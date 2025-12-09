5 Simple and Easy Ways to 'Un-Update' an Ugly Modern Kitchen in a Period Home

If you're anything like me, just the thought of a contemporary, white, high gloss kitchen in a gorgeous, Victorian-style home is enough to bring tears to your eyes.

It's one of the greatest crimes in modern design, and at one point, it seemed to sweep the nation. For inexplicable reasons, some sort of mass delusion entered the brains of homeowners and convinced them that the one thing their beautiful period property needed above all else was a soulless, builder-grade modern kitchen. Sorrow of sorrows, a travesty to end all travesties (am I being too dramatic?), as a result, we've been left with countless homes zapped of all personality. Those lovely little period features we're all obsessed with? Plastered over, or worse, removed in entirety.

Luckily, though, this disaster is thoroughly remediable, so long as you know the right tricks. And if anyone is familiar with those, it's our experts. We asked them to share their secrets, so you can finally give your period property the kitchen it deserves. Bye-bye plastic, hello personality.

The Most Common Offences in Modernized Kitchens

Bringing in dark, moody tones and rich textural elements will instantly help to reinvigorate your kitchen. (Image credit: Patrick Biller. Design: Celia Bryson Design. Styling: Darina Bellini)

So, let's start with how to identify the issue at hand. There are some clear tell-tale signs that your kitchen has been victim to a drastic makeover, and not for the better.

"The biggest misstep is when a kitchen overhaul completely ignores the character of the home, replacing it with a stark, clinical space of bright white high-gloss kitchen cabinets, bulky appliances, and cold, harsh lighting that feels disconnected from the rest of the house," says Fiona Ginnett, Co-Founder at HØLTE.

Another giveaway is awkward, disjointed features that feel incongruous with the rest of the home, which can be particularly obvious in homes that have otherwise not gone through too many major changes.

The Brownstone Boys are experts in this field, dedicated to restoring the historic beauty and inherent personality in period homes. They tell me, “One of the biggest missteps we see is a renovation that wipes away the home’s original character. High-gloss cabinetry, overly modern fixtures, or cold finishes can feel out of sync with a brownstone or prewar space and make the kitchen feel disconnected from the rest of the home."

1. Spruce Up the Cabinets

All-white doesn't always have to be stark; this kitchen shows how to do it in a way that still feels soft and welcoming. (Image credit: deVOL)

One of the most significant changes you can make to your kitchen is giving your kitchen cabinets a quick spruce. This one feature can completely transform the look of your entire space, and it doesn't always need to be a super costly venture.

"If your kitchen is wood, you can always paint it," begins Helen Parker, from deVOL. "However, the reality is it is most likely to be a manmade finish and therefore not so easy to change the color."

Even if your kitchen has been cursed with the laminate cabinets of your nightmares, there's still plenty of room for you to tweak and adjust the space. "But if you are still keen to update your kitchen, then there are lots of things you can do before deciding to rip out all your cupboards and start again," Helen notes.

"Before you begin spending too much money, be sure the cupboards are in good shape and worthy of a do-up, because, however hard you try to make something look better, if it is too far gone to save, it's better to wait and replace it when money allows you to," Helen explains further. "As the saying goes, ‘you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear’, but you most certainly can update a decent but boring kitchen."

2. Follow the Existing Architecture

Natural materials and soft tones let the architecture do the talking in this gorgeous period home. (Image credit: OWN London)

The best thing about renovating a period home is that the bare bones will offer you plenty of inspiration and architectural ideas to go off of. In fact, when you're beginning the process of restoring your modern kitchen to its former glory, the most effective way to do so is by drawing on the original architectural features your home has retained.

When tasked with the restoration of an overly modernized kitchen in a period home, Fiona's client had requested "a kitchen that felt softer, more contextual, and tactile."

To achieve this 'soft kitchen' look, Fiona says, "We started by really looking at the home’s architectural language, paying attention to its mouldings, openings, and natural rhythms, from the beautiful ornate fireplace next to the kitchen to the way the house sits by the sea in Folkestone. The cabinetry was designed to follow these lines rather than fight them."

The key to a thoughtful and sensitive renovation lies in this approach - let your kitchen follow naturally on from your home, as opposed to imposing a new style upon the existing property.

3. Reintroduce Some History

Embracing more traditional appliances and antique furniture can also help to reintroduce this sense of history and character. (Image credit: Alexander James. Design: Christian Bense. Kitchen: Blakes London)

As much as following the existing architecture can be a huge help, the problem with many period properties made modern is that, at some point along the line, someone decided it would be a good idea to bid goodbye to those gorgeous architectural features.

But, even when this is the case, it doesn't mean that all hope is lost. In fact, it just gives you the space to reintroduce all that character yourself.

The Brownstone Boys say, “We always start by identifying what historic details we can reintroduce — moldings, traditional cabinet profiles, and softer, heritage-inspired finishes."

Researching whether your home is Victorian, Georgian, or Edwardian, identifying the common features of the period, and finding ways to reintroduce them, can be a beautiful and rewarding process, allowing you to reestablish a connection between your home and its history.

"The goal is to restore warmth and character while still giving the homeowner the function of a modern kitchen," they explain.

4. Prioritize Texture and Tone

"We brought in crafted joinery and layered textures, pairing the tactile European Oak with the earthy matte of Fenix Castoro Ottawa, and adding solid brass handles for a timeless handcrafted touch. The result is a calm, inviting space that feels considered, layered, and completely at home," says Fiona. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: HØLTE)

"For a kitchen that feels grounded, calm, and timeless, it’s all about warmth and texture," says Helen. Which is exactly why those flat, glossy all-white kitchens look so out of place in a period property.

For materials that will bring back that warmth and cozy feeling, Helen suggests, "European Oak joinery brings natural movement and a sense of life, while Fenix Castoro Ottawa adds an earthy, matte surface that feels modern without being cold." Metal finish trends that highlight texture will also help in this endeavor. Helen says, "Solid brass handles give a subtle, lasting detail that will age beautifully over time."

Generally, try to prioritize earthy color palettes and natural materials. "More broadly," says Helen. "Think light to mid-tone timbers, soft-grained stone or terrazzo, matte finishes, and textured accents like ceramics, and warm metals. These are the materials that help 'un-update' a kitchen and really bring back that all-important character, comfort, and a sense of home."

5. Give the Lighting a Refresh

Simple, hanging lights like these can bring a vintage-feel to your home. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Another relatively easy update to make that can have a surprisingly drastic effect on your space comes from a simple kitchen lighting upgrade.

Jennifer Fordham, from Pembrook Interiors, knows the importance of this trick. She says, "Update the feature lighting (chandeliers, island pendants, etc.) to harmonize with the home's style instead of the modern kitchen." Think about the shapes and materials used in the period your home was built in, and try to lean into that.

But, don't limit the change solely to the light fitting; the bulbs you use can have just as much impact on your space, if not even more.

"Another important and simple remedy is adjusting the temperature (Kelvin) of the lighting," Jennifer adds. "In a residential environment, we use 2500-3000 Kelvin lighting, nothing higher. Without guidance, a contractor might install 5000 Kelvin lighting in a new kitchen, creating a harsh feel that exacerbates the disconnect with the rest of the home."

Plus, your lighting upgrade doesn't have to be drastic. As Helen says, "The final flourish in your makeover could be to replace your lighting, maybe not all of them, as this is a big job and will involve electrics and money. Just buy a rechargeable light for your kitchen table, or a plug-in light to hang on your new brass rail. This may seem like a lot of jobs, but just do one or two to begin with a see the difference it makes."

Renovating a period property can feel like a balancing act, carefully trying to maintain the home's history while still wanting it to feel modern enough for everyday life. If you need some inspiration, just take a look through these gorgeous converted properties.