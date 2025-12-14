5 Things Interior Designers Always Include in Eat-in Kitchens to Help Hide the Mess When Hosting

Due to the must-have open-plan layouts we’ve all come to notice work so well, kitchens often include the sociable concept, especially with large families, and the casual ease of cooking and socialising simultaneously, it’s high on the priority list.

Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director, Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio, explains in more detail, “Eat-in kitchens are everywhere right now because they fit the way we actually live. The kitchen isn’t just a place to cook anymore. It’s where kids spread out homework, friends perch with a glass of wine, and family life naturally gathers,” relatable? I think so. Lisa continues: “An eat-in layout makes the space feel like the true heart of the home, blending practicality with connection.” People want kitchens that are open, social, and flexible, and eat-in setups deliver all three without a fuss.

However, when you’re thinking about those kitchen hosting dos and don'ts in space like this, certain elements are key to making it work that extra bit better, keeping mess to a minimum and zoning stations, whether it be visually obvious or not, to psychologically guide everyone around the parts of the kitchen, whether they’re hosting, helping or simply waiting for the feast. “You want it to feel effortlessly chic, even if you’re mid-chaos behind the scenes,” says Lisa, a feeling we are all familiar with.

1. Breakfast Cupboard

Lighting positioned within the breakfast cupboard ensures the storage reaches a new level of luxury and satisfaction everytime you open the doors. (Image credit: Humphrey Munson)

Beginning with the much-loved breakfast nook, which seems to have made a huge comeback in recent years, designers agree that a dedicated breakfast cupboard can transform the rhythm of a busy household. “If space allows, a hidden breakfast nook (even a slim one) is worth its weight in gold,” says Lisa, “Think a pocket-door breakfast cupboard where the toaster, coffee machine, cereal boxes, and all the daily packaging can live out of sight. It’s an investment, but it instantly makes the kitchen feel calmer when people are over.”

What makes the breakfast cupboard so appealing is its adaptability; the interior can be designed entirely around your morning routine, from the appliances you reach for first to the snacks or cereals you all go through day-to-day. The goal is efficiency, but the best thing of all, “You can close the doors behind you, concealing all the mess and clutter until it’s time to tidy,” says Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley Kitchens.

It's key that the hidden storage is also smart. Tom recommends using lighter racking or baskets for cereals and bread, while sturdy oak shelving is perfect for holding the weight of jars and tins. “This efficient storage solution ensures that everything you need is within easy reach yet neatly tucked away,” he says. Thoughtful planning here ensures the space works hard for you, capturing all the everyday clutter and allowing it to be closed off when not in use.

Lisa Hensby Founder & Creative Director of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio Lisa Hensby Interior Design & Build is a full-service studio known for delivering understated luxury from concept through to completion. Lisa began her career in interior design and quickly made a name for herself with a signature style that’s both refined and relaxed, paired with an intuitive sense of how people truly want to live. Just three years after launching her business, rising client demand led Lisa to expand her services to include everything from structural works to final styling – indoors and out.

Tom Howley Creative Design Director, Tom Howley Tom Howley has established an exceptional reputation, where attention to detail and superb British craftsmanship are second to none. Tom has collated a team of skilled designers, drawing on many years of experience in cabinetry and bespoke furniture to create concepts with original features tailored to suit the individual needs and aspirations of each client.

2. Scullery

A little peep through to the back kitchen is noticeable, yet homely and comforting, a great help when hosting! (Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

Speaking of concealed storage, the same principles that make a breakfast cupboard so effective can actually be applied across the whole space. Designers are seeing a growing demand for sculleries or dirty kitchens, especially in homes with generous kitchen-dining spaces where entertaining is s priority. “A scullery acts as a dedicated ‘working zone’, a place for prep, mess and the appliances you don’t want on show,” says Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways. It allows the main kitchen to remain calm and presentable when hosting. Emily explains how dishes can be stacked out of sight, and small appliances such as mixers, air fryers that aren’t always in use can be stored or left plugged in and used in this space.

“The key advantage is that a scullery supports the social aspect of an eat-in kitchen. Guests can gather around the island or dining table while the behind-the-scenes tasks happen discreetly out of view. For many clients, it becomes the secret to maintaining a truly effortless space, no last-minute panic to clear surfaces and no disruption to the atmosphere of the room,” explains Emily.

Lisa agrees, “If you’ve got the room, this is a game-changer for hosting. It gives you somewhere to stash cooking clutter, serving platters, and even dirty plates. The result? You can sit with your after-dinner coffee and chat without staring at a mountain of mess."

Emily Newmarch Design Consultant at Kitchens by Holloways Emily is a design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, a design and build company who create bespoke kitchens and thoughtfully planned interiors. Known for their holistic approach, the team considers not just the kitchen but the overall layout—whether it's a single room, an open-plan space or an entire home—to deliver beautiful, functional designs that enhance everyday living.

3. A Multi-level Island

This modern chic kitchen is perfect for having a few friends over for a glass or two (Image credit: Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio)

A kitchen island, actually forget that, a multi-level kitchen island with the higher tier nearest the seating area can be a real game changer when featured in an eat-in kitchen. “A quiet hero — that raised lip subtly screens your prep zone made up of chopping boards, pans, half-finished plates, and all the while the cook still feels part of the conversation, says Lisa.

It also creates a natural landing strip for drinks and nibbles without cluttering the working surface. The discrete change in level physiologically affects people and their roles in the kitchen.

4. Banquette Seating

Banquette seating provides that bar/restaurant feeling we all love. (Image credit: Davonport)

In an eat-in kitchen, the main objective is always to keep a calm atmosphere while the practical work of cooking carries on without any drama in the background.

One of the most effective ways to achieve this is with built-in banquette seating, Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport, suggests. “We design these slightly lower than the island so the dining area feels softer and more comfortable, and we almost always position them facing out towards the garden or living space rather than back towards the main prep zone,” Richard explains, through this positioning, you get a clearer sightline, a stronger connection with the rest of the room and also your guests aren’t looking directly at the working mess.

As a bonus, the seating base can also house hidden storage. Richard recommends using it for tableware or linens, which means the table can stay set and ready to use without clutter creeping onto the counters.

5. Walk-in Pantry

Store your everyday essentials in these handy storage spaces. (Image credit: Davonport)

Walk-in pantry ideas have certainly gained momentum during the last few years, and homeowners are embracing the beauty in their everyday kitchen essentials rather than shying away from it. In fact, it feels as though we are all beginning to realise that these spaces deserve to be celebrated, not concealed.

A pantry is an incredibly practical place to store dry goods, snacks, and bulk-bought products, but it’s now becoming an extension of the kitchen design story, and with thoughtful shelving, lighting, and even some styling, it can be just as attractive as the main kitchen.

Even if the goal is to keep certain things out if the way the pantry is not anything to hide or apologize for. Instead, it portrays a well-designed home balancing real-life function with visual calm. The result is a hardworking space that alleviates the pressure on the cook, makes organisation effortless, and still looks good enough to leave the door ajar.

When it is planned properly, Richard suggests it becomes the engine room of the kitchen and keeps the eat-in side completely composed. “A good pantry can take far more than tins and dry goods; we often integrate a bottle fridge, prep space, and even a secondary dishwasher so plates can be stacked straight out of sight during a meal.”

Tom Howley suggests they are also the perfect spot to allow the homeowner to experiment with design and decor. “As these spaces are often tucked away, homeowners see them as places where they can let their personality and creativity shine,” he says.

One way to do this is through contrasting colours and finishes. Tom advises, “Choose finishes for the external and internal cabinetry that work together to create a contrast, whether subtle or striking. If your cabinetry is deep green or soft black, choose a smoky wood finish for the internal shelving for a stylish edge. If your cabinetry is crisp white or cream, you could opt for a contrasting warm oak finish for the racks and shelving within, or a dark worktop.”

FAQs

Why Have Eat-in Kitchens Become so Popular?

Entertaining should be fun, not stressful, for everyone, including the cook, and now we’re all leaning towards the open-plan kitchen-dining space. Creating different areas within the space gives you options for display, serving, and prep. An eat-in kitchen supports the way we want to live.

Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens, suggests that nowadays, there is something so convivial about open spaces and freestanding kitchens. “They have a bar/restaurant vibe which puts friends and relatives in the mood, and there is no better feeling than hosting a fabulous party where everyone wants to stay all night!”

As our homes continue to shift towards open-plan layouts and easy, sociable living, it’s not surprising that the eat-in kitchen has become the modern family’s favourite place to gather. Once you’ve got everything in place, it should naturally work to your advantage — dinner will be cooking while homework unfolds, friends popping over for a glass or two and some nibbles, all the while you’re able to get on and involve them, even when you need to crack on with the daily kitchen chores. It’s a beautiful blend of practicality and connection that leaves both sides feeling comforted.

What truly seems to make the difference in today’s eat-in kitchen is the quiet choreography taking place behind the scenes. From the subtle breakfast cupboard to the island designs that quietly shield the kitchen zones, the hidden details support the calm that everyone else can see. The experts agree that the magic lies in the storage, all of which is accessible in an instant and concealed just as fast.