Whether it’s down to the growing trend towards sculptural lighting or an increased need for flexible solutions, we’ve noticed that cords and cables are steadily becoming something of a functional focal point. From pendants that play with suspension to wall lights with striking feature flexes, lighting designers are starting to incorporate this trend in innovative and imaginative ways.

"In my view, lighting solutions like this can function as independent art objects: they shape the atmosphere and define the spatial identity, eliminating the need for additional wall decor," says interior designer Natalia Tuganova, who installed a Flos String Light Cone pendant in a recent project for exactly this reason.

"I had been holding a vision in mind for a long time and was focused on finding the right cable length, as well as a space where the composition could truly unfold," she adds of the lighting trend. "The bedroom corner is visible from the corridor, which is precisely why I chose this room — it allows the lighting to be perceived almost as a spatial installation." Here's how to make it feel intentional.

The architectural anchoring of the cord on this Flos String Light Cone pendant creates a focal point in the corner of this calm bedroom. (Image credit: Dmitrii Tsyrenschikov)

The beauty of choosing lights with artfully exposed cords often lies in ease and versatility: a swag-style pendant design (like this Tala option from John Lewis) can be swiftly repositioned if you want to move a room around, while a plug-in wall light (Ferm Living's is a favorite) can be installed almost anywhere –– and without calling in an electrician.

Natalia Tuganova says her favorite way to work this interior design trend is to combine minimalist forms, graphic lines, and a monochrome palette. She lists Flos, Vibia, and Karman as her go-to brands for investment buys.

Plug-in lighting styles offer unlimited flexibility, as well as doubling as a striking design feature Image credit: Dylan James. Design: Simone Haag Team. Architects: Dion Keech Architects Space Exploration opted for plug-in bedside task lights with exposed cords in this industrial-style New York loft. Image credit: Space Exploration Design

If your budget doesn’t stretch that far, don't worry. The designer says you can elevate and personalize your lighting by replacing cables (with help from a professional) and experimenting with configuration. (You can take it one step further with a timber-beaded extension cord like this one from Bless.)

To help get you started, I've found nine pendant and plug-in wall lights you can buy right now to implement this look at home in a way that feels intentional and design-forward.

Holloways of Ludlow Post Wall Lamp £220 at Holloways of Ludlow Muuto's Post Wall Lamp is a clever design with minimalist appeal that attaches to the wall with a magnet, allowing it to be repositioned and angled with ease. Its cord can be arranged in playful or linear fashion, while additional lighting units can be plugged into the same hub for greater versatility. Choose black to make the cord pop against a pale wall, or green for something a little softer. Ferm Living Arum Swivel Wall Lamp £220 at nordicnest.com Ferm Living's Arum Swivel Light design calls to mind Serge Mouille's iconic mid-century wall lighting, thanks to its slender arm and gracefully curved shade. It looks effortlessly elegant placed beside a bed or sofa, and casts a gentle, focused glow. The plug-in design means no hard-wiring is involved: it's ready to go once attached to the wall. It also comes in an elegant Cashmere color. New Works Tense Pendant Lamp £355 at wearemaven.co.uk New Works' Tense Pendant Lamp is built around a lightweight carbon frame that stretches a sewn Tyvek shade between fine suspension cables. Magnetic fittings connect to the integrated LED strips, creating an almost weightless expression and ensuring the pendant hangs perfectly straight. The Danish brand's cloud-like lighting series also comprises a three and five-pendant chandelier. H&M Linen Wall Lamp £39.99 at H&M (US) If you need the the flexibility of a plug-in wall light but would prefer a design with a subtler presence, then this H&M Linen Wall Lamp could be the answer. It's two-tier form is simple but contemporary, and produces a gentle glow that's ideal for ambient lighting. The off-white flex won't be so visible against a neutral wall, but could still be arranged in a fluid or linear way, depending on your preference. Tala Plug-In Portable Pendant Light £100 at John Lewis Tala's Plug-In Portable Pendant is as versatile as the name suggests, with a six-meter-long cable that allows you to get really creative with how you hang it. The cord arrangement can be adjusted easily using two small brackets that screw into the wall or ceiling. Additional brackets can be purchased from Tala, which means you can reposition the bulb in an instant, should you wish to move the light throughout the day. Heal's Saber Led Long Chandelier £395 at Heal's Tapping into both the multi-pendant and exposed-cord trend, this geometric ceiling light by Heal's is sleek yet seriously impactful. It's also fully customizable, allowing you to put your own spin on the design and configure the arrangement of light bars to suit your space. A dimmer function means that you can adjust the lights to suit the mood too, making an ideal choice for above a dining table. Seppe Van Heusden Seam Wall Light £178 at scp.co.uk I love the simplicity of Seppe Van Heusden's Seam lighting collection, created for Belgian brand Serax. The Dutch designer paired black steel rods with porcelain shades featuring a seam running down one side: a hallmark of the traditional casting process. Combined with the shade, the visible cords lend the lamp a more soulful, organic quality. I can't think of any space where this design wouldn't work beautifully. Flos Wirering Wall Light £659 at Holloways of Ludlow If you're after a light that doubles as art, then the Wirering Wall Light by Flos fits the bill. Conceived by multi-disciplinary studio Formafantasma, the design stretches a rubber cable across a luminescent metal ring. The ring comes in gold, white, gray, or black, and emits a gentle light that reflects off the wall behind. Measuring over two meters tall, it's more akin to an illuminated sculpture than a functional piece, but would look really striking in a minimalist setting. Heal's Armstrong Adjustable Floor Lamp £412 at Heal's Heal's Armstrong Adjustable Floor Lamp has a matte-black frame that's softened by the addition a wide and shallow tapered shade in natural linen. Its designers could easily have added the cable to the base, but chose instead to have it attached to the arm of the lamp, thus making a feature of it. The effect of this placement, combined with the cord's warm-beige hue, serves to lend the design a more relaxed quality.

Once you've found the perfect feature pendant or corded wall lamp for your space, it's all about layering. A well-curated mix of lights is key to creating the right atmosphere, ensuring spaces like kitchens and home offices retain their functionality. Unsure of where to start? Check out our layered lighting guide and discover some expert tips from the pros.