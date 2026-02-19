For far, far too long, we've accepted the idea that our bathroom fixtures all had to be one monotonous sweep of bright, sterile white. A white sink, a white toilet, and a white bath to match. What an absolute bore. Which is exactly why, in 2026, we're officially turning a new leaf and embracing bright, bold, and brilliant colors for our bathroom sinks.

"We’re so used to white as the go-to color for bathroom furniture – it’s utterly predictable, and we’re often wedded to the idea that the toilet, sink, and bath all have to match," says Rob Whitaker, creative director of Claybrook. But, he continues, "Adding a jolt of color with a stylish basin creates an immediate sense of personality and interest. It makes a welcome point of difference and a talking point in a room that can otherwise fall into the trap of being functional over joyful."

As Rob mentions, it's so easy to get bogged down in the practicality aspects of your bathroom design that you completely forget it's allowed to be fun. But these bold bathroom colors for your sink seamlessly combine fun with functionality, for a space that makes a statement, without it feeling overwhelming.

1. Intense Reds

Floor-to-ceiling, dark red tiling with a matching red sink brings a moody intensity to this bathroom. (Image credit: Pablo Viega. Carter Williamson Architects)

Red is one of the most powerful and bold colors to use in your interiors, and your bathroom sink is a surprisingly effective way to introduce the tone into your home's design. I'm a strong believer in the power of the unexpected red theory, and I can't think of a better way to bring the theory to life than with a poppy red bathroom sink. I mean, it's certainly unexpected, and it's easier to style than you may think.

"A brightly colored sink is the statement piece in a bathroom, so use it as the starting point for styling," suggests Rob, who also noted that their brick red marbleform basin has proven to be one of the most popular colorways as of late.

To pull this type of statement feature off, your styling will be key, and according to Rob, "You can go one of two ways." Firstly, if you aren't afraid of a little bit of boldness, Rob recommends a full color-drenching approach, "Where you add tiles or paint that match or are a shade or two lighter or darker." Or, for a slightly more subdued finish, Rob suggests making the basin the highlight of your design, and keeping the rest of the space relatively neutral, with a few complementary splashes of the same shade, "Towels are an easy feature to add, or you can pick up the same color with a shower curtain or blind, bathroom accessories, or simply a stripe in some decorative wallpaper," he says.

But, no matter which approach you opt for, a bold, red sink is sure to make your bathroom stand out from the rest.

2. Pastel Pink

For a more luxe look, a sink carved out of a pink natural stone can be a serious design moment. (Image credit: Petrina Tinslay. Design: Studio Daminato)

There's something about a fully pink bathroom that sets my heart aflutter. It's your childhood Barbie dreamhouse fantasy brought to life, and what better way to seal the deal than with a matching pastel pink sink?

Of course, you don't have to go full Barbie-mode to make this sink color work; in fact, depending on how you style it, a pink sink can even look, dare I say, quite edgy. Against a dark backdrop, for example, used as a point of contrast, the pink sink can take on a whole different feel.

But, of course, it also works well for softer, lighter spaces. As Chris says, "Pastels such as pink or green can make a pretty, light feature, especially when highlighted with a bold backdrop, or softened with tiles in clean whites or warm neutrals."

If the softer, full-pastel look is more appealing to you, Keeley Sutcliffe, from BC Designs, says, "The sink color tends to work best when it is echoed through colorful tile grout, wall color, or smaller details, so it feels part of a joined-up palette rather than an isolated statement."

3. Shades of Green

An avocado green pedestal sink brings a fun, retro-vibe to this bathroom. (Image credit: Joanne Manariti. CHEG Architecture)

"For 2026, we’re seeing a shift away from neutrals towards palettes that still feel grounded but carry more expressive depth," Camila Masi, from Otto Tiles, says, continuing, "In bathrooms, this is translating into sinks finished in soft mineral greens."

For the past few years, interior designers have continuously embraced warm, earthy color palettes, and this trend is just as present in bathroom design as it is throughout the rest of the home. Switching out the stark white sink for something slightly softer and more natural-leaning can make your entire space feel more relaxed.

Terracottas, creams, and other brown shades are all good options for this, but nothing seems to beat the appeal of a splash of green. Whether you take notes from the ultra-retro avocado bathrooms or opt for a more muted tone, this color family offers up plenty of room to play around and find the right shade for you.

Under the notoriously harsh and unflattering glow of bathroom lighting, these shades tend to fare better than other bold colors. "The strongest statement colors for basins are the ones that feel anchored rather than loud, because bathrooms are typically lit with a mix of daylight, downlights, and mirror lighting, and overly bright tones can shift quickly across the day," explains Alex Gibbs, from BK Eleven, "Earth-led colours tend to hold their depth under changing light, so think of greens that lean mossy or smoky."