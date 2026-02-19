Is It Just Me, or Is It Cool to See the Cords on Your Lights Now? Here's How to Make This Style Feel Intentional, According to a Designer 

Swag pendants are back, and plug-in wall lights are on the rise, so we asked an industry expert for some tips on how to elevate the trend

New Works Tense lighting series
(Image credit: New Works)

Whether it’s down to the growing trend towards sculptural lighting or an increased need for flexible solutions, we’ve noticed that cords and cables are steadily becoming something of a functional focal point. From pendants that play with suspension to wall lights with striking feature flexes, lighting designers are starting to incorporate this trend in innovative and imaginative ways.

"In my view, lighting solutions like this can function as independent art objects: they shape the atmosphere and define the spatial identity, eliminating the need for additional wall decor," says interior designer Natalia Tuganova, who installed a Flos String Light Cone pendant in a recent project for exactly this reason.

"I had been holding a vision in mind for a long time and was focused on finding the right cable length, as well as a space where the composition could truly unfold," she adds of the lighting trend. "The bedroom corner is visible from the corridor, which is precisely why I chose this room — it allows the lighting to be perceived almost as a spatial installation." Here's how to make it feel intentional.

neutral bedroom with Flos pendant light

The architectural anchoring of the cord on this Flos String Light Cone pendant creates a focal point in the corner of this calm bedroom.

(Image credit: Dmitrii Tsyrenschikov)

The beauty of choosing lights with artfully exposed cords often lies in ease and versatility: a swag-style pendant design (like this Tala option from John Lewis) can be swiftly repositioned if you want to move a room around, while a plug-in wall light (Ferm Living's is a favorite) can be installed almost anywhere –– and without calling in an electrician.

Natalia Tuganova says her favorite way to work this interior design trend is to combine minimalist forms, graphic lines, and a monochrome palette. She lists Flos, Vibia, and Karman as her go-to brands for investment buys.

mid-century modern bedroom with textured wallcovering, timber panel ceiling and wall, striped bed linen on caramel colored sheets, drapes, fluffy rug, and timber side tables with lamp

Plug-in lighting styles offer unlimited flexibility, as well as doubling as a striking design feature

Image credit: Dylan James. Design: Simone Haag Team. Architects: Dion Keech Architects

bedroom with plug in corded bedside lighting

Space Exploration opted for plug-in bedside task lights with exposed cords in this industrial-style New York loft.

Image credit: Space Exploration Design

If your budget doesn’t stretch that far, don't worry. The designer says you can elevate and personalize your lighting by replacing cables (with help from a professional) and experimenting with configuration. (You can take it one step further with a timber-beaded extension cord like this one from Bless.)

To help get you started, I've found nine pendant and plug-in wall lights you can buy right now to implement this look at home in a way that feels intentional and design-forward.

Once you've found the perfect feature pendant or corded wall lamp for your space, it's all about layering. A well-curated mix of lights is key to creating the right atmosphere, ensuring spaces like kitchens and home offices retain their functionality. Unsure of where to start? Check out our layered lighting guide and discover some expert tips from the pros.

