Forget Chairs — This Dining Room Seating Trend Takes Your Space From Casual to Comfortable, Convivial, and Curated

From rustic wooden ladder-backs to bistro-style designs fashioned from colorful metal, dining chairs are a staple piece of furniture — they’re practical, they’re available in countless different styles, and, for the most part, they’re comfortable. So why are interior designers increasingly forgoing them, or at least using them in tandem with other seating solutions around a table?

Banquettes, freestanding sofas, and even low stools tap into the rise of a dining room trend that makes the space go from simply conversational to luxe and clubby. These alternate perches create an environment that encourages gathering and intimacy. “It’s a way of creating a dining space that feels intimate, cocooning, and a little bit indulgent,” agrees Simpson & Voyle’s Angela Simpson.

So, sit back as interior designers reveal how to bring this dining room seating trend home, just in time for party season, and so right for the mood of entertaining now.

1. Get Comfortable

A dining sofa invites guests to linger at the table, creating an intimate experience. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens)

Sofas are increasingly making the journey from the living room into the dining room, with designers using 'dining sofas' to create spaces that feel welcoming rather than ones reserved for special occasions.

“A sofa softens the whole atmosphere of a dining space and immediately makes it feel more inviting,” explains interior designer Laura Stephens. “Naturally deeper and more comfortable than traditional dining chairs, they encourage people to sit around the table longer without feeling restless.”

“As well as adding warmth, color, and texture, an upholstered sofa is a real space saver as you’re replacing several chairs with one long, generous seat with no legs to navigate, no awkward gaps, and no chairs constantly needing to be tucked in,” adds Laura. "This creates a cleaner line around the table and a much calmer visual look.”

OKA Camaret Dining Bench in Charcoal £497 at oka.com Charcoal linen upholstery gives this antique-style bench plenty of contemporary design points.

2. Slide In

A custom banquette creates restaurant-style vibes in any dining space. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Simpson & Voyle)

“There’s an underlying shift towards spaces that ooze comfort and atmosphere,” says Angela Simpson, co-founder of interior design studio Simpson & Voyle. “A banquette invites people to scoot in and sit closer together, closing the distance and formality that traditional dining chairs create.”

“Banquette seating makes for incredibly inviting social spaces, and our clients are increasingly responding to the meaningful sense of place that they create,” she reveals. “They have this wonderful duality where they can feel nostalgic and classic, but also incredibly modern if they’re upholstered in a contemporary fabric.”

If you’re installing a new banquette into a dining space, consider tailoring the height and depth of the seat for maximum impact. A taller backrest can add a sense of architectural drama while also creating a more cocooning feeling. And don't think it has to be a custom, built-in job either; did you know you can buy banquette seating 'off the shelf' these days?

Angela Simpson Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Simpson & Voyle Angela’s studio draws on her and co-founder Laura’s connection to the worlds of theatre and fashion to create contemporary spaces with a focus on storytelling.

3. Pull Up

Stools may be versatile, but that doesn’t mean they have to be any less permanent. (Image credit: Nutsandwoods)

Stools are one of the most adaptable seating choices, with interior designers using them to create spaces that feel pared-back but no less intentional. “I love them,” concurs Philipp Roessier from Berlin-based furniture label Nutsandwoods. “There’s something liberating about them, as they don’t have a fixed orientation or arms that get in the way.”

“They’re versatile as you can just pick them up and move them wherever you need,” he adds. “Place them by the window for morning coffee, pull them up to the table when guests arrive, or even use them as additional side tables.”

To avoid a dining table with stools from looking and feeling like a compromise, choose a design made from high-quality materials. “We handcraft pieces made from solid oak and aluminium, using oil to reveal the wood’s character rather than hiding behind veneers or synthetic finishes,” says Philipp.

4. Claim a Corner

Custom-made, built-in seating can make the most of awkward architectural quirks. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: A New Day Design Studio)

“A built-in seating solution not only allows you to maximize space in a way loose dining chairs can’t, it anchors a space and makes it feel designed rather than simply furnished,” says Andrew Griffiths from A New Day Design Studio.

Custom carpentry is an ideal fix for dining spaces with awkward architecture. “Corners are traditionally dead zones for chairs, as they’re awkward to navigate,” he adds. “With a built-in banquette, the corner often becomes the most coveted spot.”

“Our clients are increasingly asking for these solutions, because they offer a more convivial use of a space, whether for a quick breakfast or a long dinner with friends,” he says. “Built-in seating just creates somewhere that people naturally gravitate to.”

Andrew John Griffiths Social Links Navigation Founder, A New Day Design Studio Andrew founded his boutique interior design practice to create spaces that uplift and inspire. Livingetc has marked him as a “must-watch British design talent”.

5. Take the Bench

Benches can be soft, utilitarian, or luxe, depending on the material they’re made from. (Image credit: Gregory Kewish. Design: Nuhut)

“Dining benches create a convivial moment not only at the table, but for seating too,” explains Gregory Kewish from Nuhut. “They’re simple, which can divide opinion, but they really offer that shared experience. It helps that you can fit more people on benches than individual chairs, even if it’s a squeeze.”

They’re a sensible option for spaces that serve different purposes: they’re streamlined, especially compared to several bulky chairs, and therefore create less visual clutter. “They store very nicely under the dining table, too,” agrees Gregory.

Benches also offer the opportunity to layer materials in a space, allowing it to feel more curated. In this project, the benches are made from off-cuts of the same cross-laminated timber the house itself is made from. Many design retailers offer benches made from stained wood, grainy leather, and sleek metal, too.

Neptune Arundel 4 Seater Oak Dining Bench £795 at Neptune This dining bench is a smart option for busy tables: while it supposedly seats four, we bet you can fit an extra person comfortably.

6. Frame the View

Window seats can save space and create a ‘wow’ moment in a room. (Image credit: Megan Taylor. Design: 2LG Studio)

Window seats, often associated with a romantic, traditional look, are enjoying a modern revival. “They fell out of favor, but they’ve become a desirable design feature now,” reveal Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead from 2LG Studio. “Clients are increasingly requesting them as a way to make the most of their space.”

“They offer a feeling of restaurant dining, with a sense of added comfort,” the pair explains. “A window seat also allows upholstery fabric to be introduced to a space, allowing you to lay pattern and color into the scheme.”

As a plus, window seats are an excellent choice in dining spaces where square footage is tight. “By bringing a table directly into the window area, you reduce the space it takes up in a room, helping to solve layout issues without sacrificing any level of luxury.”



Whether you opt for a corner dining bench or prefer the softer style of a dining sofa, it’s clear that the trend for alternative seating solutions in the dining room can make your space feel cozier, comfortable, and more convivial.

Got your seating sorted? Then look to your wider space and make sure you’re not making any of these atmosphere-draining dining room mistakes.