since banquettes are all about that effortless shuffle along the bench, opt for a table with a central pedestal base to keep the movement fluid and the look beautifully streamlined."

"Proportion is another pitfall," says Marina. "The table and banquette really need to work together — aim for about twelve inches between the seat and the tabletop so there’s enough legroom and people can slide in and out comfortably."

Accessorise Your Banquette Table

OKA Feuille Dish £50 at oka.com Adding a touch of elegance and style to your banquette seating area, this Feuille Dish is a statement on its own or with delicate blooms inside to brighten the dining area. NEXT Grey N. Premium Marble Tea Light Candle Holders £26 at Next UK Nothing screams luxury more than a well-lit banquette seating area. These Premium Marble Tea Light Candle Holders from NEXT come in a handy set of two and will certainly elevate the look and feel of your late-night parties. H&M Small Wooden Tray £9.99 at H&M (US) Serve your guests in this lovely wooden tray from H&M. Made from 100% mango wood, this piece is perfect for sharing your favorite snacks or even creating an unstoppable charcuterie board

FAQs

What Is the Best Shape Table for Banquette Seating?

This obviously depends on the size of your banquette seating and where it is located, such as along a wall, or in a corner or alcove. In larger spaces, a rectangular or oval table is best; however, a square or round table can work well in an alcove or small corner.

When choosing a dining table, the position and size of the legs will matter as much as the shape of the tabletop.

"If your banquette is to have a dining table against it, ensure the table has the legs set well in," says Nicola Harding. "This is so that your legs don’t clash with the table legs when seated or when moving in and out."

By taking the above advice from interior designers into account, you can work out what is feasible in your kitchen or dining room and avoid making any banquette seating mistakes. When designed for maximum function and style, banquette seating can add comfort, character, and style to an eat-in kitchen or dining area.