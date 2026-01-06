5 Things Every 'Timeless' Kitchen Design Gets Right, Without Ever Feeling Old-Fashioned

A kitchen should be designed and built to last. While this means the durability and longevity of the materials should withstand daily use for years to come, it also means the look and style shouldn’t date any time soon.

Even if you design what you deem a 'modern kitchen', it's realistically going to date at some point — and worst of all, it won't even feel nostalgic at that point. However, there are some shortcuts to make a kitchen more 'timeless', and slow down the degradation process by avoiding certain trends and embracing some classic ideas.

Certain elements may develop and naturally evolve as families grow, but realistically, the bones of a kitchen should last a long time. We’ve called in the experts to hone in on the elements that help to create just that.

1. Materials That Look Better With Age

This brass plate on the wooden island is something of a centrepiece and will work wonders for any kitchen prep that takes place, aging gracefully as time goes by (Image credit: HÁM Interiors)

“A timeless kitchen starts with materials that feel special and won’t date quickly,” says Allison Lynch, Cambridge showroom director and senior designer at Roundhouse Design. Natural stone, raw textured timbers, and curated finishes are key — especially now that the “messy kitchen” takes away the practical chaos, letting the main kitchen become the showpiece.

Some materials wear and age with time and use, and this only makes them more appealing, adding character along the way. Allison gives the example of metal handles in patinated brass. “Its patina looks amazing with time, along with metal sinks and door fronts.”

Other materials, such as stainless steel kitchens and concrete countertops and floors, will also wear well over time, increasing the charm and character with a less pristine look, allowing scuffs and markings to enrich the material. “Choose natural materials that wear in, not out,” Allison says. Timber, stone, and unlacquered brass all gain beauty over time showing that life and movement are present.

Allison Lynch Cambridge Showroom Director & Senior Designer at Roundhouse Design Eager to apply her skills, Allison approached Roundhouse Design when they opened their Richmond showroom. Drawn to their distinctive approach to kitchen design, she embraced the opportunity when the showroom manager took a chance on her. Nearly 22 years later, she now leads the Cambridge showroom, playing a key role in shaping its success. She remains passionate about the company’s vision, working alongside a team of talented designers who continually push the boundaries of kitchen design. Her dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and client-focused solutions has cemented her reputation as a leading figure in the industry.

2. Colors That Feel Considered, Not Trend-Led

Sometimes you can just tell that color is input with intention – the combination of bold red and khaki green cabinetry with the pale orange fabric and the pinky floor tiles are no the everyday, but they definitely work as one. (Image credit: Alexander James. Design: HÁM Interiors

Colors can sometimes feel awkward to incorporate into such a large, complex space, especially when aiming for a timeless look, so it can feel easier to play it safe. A neutral kitchen color idea is always a safe bet compared to opting for an on-trend one, yet you don’t want to play it too safe and steer clear of individuality.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ideally, if you're going to choose a bold color, make it something you adore and give it a purpose. To support this, Allison suggests that “timeless design leans toward richer, more complex hues rather than the flat grays and navy tones that have dominated the last decade. These more unusual shades offer longevity and individuality.” If you decide to play it safe, Samantha Gallacher, founder of Art+Loom and co-founder of IG Workshop advises to “choose classic neutrals such as warm whites, light greiges and natural wood tones, and avoid ultra modern high gloss cabinetry, they tie the kitchen to a very specific era of the 2010s, and show wear and tear easily.”

From another perspective, interior designer Erik Munro advises you to avoid overly bright or trendy color schemes that “you might love for the first year but tire of by year five,” he says. “But then again, I love a colorful kitchen! My real advice is to be bold, choose what you love now, and don’t be afraid to change it later."

If the materials are good to begin with, you’ll have no problems changing the color at a later date; just make sure it’s something you actually like. The kitchen should ideally be a warm and welcoming environment as soon as you enter it, and if you can get that across in a palette you’re drawn to, then that’s perfect.

OKA Bobina Bobble Candle Holders Pair £40 at oka.com Thread your accent colors through your smaller styling accessories to create a cohesive scheme.

Samantha Gallacher Founder of Art+Loom and Co-Founder of IG Workshop Samantha Gallacher is a Miami-based interior designer and rug artist known for blending interior design, fine art, and textile innovation. After studying at the New York School of Interior Design and working with top New York design firms, she shifted into product design, creating rugs and textiles for brands like West Elm before relocating to Miami, where she co-founded the boutique interior design studio IG Workshop.

Erik Munro Founder of Munro Canadian-born and now a Londoner, Erik Munro is the founder of Munro Design — a studio known for its emotive, layered interiors that blend classic proportions with bold personality. Raised on Vancouver Island, Erik’s global travels and early career in fashion shaped his eye for detail and storytelling. After cutting his teeth at high-end firms, he launched his own practice, Munro, in 2015.

3. Mixed Materials

This Neptune kitchen is the perfect example of how to blend materials together and exude a luxury ambience (Image credit: Neptune)

There’s nothing quite like combining natural materials and watching them come together as a curated scheme. Combining wood, stone, painted cabinetry, and other interesting textures creates a space with depth and balance — a common idea for a timeless, transitional-style kitchen. These layers of texture build to create a sense of warmth and thoughtfulness, which is most welcoming.

Allison suggests using timber doors. “They are especially sought-after for the warmth and craftsmanship they add," she says. “One-note kitchens that rely on a single material or finish — these date quickly and lack personality.”

4. Functional Layouts That Feel Calm

A fresh take on a traditional kitchen, using natural materials to keep the timeless feel in a composed yet striking manner (Image credit: Arsight)

“Timeless kitchens are beautifully simple and intelligently planned,” states Allison. The main kitchen doesn’t need to carry all the storage anymore, thanks to the secondary prep spaces, which have become so popular, but it does need to feel seamlessly organized and purposeful.

“The biggest mistake we see is homeowners leading their design with aesthetics rather than thinking about how the space needs to work,” says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. “When designing a kitchen, it’s key to consider lifestyle factors, space and flow as these will determine the best layout.” It’s easy to fall into awkward zoning and unrealistic layouts — spaces that may look stylish but prove dysfunctional in everyday use.

So what does work in a kitchen to sustain a sense of tranquillity and calm amongst the chaos you may occasionally experience when cooking? One thing interior designer Kate Cox, creative director at HÁM Interiors, suggests is open kitchen shelving. “It helps lift the visual weight and provides a place to curate favourite ceramics, glassware and art, giving the room a relaxed, lived-in elegance that feels in step with the rest of the home."

Al Bruce suggests that rather than adding in as many kitchen cabinets as you can, working with your designer to assess the essentials and consider what items are being used and which are simply taking up space. “Too many wall cabinets can make the space feel top-heavy, when a smart internal storage and open shelving keeps the kitchen feeling open, airy and stylish.” He continues, “A final detail to consider — especially in taller rooms — is avoiding cabinetry that runs all the way up to the ceiling. Allowing the kitchen to sit comfortably within the architecture, rather than dominating it, therefore creating a more balanced, considered look.” The kitchen should feel like it belongs in the room, not like it’s overpowering the space and becoming a part of the structure.

Layered Lounge Maldon Rattan Planter £140 at layeredlounge.com A planter adds another layer of nature and texture

Kate Cox Creative director of HÁM interiors HÁM Interiors is a family-run architecture, interior design, and build practice, led by principal Tom Cox and founded with his parents, Nick and Pamela, and his sister, Kate. While the family runs the design practice, Tom and Kate act as Creative Directors of Studio HÁM, the homeware shop.

Al Bruce Founder of Olive & Barr Al Bruce began his career over 25 years ago as a cabinet maker. From here, he quickly worked his way up the handmade kitchen industry, finally opening his own company in 2018. Since then, Al has developed a company that prides itself on its quality and craftsmanship, with all their kitchen made and designed in the UK. Utilising local cabinet makers, and hand-sourced materials, Olive and Barr are supplying the country with bespoke, affordable kitchen designs.

5. Architecture Appropriate Design Features

An built-in extractor, open shelving and decorative cornice mouldings all lean into the history of the property, but with a breathe of fresh air to modernize it into how we live now (Image credit: Neptune)

When it comes to design, our different backgrounds make us all see things in a very different light from one another. With this in mind, it’s vital to hone in on the architectural qualities of the property itself, whether that's Georgian, Victorian, or Edwardian, or something more modern completely.

“Styles shift, we change, and that’s ok," Erik suggests. "That said, I think the best way to create longevity in a kitchen is to pay attention to proportion and look at classical references — Georgian paneling, Victorian dado rails or even mid-century three-quarter wall heights — and let the age of the property guide you.” Respecting the age and character of the property will only ever work in your favor.

MG&Co. Wall Light, Matt Black £110 at matildagoad.com Soften the kitchen with ambient wall lights like these

Fred Horlock Design Director at Neptune With over a decade of experience shaping products and the brand for one of the UK’s leading lifestyle companies, Fred’s role spans the full journey of an idea — from concept and design development through to how it lives within Neptune’s stores, campaigns, and customer experiences.

FAQs

What Should Be Avoided if You Want the ‘Timeless’ Kitchen Look?

Overly trend-led choices are the quickest way to date a kitchen. Hardware, inparticular, is often the first giveaway. “Avoid trendy finishes like matte black, rose gold, or oversized pulls,” says Samantha Gallacher, “Hardware trends shift quickly, so instead opt for finger channels or timeless finishes such as unlaquered brass, polished nickel, or oil rubbed bronze.” She also stresses that practicality matters just as much as aesthetics, “The number one rule for kitchens – never ever use touch latches on cabinets. They ruin cabinetry and break all the time.”

Another common pitfall is visual overload. According to Artem Kropxxxx, Founder of Arsight, using too many finishes of one material can disrupt the sense of calm that defines a timeless space. “When there are several metal tones, multiple wood finishes, and more than one strong pattern, the kitchen can start to feel restless rather than classic.” He also warns against overly decorative cabinetry, as they age fast especially when paired with on-trend colors. This also applies to high-gloss surfaces, not to mention the fingerprints you’ll forever be noticing. Simple and subtle certainly wins the race here.

Finally, avoid mistaking novelty for longevity. Al Bruce explains, ““Handmade shaker kitchens are timeless in their design, durability and practicality,” offering a level of versatility that allows them to evolve rather than date. Built on traditional craftsmanship and thoughtful proportions, they’re a reminder that the most enduring kitchens are those designed to last visually and still function as they should.

Planning a kitchen that's timeless isn’t about freezing a space in a particular era and never moving forward; it’s about designing with enough care, quality, and intention that it can evolve gracefully over time.

When materials are chosen for how they age, layouts are planned for how you actually live, and details are thoroughly considered as design features rather than afterthoughts, the result is a kitchen that feels good years and years after it’s been installed.