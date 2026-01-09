Do you feel like your kitchen could do with a bit of a zhuzh? Perhaps you've found yourself down a Pinterest rabbit hole, searching for ideas to take your space to the next level, and then been promptly brought back down to earth when you realize your wallet won’t stretch quite as far as you’d like it to. I get it.

As someone who spends much of their day admiring beautiful kitchens and talking to designers about the latest looks and how to incorporate them into a scheme, I am totally guilty of a wish list that’s too long and not in line with what my bank manager might deem sensible. But, don’t fret, where there’s a will, there’s a way. If replacing your kitchen cabinets isn’t quite in the budget for 2026, why not work with what you’ve got instead?

It’s actually something designers do when faced with both spatial and budget challenges, as they explained that using the units that are already there pushes for more creative thinking on how the space could be revitalized — plus, keeping and reworking existing furniture is a sustainable route too.

“I recently did this at a project in Fulham, London, where the client didn’t have the budget for a full new kitchen," says interior designer Amy Stoddart. "We refreshed the space by painting the existing cabinets, updating the handles, replacing the worktops, changing the floor tiles and adding a freestanding pantry/bar on the opposite side of the room to increase storage.

“It completely transformed the space, saved a significant amount of money and was far more sustainable than a full replacement.”

It definitely has me wondering whether this approach could actually be the future of kitchen design — refurbishing and reusing rather than always buying new. Whether you’re looking to update your kitchen cabinets to up your eco credentials or to save some cash, I asked the experts for their best ideas to introduce a new style to a space..

1. Repaint Your Kitchen Cabinets

Say yes to bold shades for a truly personal, colorful kitchen design. (Image credit: YesColours)

Updating your kitchen cabinet color will instantly change the look and feel of the space, renewing the look of old woodwork and creating a fresh focal point. You could transform a light, airy gloss kitchen into a moody, cocooning part of your home, or introduce a bold color accent to introduce your unique personality.

“Rich navy blues and forest greens continue to be a popular hue for the kitchen and work well for industrial styles or more traditional Shaker kitchens, says Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International) at Benjamin Moore. “But for a more pared back choice, over the last few seasons we have seen a growing interest in the brown color family across both fashion and interiors, offering a softer alternative to traditional dark neutrals of black and gray.”

Aside from the color, the paint has to be durable — one whose combination of polymers makes it extremely resistant to culinary and other domestic stains. “Eggshell is one of the most popular finishes offering low levels of sheen for a smart contemporary finish; however, satin finishes are durable enough to wipe away finger marks or stains to ensure a long lasting and fresh look for the busier households” says Helen.

Solid wood units are an obvious choice for repainting kitchen cabinets, but with the right formula, you can also paint over laminate, melamine and gloss finishes. You’ll need to spend time thoroughly preparing the surface for painting to ensure professional results.

“Make sure the paint is properly stirred, working around the bottom of the tin in order to ensure color and viscosity consistency," says Richard Bradley, UK head of marketing for V33. "It’s best to paint the angles, moldings and joints of the cabinets first. Do not start the second coat while the first one is drying.”

Amy Stoddart Interior Designer and Founder of Amy Stoddart Studio Amy’s design approach is characterized by a refined aesthetic that seamlessly blends elegance with practicality. She creates layered, sophisticated spaces that balance texture, color, and form, always with a focus on craftsmanship and timeless appeal. Whether working with contemporary or heritage properties, her designs feel considered, curated, and effortlessly livable.

Helen Shaw Color Expert Helen Shaw is a color expert and the international marketing director at paint brand Benjamin Moore. Helen and her husband Craig are the founders of Shaw Paints, acquired by Benjamin Moore in 2020.

2. Swap Out the Handles

New handles can be a simple way to upgrade your cabinets and elevate your kitchen scheme. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

Swapping out your kitchen cabinet handles and drawer pulls is arguably the quickest kitchen cabinet upgrade. Not only will they change up the aesthetics, they’ll bring a new design language to your space.

“Handles influence how a door opens, how weight is transferred through the hand, and how the material quality of the room is understood,” says Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel. “New handles can correct dated proportions, introduce a cleaner line, or add definition to doors that have started to look flat or worn.”

How do you choose the right hardware? Look closely at the architecture of the units. “Shaker doors sit comfortably with a structured handle, while contemporary slab fronts can take something more refined or linear. If the kitchen already has a strong material presence such as a veined worktop or expressive timber grain, a simpler handle often fits better,” Gareth explains.

“The starting point is always scale. Handles that are either too slight or too dominant can fight against the lines of the cabinetry. If you match the grip length to the width or height of the door, the whole elevation settles visually,” adds Gareth. “Where existing drill holes dictate placement, choose a design that feels intentional at that center-to-center rather than trying to disguise it.”

Richard Bradley UK Head of Marketing for V33 Over a career spanning more than 15 years in the surface coatings industry Richard Bradley has considerable expertise in the world of paints.

Gareth Hull Design Lead at Hendel & Hendel Gareth is the design lead at hardware brand Hendel & Hendel. He seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics for the brand’s collections.

3. Add Texture and Trim

Introducing more textural finishes is another way to refresh your space whilst also adding more depth. (Image credit: Blakes London)

You could alter your kitchen cabinet doors by adding molding, trim or panelling. While potentially more labor intensive depending on the complexity of your choices, the scope for dramatically changing the style of interior is huge.

By applying new additions to some doors and not others, for example only on a bank of tall units, a larder door or either wall or base cabinets, you’ll create a focal point.

“If you have a matt-lacquered slab door, adding panelling or applied molding is an easy and effective way to elevate it. The key is correct preparation and priming, so I’d recommend involving a specialist to ensure durability,” advises Amy.

4. Change Up the Door Finish

Changing up even a section of kitchen cabinets in a contrasting style will instantly refresh the space — and this pop of orange lifts this otherwise neutral space. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: HØLTE)

If you’re a keen DIY-er with patience on your side, stick-on vinyl wraps are another way to upgrade your kitchen cabinets. While the wraps work best on flat, slab doors, it is possible to use them for Shaker-style fronts by applying the vinyl in sections, first on the inside panel and then the outer edges.

“Try using different effects for your top and bottom cupboards, for example, a wooden effect at the bottom and a plain color for the top cabinets or vice versa,” suggests Sara D’Souza, content strategist and creator at Frenchic Paint.

Durable and easy to clean, vinyl wraps can last for years on kitchen doors as they don’t come under the same type of wear and tear as surfaces such as tabletops and countertops.

“Be careful with steam from kettles, so don’t boil a kettle directly below the door as the steam may start to lift the adhesive,” says Sara. “Always ensure the doors are wrapped the whole way around the edge from front to back to avoid it lifting.”

5. Replace the Door Fronts

These bottom cabinets give this space such a sophisticated finish — and very on-trend. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

“Replacing only the door and drawer fronts in a kitchen strikes the perfect balance: it’s sustainable, cost-effective, and lets you create a kitchen that feels very personal, without the upheaval of a full renovation,” says Fiona Ginnett, Co-Founder of HØLTE.

“Fundamentally, the kitchen layout needs to stay largely the same. As soon as you start removing, modifying, or replacing multiple cabinets, costs and complexity increase, making this approach less viable. The first step is to find a fitter or joiner who can carry out the work,” advises Fiona.

There’s also no need to stress about matching everything perfectly. Mixing tones or materials across upper and lower cabinets can create a layered look that feels fresh and a little unexpected. “Darker and red timbers, such as cherry and sapele, are increasingly popular, along with warm shades like burgundy, terracotta, beige, and rich yellow,” says Fiona.

Timber veneer finishes are increasingly in demand, too. “People are leaning into warmth, natural texture and a sense of timelessness in their kitchens, and timber veneer offers all of that while remaining incredibly versatile,” says Freya Gibbons, senior kitchen designer at HUSK.

So long as your unit carcasses are in good condition, this cost-effective update should work out.

Fiona Ginnett Co-Founder of HØLTE Fiona is the co-founder of HØLTE, a design company that is redefining the kitchen space with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, and high-quality craftsmanship. With a background in fashion and a passion for materials, Fiona previously worked for renowned fashion designers Roksanda Ilincic and Holly Fulton before transitioning to product design. Alongside her husband, Tom, Fiona launched HØLTE in 2017, building on their collective experience in architecture, fashion, and design.

Freya Gibbons Senior Kitchen Designer at HUSK Freya Gibbons built the company’s design and bespoke joinery service from the ground up and leads its design sales team. Passionate about beautifully practical spaces, Freya’s love for homewares started young, and she still scours car boots for hidden gems to style and inspire her kitchen creations.

FAQs

When is the Best Time to Replace Old Kitchen Cabinets?

It really depends on the quality of the existing kitchen and how much wear and tear it has been subjected to. As a rule of thumb, look at your kitchen carcasses to see whether they’ve sustained any damage, such as bowing under the weight of cupboard contents or see if the material has cracked or experienced water damage from spills, for example.

Lower quality materials are likely to have a shorter lifespan than expertly crafted, high quality designs. Plus those with superior hardware and components such as hinges and drawer runners tend to last longer.

“If you have an English bespoke kitchen with beautiful craftsmanship, there’s rarely a need to replace the units — they should last a lifetime. In those cases the decision becomes more about personal style and whether your aesthetic has evolved,” says Amy.

“Where possible, making small tweaks or upgrades rather than removing the whole kitchen is both more sustainable and more cost-effective.” However, when damage to the kitchen cabinets has occurred or the layout isn’t working for your needs any more, it may be time to consider replacing.

Whether refreshing your kitchen cabinets is part of your plan for a more sustainable kitchen, or as a way to save money on a new kitchen, hopefully one of these ideas will work for you.

If you do end up needing to replace any of your cabinets, just make sure you don't fall victim to one of these kitchen cabinet mistakes in the planning process.